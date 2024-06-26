theasis/iStock via Getty Images

A great deal has happened since my last ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) article, where I highlighted how the company is a leader in the development of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) for healthy aging utilizing their product, Tru Niagen. I also discussed how ChromaDex was reporting strong growth, improving gross margins, and had an attractive 1.3x price-to-sales valuation. As a result, I put CDXC on my watch list for inclusion in the "Bio Boom" speculative portfolio.

Unfortunately, market conditions prevented me from establishing a position as CDXC went from $1.38 to $4.72 in a few months. Now, CDXC has receded to around $2.70 per share, with a favorable technical setup forming on the Daily Chart.

In addition, ChromaDex looks to be preparing to make the big move into the pharma business with a Nicotinamide Riboside Chloride (NRC) candidate for the treatment of Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT). In the bargain, the company announced that the FDA granted NRC their Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) for AT.

ChromaDex is already paving the way for an IND filing to initiate to get their candidate into human clinical trials and has launched an IV and injectable form of NRC, Niagen+. The exploration into pharma with their TRU Niagen revenue could be a beacon for other investors to discover CDXC, thus, putting the ticker "in play" in the coming years as clinical milestones create numerous catalysts. I am looking to get in on CDXC before the room gets too crowded.

I intend to provide a brief background on ChromaDex and their recent performance. Then, I will discuss the company's efforts to make the big jump into the clinic with their NRC candidate, and how that impacts the company's long-term outlook. In addition, I will point out a few new risks that come with becoming a clinical-stage company. Finally, I reveal my plan for finally establishing a position in CDXC.

Background on ChromaDex

ChromaDex is an under-the-radar nutraceutical company devoted to the development of nicotinamide riboside (NR). The company's TRU Niagen product is designed to boost cellular concentrations of NAD+, a coenzyme linked to biological functions that improve aging, metabolism, and cellular vitality.

ChromaDex Niagen Supplementation (ChromaDex)

TRU Niagen has been substantiated by more than 25 clinical trials and over 100 preclinical studies that support NAD+. The FDA has favorably reviewed Niagen, with three notifications under the New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) program and designation as Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS).

ChromaDex Niagen Overview (ChromaDex)

ChromaDex holds over 80 patents for Niagen and other NAD+ precursors, including over 50 patents for covering manufacturing and distribution. In addition, ChromaDex has more than 250 research collaborations to help maximize Niagen's potential.

Recent Performance

In terms of performance, ChromaDex reported positive EBITDA for Q1, making it their fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

ChromaDex Overview (ChromaDex)

Furthermore, ChromaDex brought in $22.2M and gross margins were solid at 60.8%. The company was able to reduce OpEx by $1.3M, resulting in a net loss of only $500K.

ChromaDex E-Commerce Growth and Margins (ChromaDex)

In terms of cash, ChromaDex finished Q1 with about $27.4M in total cash and short-term investments. The company has had an average quarterly cash burn of about $1.73M since Q3 of 2021. At that rate, ChromaDex has nearly 4 years left on its cash runway (based on current operations) and they remain debt-free.

Going Pharma

ChromaDex appears to be preparing to make a big leap into the pharma industry after announcing they are going after Ataxia Telangiectasia with their NRC candidate. Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT) is a pediatric rare disease that often involves neurological symptoms that often lead to the patient becoming wheelchair dependent with a limited life expectancy of around 25 years.

Unfortunately, there currently isn't an FDA-approved treatment that can slow the progression of AT, nor are there any curative options available. So, it was logical for the FDA to grant ChromaDex their ODD and RPD designations for NRC for the treatment of AT. The FDA's designation is crucial for advancing treatments through the regulatory path and protecting its exclusivity on the market. The ODD provides the company with tax credits, fee waivers, and potential market exclusivity for NRC in AT upon approval. The RPD designation provides ChromaDex with a voucher program for expedited FDA review, which they can choose whether to use on other drug candidates or possibly sell to another company looking to move a program through the FDA.

ChromaDex is preparing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application, which will allow them to start human clinical trials with NRC.

Another interesting development is that ChromaDex announced that they are launching Niagen+, a pharmaceutical-grade IV version of NRC. The FDA has authorized NRC for compounding by 503B outsourcing facilities, making it available for use in clinics nationwide with a prescription. The company's IV formulation is expected to offer blood NAD+ levels peaking three hours post-infusion with superior efficacy.

The company has not mentioned that their IV product will be used in clinical trials. However, IV routes have some benefits over oral meds. They deliver a rapid onset by delivering drugs directly into the circulatory system, ensuring immediate therapeutic effects, ensuring 100% bioavailability. Unlike oral meds, IV administration allows for precise dosing and titration, allowing for consistent plasma levels. Furthermore, IV forms allow for immediate intervention in case of adverse reactions.

Finally, AT patients deal with numerous neurological problems including dysphagia, which is abnormal swallowing that can lead to food being stuck in their throat, or possibly going down their trachea. Obviously, you don't want AT patients choking on NRC pills.

NRC For Ataxia Telangiectasia

Looking at some of the clinical data, NRC shows significant potential for AT based on some of the proposed benefits. NRC increases levels of NAD+, a coenzyme critical to cellular energy production and DNA repair. Elevated NAD+ levels are expected to improve mitochondrial function, thus, supporting cellular metabolism and health. In clinical studies, NRC supplementation in AT patients produced improved neuromotor coordination, increased immunoglobulin levels, and neuroprotective effects. Notably, the reversibility of these benefits upon cessation of NRC supplementation implies that NRC intake was the likely cause of the improvements and that ongoing supplementation is necessary to sustain its therapeutic effects.

So, it looks as if ChromaDex could actually provide a viable treatment for AT, which is a disease that has no cure.

Ataxia Telangiectasia Market

It appears as if the AT market is projected to undergo significant growth over the next decade due to advancements in treatments, testing, and supportive infrastructure. Market research estimated that the 2023 AT market reached a value of $585.4M, with the potential to hit $1.27B by 2034. The North American AT market accounted for approximately 33.71% of the market share​.

Indeed, the AT global AT market is not massive, however, assuming the market research projections are accurate, ChromaDex might be a player in a billion-dollar global AT market. Furthermore, ChromaDex could be approved in the United States, where they could have market exclusivity for seven years after approval. It might not make NRC a blockbuster drug, but the AT market does provide ChromaDex with an opportunity to generate some revenue and validate their product.

Unlocking Additional Potential

Investors should also consider NRC's clinical prospects beyond AT. In addition, the company has promoted the compound's potential in similar rare diseases such as; Werners Syndrome, Cockayne Syndrome, and Xeroderma Pigmentosum Group A.

ChromaDex NAD+ Rare Diseases (ChromaDex)

Recent preclinical trials have revealed encouraging marks in areas such as cerebral ischemia treatment, diabetic wound healing, and NAD deficiency during pregnancy. ChromaDex has also promoted other clinical trials in indications that have some of the biggest addressable markets in healthcare.

ChromaDex (ChromaDex NAD+ Pharma Uses)

I made a list of some of these markets with their estimated sizes.

Parkinson's Disease: ~$11B by 2030​

Alzheimer's Disease: ~$13.7 billion by 2030​

Neuropathy: ~$3B​

Heart Failure: ~$18B by 2030​

Hypertension: ~$30B​

Peripheral Artery Disease: ~$4.5B

NAFLD: ~$3.5B by 2028​

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE): ~$4.4B by 2027​

Psoriasis: ~$34B by 2028​

Long-COVID: ~$30B

Mitochondrial Myopathy: ~$1B

Ulcerative Colitis: ~$10B by 2027

Chronic Kidney Disease: ~$16B by 2027​.

Then, if you add in the ~$500M Ataxia Telangiectasia market, you get a ~$180B total addressable market.

Obviously, we can't expect Niagen to be a first-line therapy for these diseases, but it could be a valuable adjunct therapy that helps improve outcomes and even aid in reducing the side effects of some of the other therapies. Therefore, investors shouldn't expect Niagen to take a large percentage of these markets, but these figures do illustrate the magnitude of these markets and how they are expected to grow in the coming years.

Niagen just getting a sliver of these markets is enough to dramatically change the company's long-term outlook.

Notable Risks

ChromaDex's venture into pharma will bring a new list of risks that investors need to consider when managing their position. While this transition offers significant growth potential, the path to regulatory approval is uncertain, despite the FDA's support of the ODD and RPD status. NRC must pass rigorous and costly clinical trials, which are lengthy, expensive, and have a high failure rate. Yes, the company does have some data to base their thesis on, but promising preclinical data does not guarantee success in the clinic. ChromaDex may strike out on their first attempt.

Another major concern is cash, the company does have a healthy cash position for their current OpEx. However, the addition of clinical trials will mostly turn ChromaDex into a cash incinerator. Then, if approved, successfully bringing a new drug to market requires even more investment to afford extensive marketing, distribution, and education. Hopefully, the company has enough funds to get to an initial data readout, which could allow them to raise funds at a much higher valuation. Still, investors need to concede that even with the ODD and BTD designations, the company will likely need to perform some dilutive fundraising at some point in the coming years.

Prowling competition is another concern to consider. The pharma industry market is highly competitive, and other companies will do whatever it takes to prevent other companies from outcompeting them. Even with the ODD, ChromaDex could face competition from established companies developing alternative treatments. A competitor can still develop and get their AT product on the market if it has a different active ingredient, or their drug is proven to be clinically superior. My first thought is a potential gene therapy for AT that could provide a functional cure and dominate the market.

Lastly, the company could face an onslaught of IP challenges for its use in AT and other potential indications. The company does have a robust IP portfolio, but that won't deter others from challenging them on their drug, being a "synthetic form" of vitamin B3. Although ChromaDex has done the work to find the best version and formulation, it is possible a generic company would just challenge the uniqueness of the product, or use. I would point to Amarin Corp (AMRN) with their Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), which is used in cardiovascular patients and is derived from fish oil. Although icosapent ethyl is derived from rigorous purification to concentrate EPA in ethyl ester form, making it distinct from regular fish oil supplements, the U.S. District Court in Nevada ruled the patents were obvious and therefore not valid.

Amarin did all the work and a decade of trials to get the FDA to give on their MACE indication, only for generics to point to fish oil supplements. Meanwhile, Vascepa is so highly filtered it can't even be defined as fish oil anymore. Although NRC might be a different situation, ChromaDex could face similar challenges, which would be time-consuming and costly.

ChromaDex IP Overview (ChromaDex)

Again, ChromaDex has a legitimate portfolio of patents, but failure to defend their IP could be catastrophic for the company and share price.

Considering these points, I am keeping CDXC at a conviction rating of 2 out of 5 and will remain a watch list ticker for the Compounding Healthcare "Bio Boom" speculative portfolio.

Updated Plan

In my previous CDXC article, I discussed my preliminary plans for establishing an undersized pilot position in the ticker. At that time, the company's risks along with the chart's technical rating forced me to wait for more advantageous conditions. Well, I missed out, and the ticker went on a strong run. Luckily for me, the ticker has since retreated and looks to be approaching the 200-day EMA for a potential bounce.

CDXC Daily Chart (Trendspider)

This is where I will be waiting and probing for a potential entry into CDXC. This time, I will not be apprehensive about pulling the trigger and will also commit to allocating to a larger opening position size.

My surge in bullishness about ChromaDex Corporation stock is driven by the noteworthy potential upside from the potential of the company's dual focus on pharma and nutraceuticals. My urgency to establish a position in the immediate term spawned from the anticipation of increased volatility in the ticker as the company prepares to enter the clinic and loads a series of imminent catalysts, including data readouts and filings.

Furthermore, the FDA's designations for NRC are expected to expedite the regulatory process, potentially bringing the drug to market faster and reducing associated expenses. This expedited timeline, with the benefits from existing Niagen revenue, may attract a swarm of healthcare investors looking to take advantage of the trading environment, or those who are looking for a lottery ticket investment.

Once I have established a position, I will look to add following positive earnings reports or clinical trial updates. Unlike most of my other small-cap healthcare tickers, I will hold off on booking profits in the share price on CDXC until we get a stronger outlook on NRC's full clinical and commercial potential.