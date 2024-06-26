Dilok Klaisataporn

On our last coverage of TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) we gave it the two thumbs down verdict. The BDC was easily the most preposterously priced one that we could find. When evaluated against a barrage of metrics including NAV-based return, this one was the most expensive. Further, we expected a slap in the face of the dividend groupies. We gave it a "Sell" and an extreme danger rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale.

This rating signifies a 50%-75% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months. Note the 12-month timeframe. It might take time to play out. The last time we used this rating level, the dividend was cut in 12 days. If we had to guess, we think it will be cut in two quarters. We rate this a Sell and would look to upgrade post a realignment of pricing and dividends.

Source: Dividend Cut Looks 2 Quarters Away

This disdain has worked out. TPVG is down 18.92% and has lagged the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) by almost 23%. Even accounting for the higher distributions from TPVG, the stock has underperformed by over 18% in the space of less than four months.

Data by YCharts

So what's happening?

It Wasn't The Macro

By most measures, the economy has performed better than what most people expected in the last few months. The overall price changes on the BIZD ETF are a good proxy for that. Another measure one can use to gauge this is the US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread. A lower number here means that there is less stress (or at least less perceived stress) in the system. As you can see, this spread is marginally lower as well since our last article.

Data by YCharts

The Company Went In A Different Direction

DBRS Morningstar looked at the Q4 2023 report (and probably read our take as well) and then decided enough was enough.

DBRS, Inc. (Morningstar DBRS) downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Rating and Long-Term Senior Debt rating of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG or the Company) to BBB-Low from BBB. The trend on the ratings has been revised to Stable from Negative. The Company’s Intrinsic Assessment (IA) is BBB (low), while its Support Assessment is SA3, resulting in TPVG’s final credit ratings positioned in line with its IA. The credit ratings downgrade reflects the operating performance challenges at TPVG with credit deterioration in the investment portfolio that has led to significant realized losses and erosion of net asset value (NAV). Additionally, gross leverage has been well above BDC peers for the past year, in part driven by compliance requirements associated with unfunded commitments to borrowers that are deemed to be “non-qualifying assets” under Section 55(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). Balancing these headwinds, TPVG’s franchise still benefits from its relationship to the overall TriplePoint Capital LLC, (TPC) platform, a global venture lending platform with long-standing relationships with key venture capital sponsors. The Company’s debt maturities remain well laddered, though TPVG continues to be capital constrained from elevated leverage levels, as well as somewhat limited access to raise new equity capital while its stock trades close to NAV.

Source: DBRS

That came out about a month after the annual report. Following that, TPVG released its Q1-2024 numbers as well. Investors tend to focus a lot on the net operating income number and when they see one that is past their distribution level, they hit the snooze. TPVG reported 41 cents, and that is all it took for the "damn the capital losses" crowd to move on from the report. But there is a lot going on here. TPVG still has a stunning 24.3% in what it calls its "yellow" and "orange" categories.

This is a company that has historically underestimated the problems in its portfolio. In fact, since the start of the interest rate hike cycle, the firm has demolished a third of its net asset value. That's the highest amongst companies we follow in this sector.

Data by YCharts

To make matters worse, the aggregate amount on non-accruals moved up. Aggregate cost of investments on non-accrual status was $64.1 million versus $41.7 million last quarter.

As of March 31, 2024, we had investments in five portfolio companies which were on non-accrual status, with an aggregate cost and fair value of $64.1 million and $47.1 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, we had investments in five portfolio companies which were on non-accrual status, with an aggregate cost and fair value of $41.7 million and $29.0 million, respectively.

Source: Q1-2024 Financials

TPVG had sold some stock just before Q4-2023 results (and a marginal amount in Q1-2024) which made sense as the stock traded above NAV. With the latest reported NAV of $9.02 and the stock breaking $8.00, that window has now shut. So no more ATM usage that is non-dilutive. The firm still has a leverage ratio of 1.27X which is really high for one that is losing NAV points this quickly.

We Are Making High Income By Staying Away!

Warren Buffett has famously stated that is his Rule No. 1 is to not lose money. His Rule No. 2 is to never forget Rule No. 1. We certainly think all investors should remember those two and apply them every day. But how can you be in the markets and not lose money? Certainly, daily fluctuations can drive investors crazy and no one's timing is good enough to avoid unrealized losses.

The key from our perspective is differentiation between permanent loss of value versus a temporary one assigned by the market.

Below we show TPVG with BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP), Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). Granted they are from different sectors, but they are all part of the income chasing portfolios. They still sport massive yields, and they have all (other than TPVG) cut their distributions multiple times. Just see how their tangible book values have eroded over the last few years.

Data by YCharts

So that's what value destruction looks like. Sure, some tangible book value loss can be reversed. You can examine on a case-by-case basis whether that can happen. But if you become an ostrich and say, that's OK because the company is still paying you a dividend, you will get an expensive lesson.

Now let's see the other end of the spectrum. Alaris Equity Partners (AD.UN:CA) is a stock we bought just recently. This is what you would call a Canadian version of a business development corporation. Over the last decade, while doling out a generous dividend, Alaris has increased its tangible book value by 36%. At the same time, the stock price has fallen 45%.

Data by YCharts

Of course, we did not own it 10 years back, and it would be poor investing to buy Alaris at a huge premium to tangible book value. But you can look at the chart above and the one below and go, "maybe there is some value here." The company cannot control the stock price, only the tangible book value.

Data by YCharts

All that is not to suggest that Alaris is a great investment. There's more work to be done before you reach that conclusion. But you cannot keep score by counting your dividends and ignoring real deterioration in key metrics. The very same key metrics the companies themselves tell you are important. Conversely, you cannot say that Alaris is poor investment because the stock price has done poorly.

Circling back to TPVG, we see the odds now of a dividend cut at close to 100% over the next 12 months. So we have moved up the level of danger by one notch.

Author's Scale

Besides the above factors stated, payment in kind was at $3.787 million last quarter and formed 25% of net investment income.

If the hurdles of multiple non-accruals, 25% of portfolio in the last three credit categories and 25% of income as payment-in kind, were not enough, we also have low interest debt to be refinanced over the next three years. The CFO just hit the exit and it is not too late for you to do the same. We think over the next year, a large NAV hit that reduces NAV to around $8.00 is probable. The BDC will cut its dividend in our view and then trade at a 20% discount to that NAV. As such, we are expecting mid $6.00s to be realized. The new dividend will likely be around 25-30 cents a share, and that should put a floor around that price as well.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.