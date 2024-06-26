AppLovin: Let Your Winners Run Longer

Summary

  • AppLovin stock has outperformed the S&P 500 with a 1Y total return of over 230%.
  • AppLovin has executed very well with Axon 2.0, as software revenues surged over the past year.
  • The company is expanding to other ad-tech verticals, broadening its growth opportunities.
  • I explain why APP can still continue to run higher, as the market has not fully reflected its growth potential.
  • Investors are urged to stay on board as AppLovin expands into the web e-commerce advertising vertical.
AppLovin Corporation's (NASDAQ:APP) stock has massively outperformed over the last year and a half, and that has likely left its holders wanting more. With a 1Y total return of more than 230%, APP has easily outperformed its software peers and the S&P 500 (SP500). Notwithstanding the surge, APP is still valued at a discount relative to its tech sector peers when considering APP's growth prospects. However, it's also justified for investors to question whether AppLovin's incredible growth could slow down as it laps its Axon 2.0 introduction over the past year.

Ad tech investors should be familiar with AppLovin. Given its incredible performance, AppLovin has demonstrated Axon 2.0's stellar performance while maintaining high operating leverage.

As seen above, Wall Street expects AppLovin to deliver more than 50% growth in adjusted EBITDA in 2024, markedly above its estimated 33% revenue upside. Management also emphasized the self-learning capabilities and ongoing deliberate improvements in Axon's AI-driven Axon 2.0 model. Therefore, the company is confident that Axon will remain "a key driver for future growth."

There's little doubt that AppLovin's "Black Box" model has helped generate a significant growth inflection over the past year. Software platform revenue surged to almost $680M, up over 90% YoY. It accounted for nearly 64% of AppLovin's Q1 revenue base, underscoring its increasing importance in AppLovin's growth opportunities.

In addition, AppLovin's software-adjusted EBITDA surged by almost 125%, highlighting the inherent margin accretion gains to the company's overall profitability. The critical question is whether such gains are sustainable over the next few years as it laps these incredible growth metrics.

AppLovin management anticipates broadening its advantages beyond mobile gaming to other growth verticals. Notably, they see increased opportunities in the web e-commerce vertical. Therefore, I assess investors will likely take note of AppLovin's capabilities

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

