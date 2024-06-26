Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ANCTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.4K Followers

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCPK:ANCTF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 26, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mathieu Brunet - Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
Brian Hannasch - President & Chief Executive Officer
Filipe Da Silva - Chief Financial Officer
Alex Miller - Chief Operating Officer & CEO-Elect

Conference Call Participants

Irene Nattel - RBC
Michael Van Aelst - TD
Mark Petrie - CIBC
Chris Li - Desjardins
Martin Landry - Stifel
Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank
Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs
Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity
John Royall - JPMorgan
Anthony Bonadio - Wells Fargo
Alessandra Jimenez - Raymond James
Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning. My name is, Julie, and I will be your conference operator today. [Foreign Language]

I will now introduce Mr. Mathieu Brunet, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury at Alimentation Couche-Tard. [Foreign Language]

Mathieu Brunet

Good morning. English will follow. [Foreign Language]

Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to this web conference presenting Alimentation Couche-Tard's Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024. All lines will be kept on mute to prevent any background noise. After the presentation, we will answer questions from analysts asked live during the conference.

We would like to remind everyone that this webcast presentation will be available on our website for a 90-day period. Also, please remember that some of the issues discussed during this webcast may be forward-looking statements which are provided by the corporation with its usual caveats. These caveats or risks and uncertainties are outlined in our financial reporting, therefore, our future results could differ from the information discussed today.

Our financial results will be presented by Mr. Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Filipe Da Silva, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Alex Miller, Chief Operating Officer and CEO Elect.

Recommended For You

About ANCTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANCTF

Trending Analysis

Trending News