I have always found myself interested in the recreational vehicle market. One of the companies that operates here, mostly as a supplier to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), but also through the aftermarket, is LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII). Ever since 2022 came to an end, the financial performance of the business has been on the decline. A surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic was, at least in part, the front loading of future years worth of demand for these types of vehicles. And now that the pandemic is clearly over, sales, profits, and cash flows, have all started to suffer as a result.

If financial performance could revert to what it was in 2022, shares of LCI Industries would warrant a significant upside. But that seems unlikely to occur. When you look at more recent data and value the company accordingly, you see a firm that's not priced poorly. But it's also not cheap. Frankly, it seems to be more or less fairly valued on an absolute basis but, relative to similar firms, shares are a bit pricey. Even though there have been some bright spots as of late, such as the year-over-year decline in revenue slowing and improvements in profitability, the picture is not yet attractive enough to justify upgrading this stock from the 'hold' that I have it at right now to a "buy."

Staying the course

When I last wrote about LCI Industries earlier this year, we only had data covering through the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Today, data now extends through the first quarter of this year. Before we get into the most recent results, however, I do think a refresher of how 2023 ended up for the company is in order. This will help to illustrate just how painful things have gotten compared to what they were like previously. Last year, revenue for the company came in at $3.78 billion. That's well below the $5.20 billion the business reported just one year earlier. This was driven by weakness across the board. But undoubtedly, the biggest pain came from sales made to OEMs involving recreational vehicles like travel trailers and fifth-wheels. Revenue for that time plunged by nearly half, from $2.62 billion to $1.36 billion.

This decline in sales was driven by a couple of factors. Clearly, price pressure caused by weak demand would have played a role. But the bigger thing was a decline in the number of wholesale and retail units sold. When it came to recreational vehicles, the wholesale industry saw sales of 259,100 in 2023. That marked a massive drop from the 421,700 units that were sold in 2022. The retail side experienced weakness as well. During the 2023 fiscal year, the industry throughout the US and Canada saw a drop in retail units from 389,700 to 324,800.

To be clear, these numbers are not in addition to the wholesale sales. Wholesale ultimately becomes retail in the sense that units are first sold to wholesalers that then sell them to retail outlets. The good news is that after seeing dealer inventories grow by 28,600 units in 2021 and by a further 32,000 units in 2022, these changes caused dealer inventories to drop by 65,700 last year.

With the decline in revenue, profits and cash flows took a hit as well. Net income went from $395 million down to only $64.2 million. Operating cash flow went from $602.5 million to $527.2 million. On an adjusted basis, the decline was from $542.1 million to only $224 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company plunged from $682.2 million to a paltry $255.2 million. None of this is surprising to me when you consider that this is an asset-intensive business, and asset-intensive businesses have a tendency to suffer severe margin compression during difficult times.

When it comes down to the 2024 fiscal year, the picture looks significantly better. Revenue for the company for the first quarter came in at $968 million. That's down only modestly from the $973.3 million in revenue the company experienced in the first quarter of 2023. Interestingly, total OEM sales remained almost flat, actually inching up from $758.2 million to $758.3 million. The real winner within this category was the big loser last year. Travel trailers and fifth wheels saw sales of $390.8 million. That's significantly higher than the $330.6 million reported one year earlier.

The company benefited from wholesale units climbing from 62,700 last year to 73,500 this year. However, the average content per travel trailer or fifth wheel fell from $5,861 to $5,097, largely because of pricing decreases that management said were indexed to commodity and freight indices, as well as changes in unit mix.

Normally, price cuts are not a positive when it comes to the bottom line. But in this case, net profits for the company rose from $7.3 million last year to $36.5 million this year. A decrease in costs for the company helped to push the firm's gross profit up from $186.1 million to $223.9 million. Other profitability metrics largely followed suit. The one exception was operating cash flow, which went from $74.7 million last year to negative $7.7 million this year. If we adjust for changes in working capital, however, we would get a rise from $45.3 million to $74.7 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company grew from $52.5 million to $90.3 million.

The industry as a whole should be quite solid this year. For 2024, the expectation is for an increase to between 329,900 and 359,100 units. The median comes out to roughly 344,000 units. But it won't be until next year that we see a real uptick in demand. According to the same organization, the industry is expected to see between 374,200 and 408,600 shipments at the wholesale level next year. At the midpoint, we are looking at 391,400 units.

When it comes to valuing the company, projecting out results this early can create some uncertainty. Even so, if we annualized the results experienced so far this year, it would translate to approximately $369.4 million of adjusted operating cash flow and EBITDA totaling $438.9 million. With these estimates, we can see how shares are valued on a forward basis, as well as how they are valued using historical results from 2022 and 2023. Taking the 2023 figures, I then compared the company to four similar firms as shown in the table below. In both cases, three of the four businesses ended up being cheaper than LCI Industries.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA LCI Industries 11.5 13.3 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) 33.5 13.5 THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) 7.3 8.2 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) 7.0 9.2 Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) 5.3 9.0 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Relative to similar enterprises, LCI Industries does like to be a bit pricey. However, we do seem to be at a turning point. Financial performance is showing some early signs of improving. Even though revenue has not yet increased, shipments have. Profits and cash flows are also on the rise. I doubt that the forward estimates that I provided are terribly reliable, given how early we are into the 2024 fiscal year. But if the company can achieve those figures, it would mean some nice upside for investors.

Given the amount of uncertainty we are dealing with, however, I think that it's still a bit too early to be optimistic enough to upgrade the stock. But if we see another quarter's worth of strong data come in that suggests that robust results will be achieved this year relative to last year, I will almost certainly upgrade the firm from a "hold" to a "buy."