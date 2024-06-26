fotograv

Global macro proxy FedEx jumps on strong earnings. (0:16) Tesla attracts a new bull. (4:08) The IRS says sorry. (5:00)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far. FedEx is rallying sharply after topping earnings expectations, with revenue growth inflecting positively.

J.P. Morgan upgraded FedEx to an Overweight. Analyst Brian Ossenbeck said FDX is forging a new identity under its first CEO, other than founder Fred Smith. Ossenbeck noted a heightened focus on profitable growth, improving capital efficiency, and cost savings across the portfolio.

Bank of America reiterated its Buy rating, citing momentum in structural cost takeout and the potential unlocking of value from its strategic review of FedEx Freight.

And Evercore ISI’s Jonathan Cappell said: "We believe the key to the FDX investment thesis is continued execution on its Drive savings program and a smooth consolidation of the Ground/Express businesses, rather than relying on a macro that is increasingly uncertain."

Investors won’t be the only Fed heads taking notice. As a proxy for the global economy, FedEx’s results will also be parsed by the Federal Reserve as they look to engineer a soft landing. Recent soft numbers on the growth side have raised the possibility of the FOMC pulling the rate-cutting cycle forward.

Global rates moved higher this morning, and the 10-year Treasury yields (US10Y) saw a substantial move back above 4.3%, despite a very thin economic data calendar.

While the market has been pricing out a recession for a while, J.P. Morgan strategist Marko Kolanovic points out that the labor market may be telling a different story.

He says the Sahm rule, a recession indicator, has been ticking up.

The rule “signals the start of a recession when the three-month moving average of the national unemployment rate rises by 0.50 percentage points or more relative to the minimum of the three-month averages from the previous 12 months.”

“Currently at 0.37, if we see unemployment at one or two tenths higher for a few months, this would hit 0.50, triggering a recession warning, which could alarm people,” Kolanovic said.

In today’s trading. Stocks are scrapping for direction, with growth outperforming slightly.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) executed its first stock split ever. The 50-to-1 stock split stood out as one of the biggest in the history of the New York Stock Exchange.

Following the high-profile split, the stocks in the S&P 500 Index with the highest share prices are NVR (NVR), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Autozone (AZO), Broadcom (AVGO), and Fair Isaac (FICO).

On the economic front, U.S. new home sales dropped 11.3% in May to a rate of 619,000, lower than the 650,000 expected and down from 698,000 in April. The softer demand was also reflected in home sales prices. The median new home sale price was $417,400, down from $433,500 in April and $520,000 in May 2023.

Among active stocks in today’s session. Whirlpool (WHR) rallied after a report that German engineering group Robert Bosch was weighing a bid for the company. Reuters reported that Bosch has been in discussions with potential advisers about the possibility of making an offer for the appliance maker.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) fell sharply after the company said it now expects Q2 2024 revenue per available seat mile to decline year-over-year in the 4.0% to 4.5% range, compared with its prior expectation of 1.5% to 3.5%.

The cut in Southwest’s RASM expectations was driven primarily by complexities in adapting its revenue management to current booking patterns.

Citi boosted its price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $150 from $126, citing the company’s plans for 2025 to build its GB200 GPUs in both the NVL36 and 76 configurations.

Analyst Atif Malik says although the major cloud service providers account for roughly 40% of Nvidia's data center sales, enterprise AI agents are the next wave of artificial intelligence demand, especially in inference.

And Stifel launched coverage on Tesla (TSLA) for the first time with a Buy rating and price target of $265.

Analyst Stephen Gengaro said TSLA is very well positioned to deliver robust multi-year growth in the next three years due to upcoming revamps to both the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, as well as the introduction of the next-generation Model 2 vehicle. Gengaro also said Tesla's full-self-driving initiative can bring value through sales, licensing, and the potential RoboTaxi opportunities.

In other news of note. The IRS apologized to Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, as well as thousands of other wealthy Americans whose personal tax information was leaked to the press by a former IRS contractor.

Charles Littlejohn, who is serving a five-year prison sentence, exploited system loopholes to steal the income tax returns of wealthy people, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and former President Donald Trump. Littlejohn then leaked the information in 2021 to the New York Times and ProPublica.

The IRS said it “takes its responsibilities seriously and acknowledges that it failed to prevent Littlejohn's criminal conduct and unlawful disclosure of Griffin's confidential data."

It added that it has made "substantial" investments in its data security and safeguarding taxpayer information, which address potential weaknesses in the IRS system.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner. Goldman Sachs screened for the top stocks in the S&P for risk-adjusted relative returns. They ranked stocks using the Sharpe Ratio, specifically, in this case, the return compared to the consensus 12-month price target divided by the six-month option-implied volatility.

Since June 2023, the basket has underperformed the cap-weighted S&P but outperformed the equal-weight S&P.

Strategist David Kostin says: “Recent underperformance relative to the aggregate S&P 500 is at odds with history as the strategy has a long track record of outperforming the index on both an absolute and risk-adjusted return basis.”

“Since 1999, the basket has posted a 63% semi-annual hit rate of outperformance vs. the S&P 500 with an average excess return of 221 basis points (and 442 basis points annualized).”

Among the 50 stocks that make the grade are Disney (DIS), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), McDonald’s (MCD), Monster Beverage (MNST), Assurant (AIZ), United Airlines (UAL), Intel (INTC), Adobe (ADBE), and Weyerhaeuser (WY).