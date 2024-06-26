Thicha Satapitanon

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) is a good biotech to keep an eye on because it is currently in the process of running its phase 3 study known as Flamingo-01. This particular late-stage study is exploring the use of its GLSI-100 immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of patients with HER2/neu positive breast cancer who had residual disease or high-risk pathologic complete response at surgery and who have already been treated with a neoadjuvant and postoperative adjuvant trastuzumab [Herceptin] based treatment.

In essence, the goal is to target 500 breast cancer patients who are HLA-A*02 matched. However, there was a third arm added into this late-stage study because such patients might be non-HLA-A*02 matched and might benefit with this immunotherapy treatment.

It is expected that enrollment could be completed for its phase 3 Flamingo-01 study by the end of 2024 and this is thanks to the expansion of it towards other territories. Investors won't have to wait that long to see data either because the planned interim analysis could happen after 14 events have occurred, which is half of the planned 28 events expected in this study. The premise for this biotech is the positive data that was achieved in the prior phase 2b study that was completed in the population established for Flamingo-01. That is, there were no recurrences observed in this study. If this can be replicated in phase 3, then this company will be in good shape to capture a large market opportunity.

GLSI-100 For The Treatment Of Patients With HER2/neu Breast Cancer

As I stated above, the goal of Greenwich LifeSciences is to evaluate the use of its immunotherapy product GLSI-100 for the treatment of patients with HER2/neu breast cancer. Such a treatment is being explored in the ongoing phase 3 Flamingo-01 study for these types of breast cancer patients who had residual disease or who are at high-risk of pathologic complete response at surgery. In addition, to them having already completed both neoadjuvant and postoperative adjuvant trastuzumab [Herceptin] based treatment.

Before going over this study and the possible catalysts to come about from this program, it is first important to understand what breast cancer is and what the possible market opportunity could be. Breast cancer, as the name suggests, is a type of cancer that occurs on the cells on breast cancer tissue. Typically, this type of cancer occurs in women who are over the age of 50, but it can occur in younger women as well. Plus, even men can get this type of cancer as well. If caught early, then it can be treated effectively, thus why there are so many advancements being made for screening/testing.

The global breast cancer market size is expected to be worth $49.2 billion by 2032. This is a massive market opportunity indeed, but it is important to note that Greenwich is only targeting a specific patient population. That is, it is the goal to only go after HER2/neu positive breast cancer expression patients. This is not bad news at all because it is said that approximately 75% of breast cancer patients express HER2/neu. A major problem is that these patients still have recurrences after surgery and after receiving anti-HER2 therapy. Thus, the goal is to see if an immunotherapy being given afterward halts recurrence of disease for these patients.

As I stated above, to see if GLSI-100 is capable of being able to treat these patients with HER2/neu breast cancer who are at high risk of recurrence and who have already received neoadjuvant and postoperative adjuvant Herceptin-based therapy, Greenwich initiated the phase 3 Flamingo-01 study. This trial is expected to treat such patients intradermally every month for the first 6 months and then every 6 months after that for the next 2.5 years [This would end up being 11 intradermal injections being given to them over a 3-year period, plus a 1-year follow-up period for a total of 4 years]. The patient cohorts are as follows:

0.9% normal saline in HLA-A*02 positive HER2/neu positive breast cancer patients [placebo comparator]

500 HLA-A*02 HER2/neu positive breast cancer patients given 500 mcg/mL GP2 and 125 mcg/mL GM-CSF

250 non-HLA-A*02 HER2/neu positive breast cancer patients given 500 mcg/mL GP2 and 125 mcg/mL GM-CSF.

The primary endpoint of this late-stage study will be invasive breast cancer-free survival [IBCFS] with an average follow-up period of 4 years. As I stated in the beginning, the way this trial was designed was to have the HLA-A*02 randomized arms to detect a hazard ration of 0.3 in IBCFS [primary endpoint]. Having said that, 28 events will be required to detect this outcome. However, the goal is to have an interim analysis upon half of these events occurring [14 of them].

The thing is that the company had been able to make great progress in terms of recruitment, so much so, that it was able to expand to the territories it could recruit from for this phase 3 Flamingo-01 study. Matter of fact, it announced back on February 27th of 2024 that it was able to expand trial sites in European countries. This brings about an additional 105 clinical sites added to this large late-stage study. The countries in question that it expanded the use of GLSI-100 to are Spain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland.

Why is this an important expansion that occurred for it? That's because with the addition of these new countries and trial sites in Europe plus another 10 sites in the United States [Total of between 35 and 40 sites], it expects to complete enrollment of this study by the end of 2024. This would be a major catalyst announcement that could allow for this stock to trade higher. Not only that, but it sets the ability to release interim data one step closer.

Key Achievements of GLSI-100 Leads To Possible Positive Outcome

Of course, no clinical trial results are ever guaranteed, especially with late-stage studies. However, the good news is that there are two items to point to, which might give investors some confidence going forward for the advancement of this GLSI-100 program to prevent breast cancer recurrences. The first positive item to have already been achieved would have been positive recommendations by the Data Safety Monitoring Board [DSMB] two times. That is, this DSMB met twice in 2023 and recommended that this phase 3 Flamingo-01 study continue without modification.

Not only that, but no serious adverse events [SAEs] were noted from this trial either. The thing is that investors can't just look at safety only and hope that GLSI-100 can eventually be approved on this alone. This is where some efficacy data comes in, and this is from a prior phase 2b study, where it used this immunotherapy to treat such a patient population. It had been noted that with 5-year follow-up data published and then 3 to 4 year follow-up data released independently, there was no recurrence of breast cancer [100% reduction in recurrence rate].

Not only that, but you have to consider the recurrences that occur when this patient population is given other cancer drugs. Other approved breast cancer drugs have a 20% to 50% recurrence free rate for these patients. An interim analysis could happen earlier, but is not necessary.

The thing is that both Herceptin and Kadcyla from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) were able to produce recurrence rates for breast cancer patients by only 50%. It is said that both of these drugs at their peak were able to exceed $5 billion in revenue per year. As you can imagine, no recurrence or a reduction in recurrence rate of 100% would be huge. GLSI-100 is a nine amino acid transmembrane peptide which targets HER2/neu protein on the surface of cancer cells. Again, 75% of breast cancers have HER2/neu protein expression. With this protein targeting, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes [CTLs] recognize and destroy HER2/neu expressing cancer cells. One thing to note is that GLSI-100 also deploys Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor [GM-CSF], which is an FDA approved immunoadjuvant. What's the purpose of this addition? Its purpose is to stimulate the proliferation [expansion] of antigen presenting cells.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Greenwich Life Sciences had cash of $5,505,975 as of March 31, 2024. In order for this biotech to continue its operations, it needs to continue raising capital constantly and thus, remains a huge risk. Thus, this is something that investors will always have to be concerned with. Especially when you consider its cash burn, which in Q1 of 2024 was $2.53 million, giving it a cash runway of roughly two months based on cash on the balance sheet at the end of the first quarter.

In addition, it recently raised cash to fund itself. That is, there was a private placement agreement made with the company's Chief Executive Officer Snehal Patel, which was for the purchase and sale of 174,825 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $14.30 per share. This helped the company to raise approximately $2.5 million in gross proceeds. It is my belief that it is going to need to raise additional funds in the coming months.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Greenwich LifeSciences. The first risk to consider would be regarding the development of GLSI-100, which is being advanced for the treatment of patients with HER2/neu positive breast cancer in the phase 3 Flamingo-01 study. The goal is to reduce the recurrence rate as much as possible once these patients have received both neoadjuvant and postoperative adjuvant Herceptin-based therapy. There is no assurance that the trial results will turn out to be positive, nor that the recurrence free rate of 100% will be achieved, just like the prior phase 2b study.

A second risk to consider would be in terms of competition, which is already in place. Obviously, Herceptin and Kadcyla were able to show a recurrence free rate of 50% in clinical trials. Even if GLSI-100 shows a superior recurrence free rate for its phase 3 study, it is going to take time to eat away at Roche's market share. Plus, there is no assurance that the FDA will ultimately approve Greenwich's immunotherapy for these HER2/neu positive breast cancer patients who are at high-risk for recurrence.

The third and final risk to consider would be in terms of the financial position that it is in. That's because, as I stated above, it doesn't have a lot of cash on hand. It only has roughly $5,505,975 as of March 31, 2024. Thus, it is going to likely need to raise additional funds going forward. Speaking of which, it already has, where it raised approximately $2.5 million of gross proceeds from a private placement agreement.

Conclusion

Greenwich LifeSciences has been able to make substantial progress in advancing its immunotherapy GLSI-100 to treat HER2/neu positive breast cancer patients who are at high-risk of recurrence after receiving neoadjuvant and postoperative adjuvant Herceptin-based therapy. This is evidence above with the fact that this biotech is already testing the use of this immunotherapy in the ongoing phase 3 Flamingo-01 study for the treatment of this patient population. Plus, also the fact that long-term data from a prior phase 2b study was able to show GLSI-100 achieve a 100% recurrence free rate for this specific patient population.

The first goal would be to target these patients who are HLA-A*02 matched, but there was a third arm added to the study incorporating the ability to see if this treatment would help non-HLA-A*02 matched breast cancer patients. It remains to be seen the outcome from this phase 3 study, but the good news is that enrollment completion is projected for the end of 2024. Thus, from there, it won't be that long for the interim analysis to take place thereafter.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.