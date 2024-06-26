Willie B. Thomas

Elevator Pitch

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is awarded a Buy rating.

My prior article written on April 12, 2024 drew attention to the preview of TAL Education's Q4 FY 2024 (YE February 29, 2024) results and the recent policy updates for China's education industry.

I focus on the growth outlook for TAL's learning services business and learning content solutions business in the current write-up. TAL Education has opened new learning centers at a rapid pace and there is strong demand for its learning devices. TAL Education's valuations are appealing and have yet to fully reflect the company's growth prospects. This explains why I have rated TAL as a Buy.

Learning Center Network Expansion Is Key Growth Engine For Learning Services Business

TAL Education's learning services business and learning content solutions business contributed 71% and 29% of the company's full-year FY 2024 top line, respectively as disclosed in its 20-F filing.

An Overview Of The Learning Services Business' Key Offerings

TAL Education's FY 2024 20-F Filing

The growth outlook for the company's core learning services business is favorable. The number of offline or physical learning centers for TAL is expected to increase meaningfully in fiscal 2025 (March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025) and beyond, judging by recent data provided by research firms and the company's management commentary.

Mainland Chinese research firm Zheshang Securities published a research commentary (not publicly available) on June 2, 2024 titled "Education Companies' Learning Center Network Tracking." In its early-June research note, Zhenshang Securities cited data from TAL's mobile application suggesting that TAL Education's learning center network could have expanded by over +80% YoY to 350 at the end of May 2024.

Separately, Citigroup (C) also made reference to TAL's "successful offline expansion" in its earlier research report as highlighted in an April 26, 2024 Seeking Alpha News article. On the other hand, a May 7, 2024 report (not publicly available) issued by Chinese broker Kaiyuan Securities titled "A Leader In Education" forecasted that TAL might see its number of learning centers grow to 761 by end-FY 2026 (February 28, 2026).

On the other hand, TAL Education shared at its most recent FY 2024 analyst briefing that "we'll continue to expand our learning center network to meet user demand in the upcoming (fiscal) year" because "we're seeing very good signs of visible growth." In other words, TAL has observed strong demand for its learning services, and this gives the company the confidence to add new learning centers in the future.

TAL's top line rose by +60% YoY in Q4 FY 2024 and its actual fourth quarter revenue beat the consensus estimate by +12%. At the company's FY 2024 earnings call, TAL Education credited its good performance for the latest quarter to "learning center network expansion" which "led to continued growth in our learning services business." Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that TAL Education's future revenue will continue to grow significantly going forward in tandem with the increase in the number of offline learning centers.

Learning Content Solutions Business Will Benefit From The Popularity Of Its Learning Devices

In the preceding section, I wrote about TAL's learning services business. My attention is focused on TAL Education's learning content solutions business for this section.

TAL Education highlighted in its FY 2024 20-F filing that the product offerings for its learning content solutions segment comprise "print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices." In particular, TAL's "AI-driven learning devices" branded as "xPad" have been "a key contributor to our Content Solutions business's revenue growth" as per the company's FY 2024 results briefing management commentary. One can view xPads as tablets designed for educational purposes.

A January 26, 2024 news article (translated from Google) published on Chinese media portal Sohu mentioned that the company's xPad2 product line was temporarily "sold out" in early-January this year following the launch in December 2023. This serves as an illustration of the popularity of TAL's xPad learning devices.

As per Kaiyuan Securities' May 7, 2024 research report highlighted in the previous section, TAL Education's learning device shipments were estimated to be 450,000 units in calendar year 2023 which translated into a 9.5% share of the Mainland Chinese learning device market. Based on Kaiyuan Securities' assumption of a 1% market share growth on an annual basis, TAL's learning device shipment volume could potentially grow by a CAGR of +18% for the next three years.

At its FY 2024 earnings briefing, TAL emphasized that its new Xpad2 product line has "gained early market traction and received solid user engagement feedback" thanks to its "enhanced hardware and software capabilities." This supports the case for TAL Education gaining market share in China's learning device market in the years ahead.

Variant View

Under certain scenarios, TAL Education's actual business performance could disappoint the market.

One scenario is that TAL becomes too aggressive in growing its number of learning centers and demand for its learning services weakens.

Another scenario is that TAL Education's xPad learning devices lose favor with consumers due to competing product offerings introduced by its rivals or issues with its product marketing.

Concluding Thoughts

I have a bullish view of TAL Education, as I think that the stock is an unappreciated growth play.

TAL's consensus FY 2025-2027 revenue and normalized EPS CAGR estimates are +25% and +55% (source: S&P Capital IQ) respectively. As mentioned earlier in this article, the growth prospects for TAL's learning services and learning content solutions businesses are favorable. The company's bottom line will also benefit from positive operating leverage as its top line expands substantially on a fixed cost base.

In contrast with its strong growth outlook, TAL Education is now valued by the market at reasonably attractive consensus forward FY 2026 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and PEG (Price-to-Earnings Growth) multiples of 1.2 times and 0.44 times (24 times forward P/E divided by +55% EPS CAGR), respectively.