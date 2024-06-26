China Struggles

Summary

  • China's stock market has been mired in a long and steady downtrend for several years.
  • In February, there was a brief respite from the selling as the Shanghai Composite bounced just over 20% through May, the rally was capped at the knees with a 7.6% decline over the next five weeks.
  • When looking at price charts, trends of lower highs suggest a heavy tape, and by this logic, Chinese stocks have never been heavier.

Nowadays, it doesn't surprise anyone to see Chinese stocks underperforming, as the country's stock market has been mired in a long and steady downtrend for several years. Back in February, there was a brief respite from the selling as the Shanghai

