China Struggles

Igor Kutyaev

Nowadays, it doesn't surprise anyone to see Chinese stocks underperforming, as the country's stock market has been mired in a long and steady downtrend for several years. Back in February, there was a brief respite from the selling as the Shanghai Composite bounced just over 20% through May. While Chinese stocks met the technical threshold for a bull market based on an intraday basis (based on closing prices, the Shanghai Composite was up just 17.4%), the rally was capped at the knees with a 7.6% decline over the next five weeks.

While a decline of less than 8% over five weeks isn't necessarily an extreme move, how Chinese stocks have pulled back stands out. When looking at price charts, trends of lower highs suggest a heavy tape, and by this logic, Chinese stocks have never been heavier. While it's hard to see in the chart above, over the last 20 trading days the Shanghai Composite's intraday high has been lower than the prior session's intraday high 18 times! China joined the World Trade Organization in December 2001. During that time, there has never been another 20-day period before now where there were as few days where the Shanghai Composite had just two or fewer days that an intraday high was higher than the previous session!

