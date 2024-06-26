Savara: Today's Data 'Win' Rouses Market All Too Briefly

Jun. 26, 2024 3:13 PM ETSavara Inc. (SVRA) Stock
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Savara Inc. is a biotech company focused on rare lung diseases that joined the Nasdaq in 2017.
  • Today, management shared the news that lead candidate, molgramostim met primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 study in patients with Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis, a rare lung disease.
  • Despite an initial stock price spike, Savara's stock has retreated in trading today, likely due to profit taking, but also possibly reflecting some doubts harbored by the market.
  • Analysts have suggested a peak revenue target of >$400 million for molgramostim in APAP, a disease for which there are no approved therapies, with only ~5k patients in the US.
  • As such, the market opportunity may be smaller than forecast, and that seems to be weighing on the stock price. If approved, however, Savara shareholders ought to be rewarded eventually.

Table with drinks and confetti on it

Floresco Productions/OJO Images via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) is a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based biotech that joined the Nasdaq in 2017, via a merger with Mast Therapeutics. The company's long-term focus has been rare and debilitating

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.75K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SVRA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SVRA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SVRA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News