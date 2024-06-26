Floresco Productions/OJO Images via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) is a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based biotech that joined the Nasdaq in 2017, via a merger with Mast Therapeutics. The company's long-term focus has been rare and debilitating lung disease, and management shared the good news today that its lead and only candidate, molgramostim, an inhaled biologic, specifically, inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, met primary and secondary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 study.

Savara's stock price initially soared on the news, reaching a high of >$4, but in very little time it has fallen back to ~$3.6 at the time of writing. First, let's consider the data shared today.

The data comes from Savara's Phase 3 IMPALA clinical trial, which the company describes as

a 48-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial assessing the efficacy and safety of molgramostim 300 mcg administered once daily by inhalation with matching placebo in adult patients with aPAP

APAP stands for Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis, a rare disease characterized by the build up of surfactant in the alveoli of the lungs. Clinical symptoms include shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, and chest pain and fever, and longer term, lung fibrosis which may necessitate a lung transplant.

Alveolar macrophages usually clear up excess surfactant, but in the case of APAP, but according to Savara:

Alveolar macrophages need to be stimulated by granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor ("GM-CSF") to function properly in clearing surfactant, but in autoimmune PAP, GM-CSF is neutralized by antibodies against GM-CSF, rendering the macrophages unable to adequately clear surfactant.

Hence, the thesis that molgramostim, which stimulates GM-CSF, could be a safe and effective therapy for use by APAP patients. The trial data seemingly supports the thesis. According to Savara's press release:

The trial met its primary endpoint. The treatment difference between molgramostim and placebo for mean change from baseline to Week 24 in hemoglobin-adjusted percent predicted DLCO achieved statistical significance. This statistically significant treatment difference was sustained at Week 48, a secondary endpoint, which demonstrated durability of effect. The treatment difference between molgramostim and placebo for mean change from baseline to Week 24 in SGRQ Total Score achieved statistical significance. Two additional secondary endpoints reached nominal significance: SGRQ Activity Score at Week 24 and exercise capacity using a treadmill test at Week 48.

DLCO stands for Diffusion Capacity for Carbon Monoxide, a measure of how effectively oxygen is passed from the lungs into the blood, while SGRQ stands for St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire, and is a patient-reported survey assessing overall health, daily life, and a patient’s perceived well-being.

Analysis - Response To Today's Results & Longer-Term Outlook

Savara shareholders / investors could be forgiven for being mystified by the share price action of the company today, with an all-too-brief spike in the valuation, followed by a drop below yesterday's close price.

There are several reasons why this may have happened. For example, opportunistic traders who invested shortly before the data readout, in the anticipation of making quick gains, may be scrambling to sell stock.

Others have speculated there are plenty of shares available to sell short, and there is also the possibility that the success of the study was widely anticipated, and therefore a successful outcome was already baked into the share price, which is up 28% on a 12-month basis, although it is down 28% on a 6-month basis, and 17% on a one-month basis.

From a data perspective, the fact that 18, or 22% of patients taking molgramostim contracted COVID-19 may have spooked the market - the placebo rate was 10%, but otherwise, there were fewer treatment related adverse events ("TRAEs") in the placebo arm than the molgramostim arm.

It is also wroth noting that, as reported in Savara's 2023 annual report / 10K submission:

In 2019, we announced that IMPALA, the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of molgramostim for the treatment of aPAP did not meet its primary endpoint of improvement compared to placebo in the alveolar-arterial gradient, or (A-a)DO2, from baseline at week 24.

Despite the failure, secondary endpoints from that study persuaded management that molgramostim could successfully treat patients in this indication, and now it has the data it needs to complete a regulatory submission. Management has said that it will present its latest data in full at a scientific conference later this year, and that it expects to complete a marketing application for the drug in the first half of 2025.

Market Opportunity - & How To Value Savara After Study Success

APAP is not an especially prevalent disease - affecting ~5k patients in the US, according to claims data research conducted by Savara, and shared in a recent investor presentation.

Nevertheless, analysts have speculated that the drug could secure an approval in the US by 2026, and earn revenues of >$400m in the indication, which would imply a cost of ~$80k per patient if every patient were to be treated, or a lower figure, if, as management hopes, more people are diagnosed with APAP as a result of heightened disease awareness, and broader access to diagnostic testing.

There are no other approved therapies to treat APAP, the only other effective treatment being lung lavage - cleaning the lung with a saline solution - which Savara points out is an invasive procedure, performed in a tertiary center, that is not standardized.

There are not many competing therapies in clinical development, either, according to Savara, which says it is only aware of "glycosylated GM-CSF product, sargramostim (Leukine®)," approved to treat neutropenia in cancer patients, which was studied by a "consortium of independent clinical investigators from the trial conducted in Japan", and could win approval in the country, while, in 2018, Partner Therapeutics received orphan drug designation from the FDA to treat PAP with Leukine.

Savara began its listed life developing two other drugs - Aironite, a heart failure drug, and Molgradex, another GM-CSF indicated for lung diseases, but both of these therapies have been discontinued, so the company's entire valuation is essentially based on the potential of molgramostim.

In Q1 2024, the company reported a net loss of $(20.3m), or $(0.11) per share, compared to a loss of $(10.6m) in the prior year period. Cash position was reported as $143m, and debt reported to be $26.4m.

If we take analysts' peak revenue figure of ~$400m, and consider Savara's current market cap of ~$475m (at the time of writing), it is not difficult to make the bull case for Savara.

If I select four biotech companiess that drove revenues between $300 - $400m last year, Biocryst (BCRX) earned ~$330 of revenues, and has a market cap valuation of $1.3bn, Apellis (APLS), $397m revenues, is valued at $4.9bn market cap, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, $398m of revenues, and a market cap of $1.8bn, and TG Therapeutics, $234m of revenues, market cap of $2.8bn.

In short, it is not unusual for a biotech with a commercial product to trade at 5x forward sales, so even if we conservatively estimate that molgramostim is a $200m peak revenue product, we can envisage a scenario where the company deserves a >$1bn market cap valuation.

Concluding Thoughts - Some Risks To Consider, & My Recommendation

One aspect of Savara and molgramostim that may be considered a red flag is why management are targeting only a single niche market with its drug.

Usually, if a drug successfully treats a condition like APAP, it may be trialed in other indications, however it seems that molgramostim either lacks versatility, or management wants to tackle indications one at a time, or, management doubts it would succeed in another indication. It is also worth considering what drugs treating other indications may be prescribed off-label to treat APAP?

These are important questions because it is not at all uncommon for a drug to fail to live up to peak revenue targets, either because the patient population has been overestimated, or because physicians are ignorant of or unwilling to prescribe the drug based on their own professional opinion, or because health insurers may not wish to include the therapy on their formulary lists.

Given the lack of competition in the APAP space, my own gut feeling is that molgramostim can be successful in this market, but "success" may be limited to a lower peak revenue figure than $400m - and then there are costs to consider - it is expensive to launch a new drug, even in a small, niche market, with educational campaigns to run, surveys to conduct, patients and physicians to meet, and negotiating to be done with pharmacy benefit managers, which involved price negotiation.

As such, in many ways, the journey for Savara is only just beginning. With today's data apparently giving management the "green light" to go ahead and submit a biologics license application ("BLA") to the FDA requesting permission to market and sell the drug, the real business of being a commercial stage Pharma begins now.

My conclusion would be that Savara's low valuation reflects the market's doubts around the size of the opportunity in play, and perhaps some skepticism around whether management has the funding and experience to negotiate its way through the approval process, and commercial markets, successfully.

As such, after waiting for the post-data release dust to settle, I'd personally consider buying Savara stock at a price of ~$2.5 per share, if it sinks that low, based on the conviction that molgramostim will make it to market, and achieve triple-digit-million revenues, but also the suspicion that the product may be too niche to grow much beyond $150m in peak annual revenues.

As such, the opportunity in play with Savara Inc. does not suggest to me that a market cap valuation above $750m can be supported, unless management can uncover new indications to target, which does not seem to form part of their long-term thinking at present.