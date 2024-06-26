RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Generating growth is still a challenge for most banks in 2024, but I think there’s a developing growth story at Huntington Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBAN) that’s worth watching more closely. Management has shown a surprising willingness to reposition the bank toward new growth opportunities, including hiring away executives and loan officers to build up their capabilities in new geographies and market verticals, and management’s ongoing focus on customer service has the bank well-positioned in terms of customer satisfaction metrics like J.D. Power’s Net Promoter Score.

I do still see risks from a “higher for longer” rate environment, and indeed Huntington recently trimmed back its net interest income guidance (driving a roughly 5% drop in my pre-provision profit expectations), with the yield curve at least partly to blame, but looking out beyond the short term, I still believe 5% core earnings growth is attainable, and that supports a fair value around $15 to $16.

It's Still Tough Out There

Huntington recently updated its guidance for 2024 and once again lowered its expectations for 2024 net interest income. While management was still looking for +/- 2% net interest income performance as of first quarter earnings, management is now looking for a 1% to 4% drop in net interest income.

Part of the revision was due to a modest revision in loan growth guidance, with management now looking for 3% to 4% growth versus 3% to 5% previously. Elevated paydowns from commercial real estate (or CRE) borrowers seems to be at least partly responsible, and given investor worries about deteriorating credit in CRE, I think most will be happy to see this category shrink (average loans declined modestly in Q1’24). I also note that management’s goals are still pretty bold, particularly with weak industrial capex (Huntington has a larger than average exposure to C&I lending) and fading auto demand (indirect auto lending and auto floorplan lending are sizable businesses here).

An inverted yield curve likewise does not help. Management had been hoping for an inflection in the second half of the year, but that may be a little ambitious if the Fed doesn’t get moving on rates. In the meantime, Huntington remains an asset-sensitive bank with below-average non-interest-bearing deposits (around 19% versus a peer average in the mid-20%’s) and a need to pay up for deposits to fund loan growth. Offsetting this to some degree, about 10% of the loan book will be repricing at higher rates over the next few quarters.

CRE Concerns May Not Be As Pressing Here

There’s good news and bad news where Huntington’s CRE book is concerned, but on the whole I consider Huntington to be in better shape than many of its peers.

The worst I can say about Huntington’s CRE exposure is that office properties in the Midwest are generally doing worse, as markets like Chicago and Detroit are quite weak.

On the positive side, Huntington’s overall CRE exposure isn’t that large at around 10% of the loan book, and less than 4% of the loans are in multifamily and only about 1.4% are in office, and that is mostly suburban (suburban office has held up comparatively better than office properties located in central business districts). On top of that, Huntington has been among the most active in boosting reserves in anticipation of credit issues, and with reserve coverage of 4.6%, the bank is well ahead of many mid-cap peers like Comerica (CMA), M&T Bank (MTB), and Zions (ZION).

Leaning Into Disruption And Faster-Growing Markets

What has me more positive on Huntington today is how management has executed on a plan to become more active in growth markets and take advantage of M&A-driven disruption. Better still, this growth isn’t dependent upon serial M&A and in many cases is based upon building from existing areas of strength.

Like many Midwestern banks, including Fifth Third (FITB) and U.S. Bancorp (USB), Huntington has turned its sights south to take advantage of faster-growing markets across the geography, and particularly the Carolinas and Texas. To accelerate that process, Huntington turned to a time-tested strategy of smaller-bank growth – they looked for opportunities to hire away bankers from larger franchises, and in this case they’ve poached multiple executives and loan officers from Truist (TFC) to accelerate their market growth in the Carolinas and Texas.

Management also hired fund finance loan officers from Signature to drive expansion into fund finance. While this has become a crowded space in recent years, the issues at First Republic, Signature and Silicon Valley Bank have disrupted the market and created opportunities for entrants like Huntington. While this isn’t the best time ever for the fund finance sector, I do expect activity to pick up when rates start to go down.

Huntington is likewise looking to drive growth in new verticals like asset-backed lending and healthcare, while also expanding businesses like SBA lending and Native American finance and lending. Huntington has been a leader in SBA lending for some time (and expanding that expertise into TCF markets was part of the justification of that deal) and has already established itself as a leader in the Texas market in a relatively short time. Likewise, the bank is looking to leverage its position in providing financial services to Native American nations (it provides banking services for three of the five in Michigan) to expand in other states.

Last and not least, there is perhaps still some growth potential in Huntington’s core markets. While Midwestern markets like Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois have long taken a backseat to Southeastern markets among banks, reshoring could yet offer some upside in markets where Huntington is already established (good deposit shares, a strong Net Promoter score, and not much incoming competition).

Companies like Haier and Techtronic (OTCQX:TTNDY) have announced new manufacturing operations in the Midwest (in part to avoid tariffs), and Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY), too, has relocated some production from China to the Midwest. Likewise, while there have been some delays, Intel (INTC) is building a new $20B facility just outside of Columbus, Ohio.

The Outlook

I am expecting a rough year for Huntington in 2024, with core earnings declining around 12% to 13% on weaker net interest margin, higher provisioning, and higher operating costs (Huntington is investing in growing the business, including building up its lending capabilities, its tech, and its regulatory compliance). I do expect a strong rebound in 2025, though, and strong growth for a few years after that.

All told, I’m looking for core earnings to grow around 5% to 6% over the next five and 10 years. Funding growth is likely to limit capital returns to shareholders to some degree, and I’m not looking for huge changes in the dividend or a meaningful buyback over the next three years.

I’d also note there’s certainly risk to this expansion plan – while I like how the company is going about targeting growth opportunities, there are many other banks targeting exactly the same markets, many of which also boast their own competitive hire-aways as a growth driver.

Discounting those core earnings back, I get a fair value around $16, and I get a similar result with an 11.5x multiple on my FY’25 EPS estimate. I’d note that 11.5x is still a fair bit below what banks like Huntington have traded at in the past (the long-term average is still over 14x). ROTCE-driven P/TBV is less helpful now (a fair value around $14.75), but part of that is due to the near-term impact of weaker returns in this late phase of the cycle.

The Bottom Line

When I last wrote about Huntington, I liked the growth opportunities but didn’t like the risks presented by higher deposit costs and what I thought were possibly excessive expectations. The shares are down about 15% since then, more or less tracking in line with regional banks.

At this point, though, I think the story is shifting and I don’t think the stock reflects that. There are still plenty of risks in the macroeconomic environment, but I think this is a stock worth considering as an emerging growth story as we head toward a rate cut cycle.