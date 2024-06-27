Buy These Misunderstood 6-8% Dividends Before Rates Drop

Supertruper

Interest rates have been at the forefront of many investors' minds over the past 2 years, and rightly so, considering that investing is all about opportunity cost. Capital available for investment is a precious resource that should be put to work in the most productive ways.

It's no wonder, then, that many investors have gravitated toward High-Yield Savings Accounts, CDs, and Treasury Bonds that yield near 5%. While those may be 'risk-free' in the traditional sense of a guaranteed return of principal plus interest, it's important to keep in mind the following points before plopping too much cash into these savings vehicles:

Reinvestment Risk: How durable is that yield, and what's the likelihood that you will be able to reinvest at a similar or higher yield a year from now?

How durable is that yield, and what's the likelihood that you will be able to reinvest at a similar or higher yield a year from now? Opportunity Cost: What potential gains and income are you willing to give up in the equity market by locking capital into fixed income?

What potential gains and income are you Tax effects: While interest from Treasury Bonds is generally exempt from state taxes, that's not the case for High-Yield Savings and CDs. Plus, all interest is taxed at ordinary income rates. As such, the real return may not be as high as the stated rate for taxable accounts, depending on each individual's taxable income.

With so much attention focused on the potential for a rate cut this year, investors ought to consider the potential for rate cuts in 2025, too, given that this year is already half over.

This brings me to the following 2 picks, both of which appear to be bargain priced with dividend yields ranging from 6-8%, due in part to negative market sentiment toward their 'bond proxy' nature and other factors, while ignoring the positives. In this article, I highlight why each appears to be a solid buy at present before rates get cut, so let's get started!

#1: Verizon

Verizon (VZ) is likely one of the top stocks that come to some investors' mind when it comes to high dividend yield but slower growth. But just because a company's business model sounds boring doesn't mean its stock is also boring.

For example, I last covered VZ in August last year, when the market was overly concerned about lead cables in the ground and lackluster top-line growth, and the stock has given investors an 'exciting' 25% share price growth and 32% total return including dividends since then, outpacing the tech-driven 23% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time frame.

Since my last visit, VZ's lead cables issue has subsided as Verizon has made a rebuttal that it hasn't deployed lead cables for decades and that initial testing indicated no immediate threats to the public.

Moreover, VZ is demonstrating sound business results, with wireless revenue growing by 3.3% YoY to $19.5 billion during Q1 2024. This marks an acceleration from the 1.3% growth that VZ saw in Q1 of last year. VZ's wireless revenue growth was driven by positive contributions from higher prices combined with a slowdown in net customer losses, signaling pricing power and consumers' ability to absorb price increases without switching carriers.

Also encouraging, VZ continues to see strong traction in its fixed wireless offering, which saw 354,000 net additions during the first quarter. This brings VZ's total FWA customers to 3.4 million, including 3 million added over the past 8 trailing quarters alone.

Management is guiding for Wireless Service revenue growth of 2.75% at the midpoint of the range, driven by continued expectations for FWA growth, stability in the customer base, and AI-driven projects in the enterprise networks space. The latter represents an incremental revenue opportunity as it's gaining traction with recent deals across various industries.

Importantly, VZ is demonstrating balance sheet discipline, with a pullback in capital spending resulting in a 16% YoY growth in free cash flow to $2.7 billion. VZ maintains a safe leverage profile with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6x. At a recent industry conference last month, management highlighted its intent to continue building upon 19 years of dividend raises while reducing leverage at the same time, with a target of reaching 2.25x net debt to EBITDA.

VZ currently yields an appealing 6.5% and the dividend is well-covered by a 57% payout ratio, leaving plenty of retained capital for debt paydown. While I wouldn't expect much beyond the 2% 5-year dividend CAGR in the near-term, dividend growth and share buybacks could accelerate after VZ reaches its aforementioned leverage target.

Lastly, VZ remains good value despite a share price rebound since last year. At the current price of $41.08, VZ stock has a forward PE of just 9.0, sitting well below its historical PE of 13.6.

FAST Graphs

Analysts expect 2-5% annual EPS growth between 2025-2027, which I believe to be reasonable considering the aforementioned business drivers, including wireless price increases. With a 6.5% yield, EPS growth, and potential reversion to mean valuation should the market re-rate the stock, VZ could deliver market-beating returns from here.

#2: Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is the largest REIT that's primarily dedicated to skilled-nursing facilities across the U.S. At present, it has 866 properties spread across 42 US states and the UK, operated by 76 different tenants.

OHI has come a long way over the past year, rising by 17% in price with 27% total return including dividends since I last covered it in May of last year, as issues such as wage inflation and tenant rent coverage have subsided while occupancy has improved. Since the end of 2022, Occupancy has risen by 260 basis points to 79.6% and EBITDARM-to-rent coverage has improved from 1.38x to 1.69x, as shown below.

(Note: Tenant operating metrics are reported 3 months in arrears)

Investor Presentation

The improving tenant coverage picture enabled OHI to achieve AFFO per share growth of $0.02 YoY to $0.68 in Q1 2024. In addition, OHI's FAD (funds available for distribution) per share rose by $0.05 YoY to $0.65, which is now just $0.02 shy of covering the $0.67 quarterly dividend rate.

While the dividend not being covered at present could be reason for concern, the good news is that management expects for FAD to continue to improve this year, and is guiding for the dividend-to-FAD payout ratio to improve from 103% at present to the mid-90s in the coming quarters.

Meanwhile, OHI carries a strong balance sheet with a BBB- investment grade credit rating from S&P, a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0x, and a good fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.9x. Plus, 99% of OHI's debt is held at fixed rates, and it has $1.8 billion in total liquidity.

Lastly, I find OHI to be attractive at the current price of $33.25 with a forward P/FFO of 12.1, sitting just below its historical P/FFO of 12.2, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

While OHI is no longer as cheap as it was when I visited it last year, I believe investors should pay heed to OHI's solid uninterrupted dividend track record since 2003, through both the Great Recession of 2008-2009 and the pandemic.

With analysts estimating 2-6% annual FFO/share growth and my own expectations for a long-term growth rate in the 2-4% range, driven by rent escalators and external growth, OHI could produce a total return of 10% as a base case when including dividends, all while giving investors a far higher dividend yield than that of the S&P 500 (SPY)

Investor Takeaway

Verizon and Omega Healthcare Investors both present attractive high-yielding choices for investors as market sentiment continues to be negative on dividend stocks and their businesses while ignoring the positives.

Given that both companies are asset-heavy, they are positioned to benefit from potential interest rate cuts down the road, which lowers their cost of capital and interest expense.

Verizon currently offers a robust 6.5% dividend yield backed by solid business growth, improved financial performance, and strategic initiatives in wireless and fixed wireless services.

Omega Healthcare Investors provides an 8% dividend yield, supported by improving tenant metrics, stable financial health, and a track record of consistent dividend payments with the payout ratio set to improve this year.

Both stocks are currently undervalued, offering investors attractive entry points with potential for market-beating returns as their respective sectors continue to stabilize and grow.