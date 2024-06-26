veeranggull orachon/iStock via Getty Images

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Introduction

Over the past few months, I have written a lot of articles on energy companies. That's mainly based on my bullish view on oil and gas and the fact that energy companies have become highly attractive in a market with an overall lofty valuation.

For example, on May 28, I wrote an article titled "My Favorites! 3 Highly Attractive Stocks For The Natural Gas-Fueled AI Boom."

In that article, I explained the massive bull case for natural gas fueled by the ongoing AI revolution.

Between 2014 and 2024, gas-fired power demand rose by almost 14 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), with almost no underlying load growth, as it was mainly based on the transition from coal to natural gas.

AI alone could drive another 10 Bcf/d in incremental demand by 2030!

Even more bullish estimates could see 18 Bcf/d growth by 2030 - from AI alone...

EQT Corp.

In the United States, for example, estimates from S&P Global are that natural gas demand could outpace supply growth by almost 6 billion cubic feet per day through 2025, mainly supported by rapidly rising LNG exports that "suck out" more natural gas at a time of unprecedented domestic demand growth.

Antero Resources

These developments are important, as natural gas is a highly abundant commodity.

As we can see below, natural gas prices (Henry Hub) have mostly been subdued since the Great Financial Crisis (the spike in 2022 being an exception), when the United States saw a massive shale revolution, allowing it to rapidly boost natural gas output.

TradingView (NYMEX Henry Hub)

While natural gas is still much more abundant than oil, it is now seeing structural tailwinds that some expect will lead to a convergence with international natural gas prices - potentially allowing natural gas to return to a "new normal" of US$6-US$8 Henry Hub. These were normal prices before the shale revolution.

The quote and chart below are from Goehring & Rozencwajg, a commodity-focused research/investing firm that expects production to roll over, creating a highly bullish environment.

Although we have been very early, we believe North American natural gas, with less liquefaction and transportation, will converge with the global price, currently $10 per mcf. Investors are extremely bearish after two back-to-back mild winters but are neglecting the bullish shifts in both supply and demand currently underway. This is the most asymmetric investment we can recall. - G&R

Goehring & Rozencwajg

This brings me to ARC Resources (TSX:ARX:CA), a company that was one of the picks in the "My Favorites" article I just mentioned.

However, because I believe this company deserves much more attention, I'm writing this article to explain why I believe ARC is truly one of the best stocks to buy right now.

My most recent in-depth article on the stock was written on December 26. Since then, shares have risen from $19.66 to $24.56 - a 25% gain.

Now, let me explain why I believe this is just the start.

Why ARC Is Such A Special Energy Play

ARC Resources isn't just a random natural gas producer. It's Canada's largest condensate producer and its second-largest natural gas producer. On a full-year basis, the company produces roughly 355,000 barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") per day.

ARC Resources

Of these 355,000 BOEs, roughly a third comes from higher-margin natural gas liquids ("NGL") and crude oil/condensates.

The company produces these volumes in the highly attractive Montney Formation, part of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Over the past ten years, the company has boosted production and cut lower-quality assets.

ARC Resources

These assets are valuable for at least two major reasons:

The company has deep reserves at very low breakeven prices.

Looking at the numbers below, 80% of the company's 5,000 drilling inventory is unbooked locations. Moreover, it has a 25-year inventory life that is breakeven below US$2.50 Henry Hub, which is extremely cheap.

In fact, when it comes to ultra-low breakeven prices (below US$2.00 Henry Hub), none of its peers come close.

ARC Resources

Adding to that, the company won't run into trouble after 25 years, as it has a history of perfect reserve replacements.

For 16 consecutive years, it has replaced 140% of its production!

ARC Resources

Even better, the company is increasingly benefitting from better pricing.

In this case, I don't mean higher prices, but a better pricing structure. Through 2028, the company's pricing will be much more "floating," allowing it to benefit from potential increases in regional pricing and export demand from customers like LNG (liquified natural gas) producers.

ARC Resources

Over the past decade, ARC has realized an average premium to AECO (Canadian benchmark price for natural gas on the Nova Gas Transmission system) of 25%.

ARC Resources

Moreover, a recent 20-year agreement with Cedar LNG is set to start in the second half of 2028. In addition to the Cedar contract, there are other LNG contracts that are listed below which will allow the company to sell 25% of its natural gas production to international markets by the end of this decade.

ARC Resources

On top of this, ARC is expanding its production. For example, the Attachie Phase I project is key, as it is expected to add approximately 40,000 BOE per day in 2025, which represents a 10% year-over-year production growth.

In 2028, Attachie II is expected to further boost output to roughly 425 thousand BOE per day. Next year, the Attachie Phase I could provide the company with $3.00 in per-share free cash flow, roughly 12% of its stock price. That is based on US$70 WTI and $3.50/GJ AECO.

ARC Resources

On a long-term basis, the company sees room for almost 600,000 BOE per day before output slowly declines again.

ARC Resources

I also need to say that ARC Resources is excellent at deploying capital. It has a history of elevated returns on capital employed, with an average ROCE of 12%.

Since the end of the pandemic, that number has been consistently north of 20%.

ARC Resources

So, what does this mean for shareholders?

ARC's Distribution Potential

So far, we have a highly favorable mix of tailwinds:

Deep reserves.

Super low breakeven prices.

Growth potential.

Efficient capital spending.

This is great for dividends and buybacks.

Due to the expected completion of Attachie II next year, the company has a path to $2.5 billion in free cash flow at $80 WTI and $4.50 AECO. That's 17% of its current market cap!

Even at US$50 WTI and $2.50 AECO, the company will be able to generate more than $600 million in free cash flow, which is 4% of its market cap.

ARC Resources

Based on $70 WTI and $3.50 AECO, the company estimates that free cash flow per share can grow by 20% per year through 2028, resulting in $4.00 in free cash flow per share by 2028 - 16% of its stock price.

ARC Resources

So, how does this money end up in shareholder pockets?

Investors benefit from buybacks and dividends. In the first quarter, the company returned 114% of its free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Since September 2021, ARC has repurchased 18% of its shares.

ARC Resources

After hiking its dividend by 13.3% on May 4, 2023, it currently pays $0.17 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 2.8%. Going forward, we can expect double-digit dividend growth to last as the company grows its dividend in line with its business, not in line with commodity prices.

It uses buybacks to distribute excess cash.

In our view, it is a growing base dividend in combination with share repurchases. Not only is this a fundamentally sound and accretive use of capital, we have received overwhelming support for this strategy from our shareholders. Since initiating our initial NCIB in September of 2021, we've invested over $2.1 billion to buy back 18% of the shares outstanding. And based on our current assumption, this trend will accelerate in 2025 given the expected increase in free cash flow with the addition of Attachie Phase 1 to our producing assets. - ARX:CA 1Q24 Earnings Call

While I usually prefer special dividends in the energy space, it is very hard not to like ARC Resources, a stock I consider to be one of the best energy stocks money can buy.

Given its favorable business model, including production outlook and free cash flow sensitivity, I think we're looking at a company capable of returning close to 20% of its market cap to shareholders on an annual basis if natural gas bulls are right.

It also has a healthy balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of less than 0.8x EBITDA in an environment of US$50 WTI. It has just two bonds that will mature through 2031 and enough liquidity to pay off both right now if it wanted to.

ARC Resources

As such, I stick to a Strong Buy rating.

The only issue I have is that I have solely invested in New York-listed stocks.

While I own Canadian stocks, all of them have listings in the U.S. ARC Resources does not (except an OTC listing (AEUTF)). While that is not an issue, it would require me to significantly change my online tracking tools.

That shouldn't be a deal breaker, but it's something I wanted to share with readers.

I also own its bigger peer, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), which has close to 25% natural gas exposure, which somewhat takes away the urge for me to buy another natural gas producer.

Depending on my cash flows in the months ahead, I may buy a full position in ARC Resources.

Takeaway

ARC Resources is a standout in the energy sector, poised to benefit tremendously from increasing natural gas demand driven by AI and global LNG exports.

With deep reserves, very low breakeven prices, and efficient capital deployment, ARC is set for substantial growth.

Meanwhile, the company's strategic expansions and attractive contracts position it to return significant value to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Despite my preference for U.S.-listed stocks, ARC's impressive fundamentals make it a strong buy.

Hence, I'm seriously considering adding this gem to my portfolio, depending on my cash flow in the coming months.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Exceptional Growth Potential : ARC Resources is Canada's largest condensate producer and the second-largest natural gas producer, with significant growth projects like Attachie Phase I and II expected to boost output through 2028.

: ARC Resources is Canada's largest condensate producer and the second-largest natural gas producer, with significant growth projects like Attachie Phase I and II expected to boost output through 2028. Low Breakeven Prices : With massive reserves breakeven below US$2.50 Henry Hub, ARC Resources is a true standout, capable of profitable production when others are forced to cut back.

: With massive reserves breakeven below US$2.50 Henry Hub, ARC Resources is a true standout, capable of profitable production when others are forced to cut back. Robust Free Cash Flow : The company is on track to generate substantial free cash flow, boosted by low breakevens and elevated production growth.

: The company is on track to generate substantial free cash flow, boosted by low breakevens and elevated production growth. Favorable Pricing Structure : Improved pricing agreements and new LNG contracts enhance revenue potential.

: Improved pricing agreements and new LNG contracts enhance revenue potential. Shareholder Returns: Consistent dividend growth and aggressive share buybacks align with shareholder interests.

Cons:

Lack of U.S. Listing : ARC Resources does not have a New York listing.

: ARC Resources does not have a New York listing. Market Dependency : The company's performance is tied to natural gas and oil prices, making it vulnerable to commodity volatility.

: The company's performance is tied to natural gas and oil prices, making it vulnerable to commodity volatility. Geopolitics : I believe geopolitical shifts like the war in Ukraine could (temporarily) impact natural gas and LNG prices.

: I believe geopolitical shifts like the war in Ukraine could (temporarily) impact natural gas and LNG prices. Economic Growth: Natural gas is still a cyclical commodity, which means slower growth expectations could hurt natural gas prices.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.