Introduction

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:BATS:GCOW) is a high-yield fund that tries to combine high yield with dividend growth for income oriented investors. I originally covered the fund at the beginning of the year in an article titled GCOW: Rare Combination Of High Yield And Dividend Growth. Since then, the fund hasn't moved much in terms of share price but continued to pay distributions reliably and kept its relatively high yield.

Top Holdings & Sectors

The fund's holdings also look slightly different from the last time I covered it. The last time I covered the fund, it was overweight in materials and commodities, whereas right now, its top holdings seem more geared towards healthcare stocks such as Gilead (GILD), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), AbbVie (ABBV) and Bristol-Myers (BMY) having a place in top 10 holdings. I see this as a positive development as the fund moved away from relying too much on material and commodity plays whose income levels dependent too much on commodity prices, which can be volatile and change from day to day. The fund still has exposure to oil stocks such as Shell (SHEL), BP (BP) and Chevron (CVX) but its total holdings are diversified enough that I am not too worried about this exposure.

Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

It's also noteworthy to mention that the fund has no exposure to Real Estate and Financial industries, and those two sectors are typically known to have high yields. The fund's exposure to Utilities, another sector known for their ability to generate income, is also low. If you have an income oriented portfolio that's overweight in Real Estate, Financials and Utilities, and you'd like to add some diversity to your portfolio by adding a fund that has low to no exposure to those sectors, this might be a good fit for you because it could compliment your portfolio by bringing in new sector exposures.

Top Sectors (Seeking Alpha)

Performance

Since October 2022, the S&P 500 (SP500) is up almost 60%, and the Nasdaq (QQQ) is up more than 90%, but plenty of stocks didn't advance anywhere near that. If an investor wasn't in index funds, or they weren't holding big technology stocks, they were mostly left behind in this rally (with exceptions like Costco (COST) or Chipotle (CMG), which behaved like tech stocks during this period). Most value stocks in sectors like energy, real estate and finance didn't participate in this rally, while 7 big tech stocks continued to carry indices higher. Below is a performance comparison between the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and the equal weighted version of the S&P 500 (RSP) showing that even though all three indices are higher, SPY and QQQ are outperforming RSP by about 100%.

Data by YCharts

Valuations

The S&P 500's rally is impressive, but its valuation looks stretched based on pretty much every metric there is. The index sits at a P/E ratio of 28, price to book value of 5, price to sales ratio of 3 and so on. There is not a single metric where the market ever looked more expensive than right now. Moreover, the current dividend yield of the index is at 1.30% which is an all-time low. This would have been acceptable when bond yields were at 0% back in 2021, but now gets dwarfed by the current rate of risk-free bond yields of 5.5%. I totally understand the justification for why the S&P 500 now has a lower yield because it's now more tech-heavy than it ever was at any time in history, but even with this justification, investors are still looking for income, and they are still hungry for a yield.

S&P 500 Dividend Yield History (multpl.com)

This is where GCOW comes in. The fund offers investors a nice yield of 5.7%. What I find more impressive is that it also has dividend growth. Often times investors find themselves in situations where they have to pick between high yield or dividend growth because it's rare to find both in the same place. For example, famous dividend growth funds such as Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (VIG) have dividend yields ranging from 1.76% to 2.37% whereas hugely popular Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is considered a "high yielder" with its yield of 3.45%. The fact that GCOW can offer both high yield and dividend growth is remarkable.

Data by YCharts

The fund currently offers a 5.77% yield that comes with 3-year annual growth of 18% and 5-year annual growth of 11% when its peers have an average yield of 2.61%, 3-year annual dividend growth of 12% and 10-year annual dividend growth of 5%, so this fund outperforms its peers both in yield and growth.

Dividend Scorecard (Seeking Alpha)

The fund's current valuation looks very cheap, and it's by design. Currently, the fund's holdings have an average free cash flow yield of 6.79% (meaning its 5.77% yield is sustainable) and an average P/E of 8.37 which is not only significantly cheaper but also a fraction of the S&P 500's current P/E of 28. The fund is global, so it doesn't limit itself to the US when picking stocks. In fact, many of the fund's picks come from Europe, where valuations seem to be lower and yields appear to be higher at this time.

GCOW Portfolio Strategy and Valuation (Pacer)

Risk Factors

But then there is the issue that some stocks are simply cheap for a reason and cheap stocks have a tendency to stay cheap for a long time, whereas expensive stocks have a tendency to become even more expensive because what made them attractive in the same place will keep attracting more bidders. This means that this fund might actually continue to underperform indices in the long run when it comes to share price appreciation and total returns. If you are looking for growth and total returns, you are still better off in an index fund such as SPY or QQQ, depending on your age and risk tolerance.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, if you are expecting us to enter a bear market or choppy conditions, this fund might be a safer choice. These days it seems like bear markets are super rare or almost non-existent, but we had one in 2022 and GCOW outperformed SPY from January to October during the worst months of the bear market. It was still negative in total returns, so investors still technically "lost" money, but they lost only 8% versus SPY's 21% so if you are not feeling particularly bullish about stocks (especially growth stocks) or if you feel that value stocks will make a comeback against growth stocks, this might be a decent place to park your money and generate income.

Data by YCharts

All in all, this is a decent fund that may fit your portfolio depending on what your goals are. This fund is more geared towards income - oriented investors who like a good mix of high yield and dividend growth and don't want much exposure to sectors like Real Estate, Finance and limited exposure to Utility. You should also be comfortable holding foreign stocks that are based in different countries and be fine with not having much capital appreciation, especially when the overall market's performance is mostly driven by tech stocks.