Who Else Is Avoiding These 3 High Yielding REITs?

DNY59

Let me be perfectly clear...

I'm not chasing yield.

As much as I like REITs, BDCs, and other high-yielding stocks, I will not put my hard-earned capital to work, only to lose it on a so-called "sucker yield."

For those of you who don't know what a "sucker yield" is, let me provide my definition in my latest book (REITs For Dummies):

REITs for Dummies by Brad Thomas

I highlighted the key signs for spotting a sucker yield:

unnaturally high dividend yield

flawed or vulnerable business model

unreliable earnings

unsafe dividend payouts.

History has shown, whenever you invest in a "sucker yield" you generally get burned, and this is precisely the reason I decided to write this article today.

Not to help you get burned...

But to help you avoid getting burned.

Let me tell you about three REITs that I'm avoiding.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

GPMT is an internally managed mortgage REIT that originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt instruments related to commercial real estate.

The company’s senior loans are secured by multiple types of commercial properties and typically bear interest at a floating rate. Additionally, its loans are typically intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing and are used to facilitate acquisitions, refinancings, renovations, and the repositioning of commercial properties.

By property type, the majority of GPMT’s collateral consists of office properties which represent 43.1% of its investment portfolio, followed by multifamily which represents 31.8%. Additional property types securing the company’s loans include retail at 9.8% of its portfolio, hospitality at 7.2%, and industrial at 4.6% of its investment portfolio.

In addition to its senior secured loans, the company will occasionally invest in subordinate mortgage debt such as mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments.

GPMT has a market cap of approximately $156.4 million and a loan portfolio comprising 71 loan investments with a total outstanding principal balance of $2.7 billion. At the end of 1Q-24, roughly 98% of the company’s loan portfolio earned a floating rate of interest and 99% of its investment portfolio was made up of senior loans.

As of its latest update, the average unpaid principal balance (“UPB”) in GPMT’s investment portfolio was $38.2 million and the total portfolio had an average loan-to-value (“LTV”) of 63.5% with a realized portfolio yield of 7.7%.

GPMT - IR

GPMT has been struggling since the pandemic, with the company’s normalized earnings falling from $1.40 per share in 2019 to negative -$0.33 per share last year. From the portfolio composition listed above, we can see that ~43% of GPMT’s loan portfolio is made up of office properties which have truly been impaired since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition to the net loss recorded in 2023, analysts expect normalized EPS to come in at a loss in both 2024 and 2025.

TIKR.com

The company released its first quarter operating results last month and reported net interest income (“NII”) during the quarter of $12.5 million, compared to NII of $22.9 million in 1Q-23.

Provision for credit losses increased to $75.6 million in 1Q-24 from $46.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 and a net loss was reported at $77.7 million, compared to a net loss of $37.5 million in 1Q-23. On a per-share basis, the company generated a loss of $1.53 per share in 1Q-24, compared to a net loss of $0.72 per share in 1Q-23.

Jack Taylor, CEO of Granite Point, attributed many of the company’s struggles to prolonged high interest rates, low transaction volumes and subdued market liquidity. Mr. Taylor also referred to the increase in current expected credit loss (“CECL”) reserves as there is increased uncertainty of “selected assets” in the real estate market. My guess is that "selected assets" means office properties.

Jack Taylor, CEO of Granite Point:

“We increased our CECL reserves in the first quarter mainly reflecting the influence of the elevated uncertainty and shifting trends in the real estate market on the performance of select assets.”

From 2019 to 2023 the company’s earnings fell from $1.40 to negative -$0.30 per share and its dividend was cut from $1.68 to $0.80 per share. GPMT’s earnings on a per-share basis have fallen each year since 2019 and analysts expect this trend to continue over the next several years.

The company currently pays a 19.67% dividend yield, which is very likely to be cut as the company is not currently generating positive earnings and is expected to operate at a loss over the next few years.

We recommend investors Avoid Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

FAST Graphs

Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Service Properties is an externally managed REIT that invests in hotels and net lease retail properties that are primarily service focused in nature.

The company’s hotel portfolio represents investments of $6.4 billion and is made up of 220 hotel properties containing 37,697 hotel rooms. SVC’s hotels include full service, select service, and extended stay accommodations. By service level, full-service hotels represent 39.9% of its portfolio, extended stay represents 37.4%, and select service represents 22.7%.

Additionally, 48.6% of the company’s hotels are located in suburban areas, 25.0% are located in urban areas, 18.3% are located near an airport, and 7.2% are classified as resort locations.

The company’s retail net lease portfolio represents investments of $5.0 billion and consists of 749 properties totaling 13.4 million rentable SF. SVC’s net lease portfolio has an occupancy of 97.3%, a weighted average lease term of 8.7 years, and 2.37x rent coverage.

Combined, the company’s portfolio totals 969 properties, representing a total investment of $11.4 billion. Its properties are operated by 181 tenants doing business in 22 industries and are located in 46 states, the District of Colombia, Puerto Rico and Canada.

SVC is unique in that its portfolio is roughly 60/40 hotel and net lease. Based on investment, net lease properties represent 44% of SVC’s portfolio, while hotels represent 56%.

SVC - IR

Service Properties is externally managed by The RMR Group (RMR), which is one of the worst external managers in my opinion.

I’ve written about RMR numerous times to my Investing Group, as I believe its interests typically do not align with shareholders. In SVC’s Form 10-K released in February of this year, it details some of the contractual arrangements between SVC and RMR. I highlighted some of the more interesting parts.

SVC pays RMR a “substantial base management fee” regardless of operating results

The fee arrangements could incentivize RMR to make acquisitions, or not dispose of assets, to maintain management fees instead of focusing on shareholder returns

The external management agreement automatically gets extended each year so that the term is perpetually between 19 and 20 years

If SVC wants to end the management agreement, it has to pay RMR a termination fee equal to the present value of all future fees for a period between 19 and 20 years.

While SVC’s management arrangement is not an automatic dealbreaker, it is something to consider when evaluating the company.

SVC - IR

SVC has a junk credit rating of B+ from S&P Global and is highly leveraged with a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 9.1x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 83.19%, and an adjusted EBITDAre to pro forma interest expense ratio of 1.7x.

On a positive note, SVC has a $650 million revolving credit facility with no amount outstanding as of its latest update, and the company has no significant debt maturities until June 2027.

SVC - IR

SVC’s adjusted FFO was relatively flat from 2013 to 2019, but then fell by almost -80% in 2020 and then by -49% in 2021. The company’s AFFO per share rebounded in 2022, increasing by 341%, but then fell by -80% last year and is expected to fall by over 400% in 2024, to a net loss of ~$1.00 per share.

In 2019 SVC paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. It was cut to $0.57 per share in 2020 and then cut to just $0.04 per share by 2021. The company has since increased its dividend to $0.80 per share, but the dividend of $0.80 is unsustainable given the company only generated $0.30 in AFFO per share last year, putting its 2023 AFFO payout ratio at 266.67%.

Currently, the company pays a 15.78% dividend yield, but it seems to just be a matter of time before the company is forced to cut its dividend as it is expected to have a net AFFO loss in both 2024 and 2025.

We recommend investors Avoid Service Properties Trust.

FAST Graphs

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL)

GNL is an internally managed REIT that specializes in the acquisition and management of a global portfolio made up of net lease assets which are located in the United States, Canada, and in Western and Northern Europe.

The company has a market cap of approximately $1.7 billion and a 66.9 million SF portfolio made up of 1,277 properties, which are 93% leased and have a weighted average remaining lease term of 6.5 years.

As a percentage of straight-line rent (“SLR”), GNL derives 80% of its revenue from the U.S. and Canada and the remaining 20% from Europe. The company has nearly 800 tenants operating in 94 industries and receives roughly 58% of its SLR from investment grade tenants.

At the end of the first quarter, GNL’s diversified portfolio consisted of 32% industrial & distribution properties, 21% single-tenant retail properties, 28% multi-tenant retail properties, and 20% office properties.

GNL looks to obtain a competitive advantage by having a presence in domestic and international markets, as well as a diversified portfolio with multiple property types. This property diversity and international exposure gives the company the flexibility to focus on the property type and region with the best risk-reward characteristics.

GNL- IR

The company was externally managed by subsidiaries of AR Global Investments until September of last year, when GNL internalized its advisory and property management functions.

Concurrent with its internalization, the company acquired RTL and its portfolio of 989 properties that primarily consisted of single and multi-tenant necessity-based retail properties.

As a result of the transactions, GNL has realized merger synergies with RTL and has reduced its G&A expenses due to its internalization. At the end of the first quarter, GNL recognized more than $70 million of annual cost synergies, which is expected to increase to $75 million over the course of 2024.

GNL- IR

GNL has a junk credit rating of BB and is highly leveraged with a long-term debt to capital ratio of 63.98%, a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 8.4x, and an interest coverage ratio of 2.4x.

The company has been actively engaged in reducing its exposure to floating rate debt and reducing its leverage with disposition proceeds from asset sales.

As of its most recent update, GNL has addressed 62% of the debt which had scheduled maturities in 2024 and has plans to address the remaining debt maturing in 2024 through further dispositions and the availability of its revolving credit facility.

GNL- IR

Since 2017, GNL has had an average AFFO “growth” rate of negative -4.87%. From 2017 to the end of 2023, the company had negative AFFO growth each year except for in 2018, when AFFO per share increase by 1%. Since 2018:

2019: AFFO per share fell by -13%

2020: AFFO per share fell by -3%

2021: AFFO per share fell by -1%

2022: AFFO per share fell by -6%

2023: AFFO per share fell by -16%.

Analysts expect AFFO per share to fall by -6% in the current year and then return to growth with a 2% increase in AFFO per share in both 2025 and 2026.

Does that sound like value creation?

There is no question that GNL’s past performance has been less than ideal. However, we think there is a chance that operations will improve due to the recent internalization of GNL’s management.

Currently, the company is trading at a blended P/AFFO of 5.23x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 9.05x. As mentioned above, 32% of GNL’s portfolio consists of industrial properties and 49% consists of retail properties, both single & multi-tenant.

GNL’s portfolio has a good amount of office exposure, so we think it should trade at a reduced multiple, but given the amount of industrial and retail properties in its portfolio, we feel a single-digit multiple is too low.

Currently, the stock pays a 15.45% dividend yield and is expected to have a 2024 AFFO payout ratio of roughly ~90%. As previously mentioned, the stock is currently trading at a significant discount and feel that multiple expansion is likely due to its elevated payout ratio.

We rate Global Net Lease a Hold.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

We know that readers enjoy articles like these that help avoid "sucker yields" and I wanted to let you know that I'm in the process of writing an article highlighting three high yielding REITs that I'm buying (and recommending).

These picks aren't necessarily the safest bets on the planet, but we have done our homework to screen for these "speculative" opportunities.

As always, thank you for reading, and I look forward to your comments below.