Introduction

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), with over five decades of existence, is a Fortune 500 entity that has been leveraging its expertise in multiple disciplines, ranging from science, tech, engineering, etc. to deliver mission-critical services for industries that are heavily regulated (defense, health, etc.). Needless to say, given the inherently sensitive nature of the work involved in these industries, getting your foot in the door as a service provider, and then continuing to grow your backlog from these avenues, calls for a heightened degree of expertise (LDOS’s backlog, which covers expected revenue from negotiated contracts is currently growing at 4%, and stands at $36.6bn.

Over the years, LDOS has managed to build a nice reputation for servicing the US government (the Department of Defense takes precedence), either as a contractor or a sub-contractor, with 87% of its revenue coming from there. LDOS looks well poised to be an ideal recipient of the US government’s ongoing generosity with defense spending, which alone currently accounts for 40% of total global defense expenditure.

There are some suggestions that defense spending could slow in an election year, but studies have shown that economies that have traditionally had significant defense industries are more likely to expand defense spending in an election year.

This year, the LDOS stock has also taken a cue from upwardly revised earnings guidance on various metrics, and enjoyed a stellar journey so far; for context, on a YTD basis, when the key proxy of the US equity market has managed only returns of over 15%, our focus stock has delivered excess returns to the tune of 2.45x!

So far so good, but we would choose not to get too carried away at this juncture, and would rather rate the stock as a HOLD

Why LDOS Stock May Not Be A Good Buy Now

Key Divisions To Slow

LDOS's second-largest division- Health and Civil (which accounts for 30% of group revenue) has enjoyed a surprisingly resilient Q1, with revenue up by 19%, and operating income margins expanding by over 700bps! This is mainly on account of higher medical examination volumes but it looks like it will be more H1 weighted, with H2 expected to be much softer as LDOS will likely hit its contracted ceiling value for the Veterans Administration contract much earlier, and will now have to rebid again. In management’s own words the performance of the Health and Civil segment is expected to “moderate in the back half of the year through the competitive process”.

Besides Health and Civil, also note that two other segments- Commercial & International, and Defense Systems, which jointly contribute close to a quarter of total revenue, saw revenue growth in Q1 “that was more robust than anticipated”. For context, the latter grew at 7%, and the former grew at 4%, yet both these divisions are only expected to deliver flattish growth for the FY, so clearly momentum will likely come off in the upcoming periods.

EBITDA Margins Likely To Have Peaked, Whilst EV/EBITDA Valuations Look Pricey

The other thing to note is that even though LDOS delivered record EBITDA margins of 12.3% (almost 300bps of improvement) in Q1, this is not expected to be sustained with FY EBITDA margins expected to come in around 800bps lower at around 11.5%. Much of this could be driven by the competitive rebids that the Health & Civil division will have to contend with. Consensus expectations for the next two years also suggest that margins could continue to drop by 15bps in FY25 and another 13bps in FY26.

With the margin outlook not as resilient, investors may want to think twice about shedding out a premium forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.94x, which translates to a 12% premium over the stock’s long-term average.

The Dividend Sub-Plot Looks Unappealing

Then, Leidos has been paying quarterly dividends for well over a decade now, but one ought to wonder if getting in now would provide the most appetizing yield. At the current quarterly DPS of $0.38 per share, the current yield only works out to a little over 1%, around 40bps lower than what the stock has typically yielded over the past five years.

Now, LDOS typically raises its dividends in increments of $0.02, and even if they raise it to $0.40 per share, the prospective yield would still amount to less than 1.1% at current prices, which is not a great pitch for income investors.

Now whether they raise the dividend by $0.02 any time soon, will also in large part depend on how free cash flow picks up over time. It’s also worth noting that LDOS isn’t one of those entities that consistently raises its quarterly dividends every year. In fact, the most recent hike to $0.38 per share only came after LDOS had maintained the dividend for nine straight quarters (which is more than two years)!

Higher CAPEX Commitments Could Weigh on FCF

Coming back to the cash flow, it was encouraging to see management lift their operating cash flow guidance for the year by $0.2m versus the previous guidance, but investors also need to recognize that CAPEX commitments in Q1 got off to a very slow start, coming in at 5-year lows of just $17m.

Management has implied that this is not sustainable, and investments linked to their San Diego facility (amongst other initiatives), could see the quarterly CAPEX runrate trend up closer to the $55-$60m mark. Overall the intention is to spend around $190m of CAPEX for the year, so that may end up keeping a lid on significant free cash flow momentum through the year.

Closing Thoughts- Price Action Looks Overextended

Finally, it’s also worth noting that the current price levels of the LDOS stock look quite stretched.

The image above captures LDOS’s price movements on a monthly basis, and from 2020 until 2023 it looked like the stock was going nowhere, stuck within a certain range (area highlighted in yellow). We finally saw this range give way in February with the stock breaking out quite strongly; momentum has since continued, but right now one may begin to question if things are looking stretched. As things stand, the price is now trading above its upper Bollinger band, which is two standard deviations away from the 20-period moving average! Meanwhile also note that the monthly RSI indicator has hit overbought levels for the first time since 2020 from where the price had seen a sharp reversal.

Then, LDOS is also one of 60 odd stocks that comprise the Kensho Future Security portfolio, which focuses on entities that are involved in the future of warfare and a nation’s security. Bargain hunters who focus on this universe may have liked to have pursued LDOS back in mid-2023 when its relative strength (RS) ratio versus its peers looked quite beaten down. Now the situation is quite the opposite with the RS ratio trading around 25% higher than its long-term average.