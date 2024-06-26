Leidos- May Be Close To An Intermediate Peak

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.63K Followers

Summary

  • LDOS which benefits from strong barriers to entry in heavily regulated industries has done very well this year generating close to 2.5x the return profile of the S&P 500.
  • After a strong run, we feel the price action looks overextended and the stock could do with a pullback.
  • Valuations don't look cheap either on an EV/EBITDA basis, whilst the Q1 record EBITDA margin performance may not be repeated in the medium term.
  • Some of the key divisions could see a slowdown in H2, whilst higher CAPEX commitments may weigh on some of the expected improvements in operating cash flow.
  • Leidos has been paying dividends for over a decade, but the current dividend picture doesn't look too appealing.
Global Tracking Data

solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), with over five decades of existence, is a Fortune 500 entity that has been leveraging its expertise in multiple disciplines, ranging from science, tech, engineering, etc. to deliver mission-critical services for industries that are heavily regulated (defense, health, etc.). Needless to say, given the inherently sensitive

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.63K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LDOS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LDOS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LDOS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News