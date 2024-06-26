Health Catalyst: Stellar Earnings Growth Projected

Jun. 26, 2024 5:20 PM ETHealth Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) Stock1 Comment
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, we take a look at Health Catalyst, Inc., which is projected to have a surge in earnings over the next two fiscal years.
  • Management has big plans to grow revenues and adjusted EBITDA in the coming years, and the company has a considerable amount of net cash on its balance sheet.
  • Analysts both here on Seeking Alpha and Wall Street have mixed views on the company, and the stock has dropped 45% over the past 12 months.
  • An analysis of Health Catalyst, Inc. follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Scientific Students Learning About Human Phenome

SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Today, we put Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT), an analytics provider that services largely healthcare organizations, into the spotlight. The company is projected to have a surge in earnings over the next two fiscal years. Despite this, the stock has

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
49.46K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HCAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HCAT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HCAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HCAT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News