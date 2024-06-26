TLH: Inflation Highly Likely To Stay High, Save Commercial Real Estate Threat

Torsten Asmus

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) continues to take hits as the long tail of the yield curve shifts ever upwards. Our held-out hope for falling inflation was maturity walls in 2024 and 2025, but they have been mitigated by big demand for corporate issues, even high-yield issues, at minimal credit spreads. Balance sheets have been shored up. While it doesn't mean maturity walls won't be a factor at all, it does mean that there's maybe only one factor still in the way of higher for longer, which is commercial real estate's instability. Otherwise, every single economic indicator basically guarantees that inflation will continue way above the 2% policy mark of the Fed.

Why So Certain

In our last coverage, we outlined our thinking about the rate situation and that duration continues to be relatively dangerous, especially where it concerns changes in long-term rate expectations related to structural changes in inflation. Our prediction that higher rates would be needed throughout 2024 seems to be holding true, and based on hawkish Fed comments recently it's becoming increasingly likely that it will go into 2025.

It is ridiculous how much attention is being given by the media to slight easing or 10 bps changes to macroeconomic indicators released monthly as some sort of indication of a trend of easing inflation. Ultimately, there are two veins of thought that can tell you definitively whether some slight change is a red herring or not.

The first is applying the Phillips Curve logic. If employment falls, then inflation should fall. Employment is barely moving, jobless claims aren't moving much either, and they are fairly correlated.

The other logic which is less technical is related to the idea that inflation will be whatever the expectation of inflation is, regardless of month-to-month data changes. 5-year inflation expectations are surveyed in the Michigan survey. They are way above the 2% mark at 3.1%. This means that a above-policy inflation figure is being expected by surveyed consumers for 5 compounded years - one would be bad enough. This is the most damning. Nothing directly causes inflation like the expectations of inflation. Inflation expectations aren't just a statistic, they are a factor in a causal model.

No TLH

US Yield Curve (woldgovernmentbonds.com)

The yield curve has been shifting up at high durations over the last 6 months. Markets are not responding to the current data by only adjusting short-term trends for how inflation and interest rates will fall, but they are imputing them far into the future, meaning markets have structural concerns and are connecting today's data with structural shifts.

Long duration is not what you want in this instance. Long duration already gets quite affected by changes in the shorter term rates because they still compound into the discount factor for distant, large face value cash flows at maturity, but they are even more intensely exposed to changes in the long-term rates, which are baked more fiercely into discount factors on long-term cash flows since they are distant. While maturity walls might have corrected the market into a more familiar status quo, costing the economy some growth, we don't think they will be such a big factor anymore. Markets seem to agree, and we think that mounting failure to tackle immediate inflation will continue to bake into longer-term rates and hurt TLH, which has an effective duration of 12.8 years.

The one thing that might be able to take interest rates down, possibly independently of inflation, would be credit events in commercial real estate, particularly offices. Markets like Midtown Manhattan could become a dead heart, and those markets are leveraged. Other major US metropolitan areas carry similar risks. A lot of the financial system rides on these assets as collateral, and this might be a reason for the Fed put to kick in, benefiting long duration. But other than that, we see long duration like iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as pretty dangerous, even though its 0.15% expense ratio is efficient if you did want to buy fixed income with long duration.