When UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) went public in April, I concluded that a global safety science leader has made a successful public debut. This came after shares were up 20% on the first day of trading.

Solid sales growth, stable margins and little leverage employed makes it an interesting investment opportunity, with the company being a trusted safety, security and sustainability partner for thousands of clients across the globe.

Since the public offering just over two months ago, shares of UL Solutions have risen a quick 25% after a rather uneventful first quarter. This has pushed up expectations quite a bit, to the point at which I fail to see the appeal, although I still like the underlying business. If shares see a prolonged period of stagnation or substantial pullback, I might contemplate a position in the lower thirties, but for now, I do not see a safe investment proposition.

Working On A Safer World

With its predecessor having started operations in the late 19th century, UL Solutions has become a trusted, science-based safety, security and sustainability partner to many clients.

With its iconic as well as trusted UL mark, the company has been well recognized by many producers and consumers all over the world, appearing on billions of products. Its independent testing and re-certification services are used by over 80,000 customers across the globe, with the workforce of 15,000 workers offering more than 600 different technical accreditations.

In fact, about two-thirds of the workforce are scientists and engineers, as the company has gradually grown the business, with some 50 bolt-on deals announced over the past decade. This and organic growth means that the company doubled sales over this time period to $2.7 billion in 2023.

These sales are very well diversified across four divisions: certification testing, ongoing certification services, non-certification and software solutions. Similar to its end markets, the company is well diversified in geographic areas as well. The US makes up 40% of sales, with the remainder of sales generated in Europe and to a more important extent the wider Asia-Pacific region.

The company went public at $28 per share as some 200 million shares outstanding granted the company a $5.6 billion equity valuation at the offer price, with this valuation rising to $6.6 billion after shares ran up to the $33 mark on the first day of trading. This valuation excluded a $590 million net debt position.

The resulting overall $7.2 billion enterprise valuation was applied to a business which posted a 6% increase in 2023 sales to $2.68 billion, on which operating profits of $405 million (after adjusting for a goodwill impairment charge) were reported.

Net earnings came in around $1.50 per share if we back out the same impairment charge, resulting in a business valued at 22 times earnings while leverage was equal to reported EBITDA. Moreover, I saw real potential within the business. The industrial segment posted margins of 27%, while the similar-sized consumer segment posted margins at just 8%, while the smaller software business post suboptimal margins as well.

A 22 times earnings multiple looked fair given the quality of the business as continued growth, dealmaking, but moreover margin expansion at the underperforming consumer segment could really spur further advancements here. While I was not racing to get involved at the offering, UL Solutions deserved a promising spot on my watch list.

A Quick Move

Since the public offering about two months ago, shares have gradually run to the lower forties here, now trading at $41 per share after they peaked near the $44 mark.

Post the offering, the news flow was rather uneventful. In May, the company posted the sale of its payments testing business to Gallant Capital, in a deal on which no financial details were announced. The first quarter earnings presentation a few weeks later suggested that some $40 million in revenues would leave the door, reducing pro forma sales by around 1 and a half percent.

Later that month, the company announced first quarter results, the first quarter post the public offering. Revenues were up 6.5% to $670 million, with organic growth coming in a percentage point higher. Net debt ticked down to $523 million, at par with the first quarter annualized EBITDA performance.

The company posted first quarter GAAP earnings of $0.28 per share, with adjusted earnings reported at a similar amount, up two pennies on the year before. The company believed that full-year sales would grow by mid-single digits on an organic basis, while modest EBITDA margin gains would be delivered upon, and more tuck-in deals could be pursued.

One of these tuck-in deals revealed itself later in May, as the company reached a deal to acquire German-based Battery Testing and Simulation company BatterieIngenieure GmbH. Few details were announced on the size of the business, although that UL Solutions will welcome some 50 workers as new employees following this deal.

The company furthermore announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, as an annual payment of $0.50 per share yields a dividend yield just over 1% here.

What Now?

After a resilient but furthermore uneventful first quarter, the growth thesis for UL Solutions Inc. has not really changed. If the company can deliver on earnings of $1.50 per share, as I estimated around the time of the offering, it is a 25% capital return since the offering, which has pushed up valuation expectations a great deal.

Trading at 27 times earnings here, expectations have risen quite a bit, far too much for me to see appeal in UL Solutions Inc. shares. Given all this, UL Solutions remains on my watch list, but for not it is the valuation which makes me very cautious to get involved here.