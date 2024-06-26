BlackBerry Limited (BB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.41K Followers

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript June 26, 2024 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Foote - CFO Cybersecurity Division and Head of IR
John Giamatteo - CEO
Steve Rai - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Luke Junk - Baird
Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets
Todd Copeland - CIBC
Kingsley Crane - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the BlackBerry First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results Conference call. My name is Carl and I'll be your conference moderator for today's call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. We'll be facilitating a brief question-and-answer session towards the end of the conference. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn today's call over to Tim Foote, CFO, Cyber Security Division and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tim Foote

Thank you, Carl. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to BlackBerry's first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings conference call.

Joining me on today's call is BlackBerry's Chief Executive Officer, John Giamatteo, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Rai. After I read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, John will provide a business update and Steve will review the financial results. We will then open the call for a brief Q&A session. This call is available to the general public via call-in numbers and via webcast in the investor information section at blackberry.com. A replay will also be available on the blackberry.com website.

Some of the statements we'll be making today constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of applicable U.S. and Canadian Securities Laws. We'll indicate forward-looking statements by using words such as expect, will, should, model, intend, believe and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the company in light

Recommended For You

About BB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BB

Trending Analysis

Trending News