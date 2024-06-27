ozgurdonmaz

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares ETF (NASDAQ:AAPU) might look like it represents attractive exposure to Apple Inc. (AAPL) common stock without having to pay the heftier price, but is that really the case? On the surface, AAPU’s YTD return of 22% might look attractive against AAPL’s 8.6% or even the S&P 500’s (SP500) 14.7%, but that’s meaningless unless you know what such an investment involves - the volatility risks and the elevated risk of owning leveraged ETFs for prolonged periods. As for the basics, AAPU comes with an expense ratio of 1.04%, which is reasonable for the kind of returns you’d expect, but the fund invests very little in AAPL directly. As I understand it, most of the fund’s performance relies on futures contracts and swaps, with heavy weighting toward the former.

I’ve written quite a few articles on leveraged exchange-traded products or ETPs on Seeking Alpha, and in my journey of discovery into such new-gen ETFs has yielded a few gems; however, it’s also yielded some duds along the way. Taking a step back and looking at the ones I’ve covered, I’ve realized that the most important aspect of a leveraged ETF is the volatility of the underlying asset or assets. In the case of the single-stock leveraged ETF in question, that asset is Apple common stock, or AAPL.

Why Volatility Matters

The conventional meaning of volatility within the scope of securities investing is simple. Investopedia defines it as, “how much and how quickly prices move over a given span of time”. Forbes further refines that to, “the frequency and magnitude of price movements, up or down.”

That’s hardly helpful. All that says is that volatility is a measure of price movement and momentum in either direction. From that perspective, the whole stock market is volatile. True, but when you further qualify that by saying that it is primarily a relative measure, that starts to make sense because now you can use that to your advantage. And that’s where beta comes in. Beta, in this context, is the measure of a security’s volatility against an established baseline. That baseline is represented by 1 and this is the normal volatility of the SP500 or whatever index you’re benchmarking the security to.

Theoretically, therefore, a 2X leveraged ETF should have a beta of 2 against its corresponding benchmark, which is AAPL. In the real world, it’s likely to be either slightly higher or slightly lower than that. For AAPU, the beta, according to MarketWatch, is 1.85, which is pretty close to the theoretical beta of 2. That’s logical, but most of the issues with leveraged ETFs are exactly because of this increased volatility. Essentially, if AAPL gains 5% on any given trading day, AAPU should move up by 10%, and this is true to the downside as well. If AAPL loses 5%, AAPU should theoretically lose 10%.

Moreover, since these ETFs are rebalanced on a daily basis, your losses could mount much faster than your gains can accrue, and this leads to volatility decay. This is probably the biggest risk that such ETFs are forced to face. As an investor, you should be well aware of this risk because your invested funds could be wiped out if the underlying security dropped by 50% in one trading day.

That said, these ETFs aren’t all risk; they have an equally disproportionate measure of gains as well, but you have to play it very carefully. Of course, you can replicate the fund’s strategy on your own using derivatives such as options. There are several strategies that allow you to do this even with highly volatile stocks. The problem is, you need the expertise and the time to stay fixed on these trades, and watching their intraday movements needs a very stout heart, to be honest. You’re playing with real money, so if that kind of risk is not your cup of tea, please, please switch to another beverage altogether.

As a matter of fact, and I’m assuming this, one of the reasons that the SEC and FINRA have explicit warnings about leveraged ETFs is that novice investors have been badly burned by volatility decay. There was even a case last year where an investment advisor and an investment advisor representative were forced to collectively pay nearly a million dollars in “disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and civil penalties“ because, as the SEC press release states, the advisors and representative:

... misunderstood these fundamental characteristics of the leveraged ETFs and thus lacked a reasonable belief that the leveraged ETFs were in their clients’ best interests. Further, according to the order, CAM and Schmitz failed to appropriately monitor the performance of these products and, consequently, did not evaluate whether the leveraged ETFs were in their clients’ best interests throughout the holding period.

If regulators are warning you about an entire class of securities and there’s verifiable evidence that things can go sorely wrong, it’s your duty to tread very carefully - or just stay away from it.

For more seasoned investors, it’s a blessing. Technicians, for example, are able to carefully time their entry and exit points and execute quick trades for tremendous gains. An ETF like AAPU is only recommended for this niche of investors who either don’t have the time or the inclination to watch the charts all day long and tweak their trade parameters as and when needed. If you’re an expert trader with limited time on your hands, though, this might be just the vehicle you need to maximize your portfolio return.

Another category of investor that might be interested in such an ETF is an existing AAPL shareholder. Many long-term common stock owners are now facing the dilemma of either bearing huge capital gains tax burdens or losing out on future price appreciation.

The problem with using a leveraged ETF that tracks the daily performance of a volatile stock like AAPL is that, in the long run, it doesn’t give you the kind of return that an (NVDL) or (NVDX) would. If I go with that argument, the facts should bear me out, correct? The problem is, they’re not.

MarketBeat

Based on the logic I presented earlier, Tesla should be the best underlying asset for a leveraged ETF, correct? Well, that’s only partially right. A leveraged ETF would certainly yield greater returns when the volatility of the underlying is high, but only if your leveraged play is aligned with the daily momentum trends of the underlying asset.

Let me elaborate.

Take Tesla (TSLA) as an example. Since the volatility is the highest among the Mag 7, the leveraged ETFs that track this security should be showing the highest returns. We’ll see if that’s true by taking two examples - the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares ETF (TSLL) and the Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares ETF (TSLS).

As you can see, the bull 2x ETF, TSLL, has done dismally against the bear 1x ETF, TSLS. Why?

SA

The reason is that TSLA itself has shown downward momentum over the past six months, greatly underperforming SP500 - by nearly 40%.

SA

And that brings us to the second consideration when using leveraged ETFs - momentum. It’s vitally important that you match your leveraged security to the overall trend of the underlying asset. It’s clear from the two charts above that TSLS was the better play because it delivered -1X returns. In that sense, it should theoretically do well when the stock is going down, but the sustained downward momentum is what you should be watching for.

Momentum and Leveraged ETFs

This momentum, therefore, should be your primary consideration. Volatility is good, but only when momentum favors the direction of your trade. Coming back to AAPU, we can see that dynamic in play over the past six months.

SA

If you notice, AAPU was underperforming AAPL right through the third week of April 2024, and that’s because AAPL itself was showing a downward trend, greatly underperforming SP500. In late April, the tide turned. In the weeks ahead of Apple’s earnings call on May 2, investors forced a rally. I say forced because you can clearly see from the On Balance Volume where the tide turned. Starting around April 19, investors pumped money into AAPL right into the earnings call, which spurred it on even more. Finally, the announcement of Apple Intelligence, and other catalysts further fueled that momentum we’re now seeing, and you can see how that sudden surge coincided with the first day of the WWDC.

SA

Unfortunately, that window of opportunity might have closed for now. Well, until Apple announces its new iPhone and gadget line-up, that is. Until then, however, we should see OBV going down again, which means AAPU is no longer a high-return play on AAPL.

Closing Notes

The lesson to be learned here is that volatility is great when you’re using leveraged ETFs, but that momentum needs to be in the right direction. We saw TSLS, the bear ETF, outperforming the broad market in a sustained manner, but only because TSLA was on a prolonged decline. When AAPL sees a similar kind of downward momentum, which should ideally happen between now and the main September event, when the new iPhone will be unveiled, a better leveraged play would be something like the Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD). That’s shown subpar returns while AAPL was rallying hard, but once the tide turns, that’s where you want your leveraged funds to be.

SA

You can see how it outperformed SP500 during the time when AAPL was in decline, and that’s something I expect to happen more often in the future. If you’ve read my article on Apple, you’ll know that I’m not a great fan of the company as it stands now. It’s a great company, no doubt, but it’s relying too much on legacy products and technologies, and I hardly think Apple Intelligence is going to move the needle enough for Apple to reclaim its position as a leading innovator in tech. Then again, I could be wrong.