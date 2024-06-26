From AI To Green Metals: Strategic Investments For A Changing World

Financial Sense profile picture
Financial Sense
4K Followers

Summary

  • As global policymakers push forward in their attempts to transition away from fossil fuels, the demand for substitutes in the form of minerals and metals is skyrocketing.
  • The green transition is driving this unprecedented demand for metals and minerals.
  • The clean appearance or narratives around EVs, solar panels, and windmills belies the dirty reality that they require lots and lots of mining.
  • Given the AI revolution, the green transition, and the debasement of currencies, these investment themes are set to dominate the landscape throughout this decade and potentially beyond.

Robot hand holding a tree grounded with soil

Paper Boat Creative/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By James J. Puplava, CFP®, CTS™, CES™, AIF®, CIS™, CFS™, CAS™, CSS™, FPWM™

As global policymakers push forward in their attempts to transition away from fossil fuels, the demand for substitutes in the form of

This article was written by

Financial Sense profile picture
Financial Sense
4K Followers
Cited by Barron's as one of the top financial websites to visit on the weekend, Financial Sense (www.financialsense.com) provides educational resources to the broad public audience through a daily podcast, editorials, current news and resource links on salient financial market issues. Begun in 1985 as a local talk radio program, Financial Sense Newshour (www.financialsense.com/financial-sense-newshour) is a weekly webcast with host Jim Puplava and top financial thinkers. Writing staff of Financial Sense includes: Jim Puplava, Chris Puplava, Ryan Puplava, and Cris Sheridan.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COPX--
Global X Copper Miners ETF
JJCTF--
iPath® Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
CPER--
United States Copper Index Fund, LP ETF
COPJ--
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF
COPP:CA--
Horizons Copper Producers Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News