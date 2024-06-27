The LNG Exporting Renaissance

Become a Premium subscriber today to access more exclusive events and content like this

The transcript found below is for readers who would like to follow along. Please note that the transcription may not be 100% accurate.

Female Speaker: Please welcome to the stage Energy Investing Authority's Head of Research, Michael Boyd, and our host, Seeking Alpha's Senior Editor, Energy and Industrials, Rob Williams.

Rob Williams: All right. So, now that everyone here has heard a lot about cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, we're going to tell you about all the energy and where you're going to get that from to power all these technologies. So, here with me is Michael Boyd. He's Head of Research at Energy Investing Authority, and Michael has been publishing on Seeking Alpha for about 10 years. Congratulations, Mike, it’s great.

Michael Boyd: Thank you. Appreciate that.

Rob Williams: And I highly recommend everyone here check it out. And, also, later today, I hope to get a chance to meet each and every one of you later on either at the cocktail mixer or at dinner. So, I'd really like to hear what you think about Seeking Alpha and just your investing sentiments.

So with that, so, Michael, maybe you could start by just giving us a bit of background on what liquefied natural gas is. It's been around for a while, but it's become much more meaningful, let's say, in the last 14 years with the fracking boom.

Michael Boyd: I mean, yeah, I mean, I think most investors in general are a little bit more familiar with crude oil versus natural gas, and then liquefied natural gas is it's kind of its own little beast, right? So, crude oil is, obviously, a liquid, right? So, you can -- once it's extracted from the ground, you can -- it's put in a barrel. You can load it onto a truck, you can load it onto trains, move it by pipeline, barge. So, generally speaking, one particular grade of crude oil in the United States, very similar priced to what that same grade of crude oil will sell for in Europe or Asia.

Natural gas is much different, right, because, it's a gas. So, it can be moved by pipeline and that obviously is a great way to move it over long distances, but continents are landlocked. So, there are much different prices for natural gas here in United States versus in Asia or Europe. And United States is lucky to have the vast amounts of oil and gas reserves that we do. Europe and Asia are not so lucky so. In Europe, it's not uncommon for the price of natural gas to be 5, 6 times as much as it is here in the United States or even more in times of crises like with the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

So, liquefied natural gas is a relatively new technology. Natural gas is cooled down to below 250 degrees, below zero. Eventually, it turns into a liquid then. It's a process called liquefaction. And from there, it's kept at that temperature until it's moved across the ocean to Asia or Europe, and then it's regasified on the other side. It's a very expensive process, but with the price differentials that exist between United States and Asia and Europe, it's a way for Europe and Asia to pay less for the energy that they need.

Rob Williams: And what's really remarkable, since 2008, the United States has actually emerged as the largest exporter of LNG in the world. Maybe you could now just tell us how that happened. It used to be the United States was a big importer, and we had facilities set up for that, but now we're trying to build -- some of the infrastructure has been built, but more is coming online that we'll discuss more of that later. But, yeah, just tell us about how we became the biggest exporter.

Michael Boyd: Yeah. I mean, historically, like the Shale Revolution, as it's called, right, it dramatically changed energy landscape in the United States. So, in 2000 -- going back to the mid-2000s, before that really took off, we were importers of natural gas. So, we had LNG import facilities where we took in natural gas from other locations. Over time, as production of oil and natural gas has boomed across the United States, whether it be in Texas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania that dynamic has changed. And we started exporting in late 2015, early 2016. And if you look at that change, we went from basically no exports in 2015 to now being the largest exporter of LNG in the world. We recently passed Qatar on that so.

Rob Williams: Yeah. And if we look through the end of the decade, I've seen different estimates that natural gas will supply something like 40% of the world's energy supply. So, there will be an underlying source of demand as far as we can see for till 2030 or maybe beyond. Maybe you could discuss about -- maybe you could discuss the demand and what you see coming ahead.

Michael Boyd: Yeah, for sure. I mean, I think a lot of this is influx and somewhat in debate, right, because we have these net zero by 2050 targets. So, if you look at some place like...

Rob Williams: Net zero as in net zero carbon emissions.

Michael Boyd: Net zero emissions. Yeah, carbon emissions.

Rob Williams: Okay.

Michael Boyd: Exactly, right. So, end of the day, natural gas is a relatively clean burning fuel, but it's not solar or wind, right? So, I think it really depends to an extent on somewhere like Europe, where they want their emissions targets to be, and also how well solar and wind, renewable energy sources, continue to get more and more efficient, and also how our efforts on battery storage evolve over time. The thing about natural gas, and even if you look at something like coal in the United States, right, that's our base load power, right? So that's always available where sun is not shining at midnight and sometimes the wind doesn't blow. So, there always has to be some underlying base load power source. In Europe that tends to be nuclear as well or even hydropower. But it's going to be an interesting watching how the energy mix changes over time, not just in the United States, but in Europe and Asia, but most forecasts include LNG being a large part of that. And it's a way to reduce emissions as we kind of move away from more dirtier sources. And especially if you look at some place like Asia, right, coal power is still such a large portion of their energy use there that using LNG dramatically reduces their emissions and helps them achieve their targets.

Rob Williams: And it's also very regulated in many parts of the world, including the United States. What can you tell us about what's happening here, with, let's say, the -- maybe leading up to the Biden moratorium and what effect that has had?

Michael Boyd: Yeah. I mean, I think the concern for America always tends to be we don't want to ship all our resources overseas. We want to make sure that prices stay low for American consumers. So when -- especially when the Russia-Ukraine conflict happened and natural gas prices spiked in the United States and spiked even more in Europe, there was a lot of concern from everyone in the administration or even in Congress about what that meant for Americans, right, because natural gas is a cornerstone of our energy generation here on the electric side and also for heating in the winter, right? So, that kind of price spike prompted, I think, the Biden administration to take a look back at the LNG rules and how they've approved permitting in the United States.

I think if you look at it, there was -- if all the facilities that were built that had permits approved, there would be more than around 50 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas exports, and we only produce 100 billion cubic feet a day. Obviously, all those facilities would not be built, but I think the Biden administration, when they set a moratorium in place early this year to kind of take a step back and look at the rules that they have in place, they wanted to ensure that they can easily, theoretically predict where -- how much will be exported and how much will be retained here in the United States to make sure that prices stay low enough.

But the flip side of that decision is that it cast a lot of doubts on the system for buyers of LNG, because there are a number of projects that have been kind of stuck in a kind of nasty scenario where these facilities cost billions of dollars to build. They take anywhere from five to seven years to complete. And underpinning that, no one wants to spend billions of dollars if they don't have any contracts in place to justify it. And especially, a lot of these facilities are being debt financed. So, if you're a bank, you don't want to lend someone billions of dollars, and they don't have any guaranteed source of revenue to pay all this back.

So, it's a little bit of a chicken and the egg scenario where there's been a lot of reticence to agree to contracts to kind of get these facilities off the ground, but they also can't be built without those contracts being in place. So, it has added a lot of confusion to where, I think, the new builds would in 2030 and forward, but the main thing for LNG is that there's a host of facilities that are already broken ground and have started. We -- LNG, we export around 13 billion cubic feet per day, right now, which is about 13% of our production. That amount will double by 2028. So, that's 13% growth in natural gas demand just on the export side. Never mind growth that might happen from electric power consumption. So, if you've been seeing all this stuff today about AI and data centers and all the demand that's going to be on power, that's going to be consumed domestically internally, but we're also going to be seeing more natural gas demand growth going out of the country on the export side.

Rob Williams: So, among those projects, are there any ones that you're keeping an eye on as far as that could affect what's going to happen?

Michael Boyd: I mean, the most -- the nearest one to completion is Golden Pass, which is a joint venture between ExxonMobil and...

Rob Williams: Exxon.

Michael Boyd: ...yeah, and Qatar. So, they're working on that project. It's gotten delayed, which has put a little bit pressure on natural gas futures recently because the firm that was completing that project filed for bankruptcy. There's a lot of disputes going on between Exxon and that company on whether they missed timelines that they needed to, and the counterparty there is that they didn't really receive all the information that they needed to make the completions that they need, and they were kind of left high and dry. So, there's debate there, but Exxon still says that project should be in place by 2026, and that's kind of where the big kind of spike in LNG is going to start. So, starting with the Golden Pass in 2026, and then leaning through to next decade in Rio Grande in late 2027 is when that's supposed to be complete. So, there's going to be two years where a lot of new projects come off the ground, and we're going to see a lot of -- lot more exports coming out of Texas and Louisiana and on the Gulf Coast.

Rob Williams: Well, actually, I'm glad you brought up the spike in gas prices. So, how does gas market volatility affect the market in terms of planning? And, I mean, do people just say, well, we're just going to stick it out and ride through this, or what are you seeing?

Michael Boyd: Well, a lot of these contracts, it depends, like -- when a LNG facility is built, the LNG facility can either say to the buyer -- to the marketer, so there's a couple of parties involved, right? So, you have the LNG facility, the marketer who is the kind of the middle-man that operates the ships kind of like in between US and Europe where the buyer is, and that's where the utilities and other companies on the other side. So, the marketer can either -- they can either tell the marketer they have to go out and procure the natural gas themselves or the LNG facility can provide it.

But end of the day with price spikes, we see Henry Hub, which is our benchmark natural gas price index in the United States, it's fallen from – it was up around $3.50, $4, it's fallen back down to $2.50. But European natural gas prices are much, much higher. They're equivalent of $8 or $9 per million BTUs right now, and it's kind of, like, crept up into the teens. And it's been as high as $50 or $60 when prices spiked. So, there's a lot of margin there. There's a lot of cost involved. But in the grand scheme of things, as long as that spread exists, then there's money to be made for both the LNG facility and the marketer, which tends to be the super majors like Shell or Exxon or those kind of names.

Rob Williams: Yeah. Is there anything you can tell us about the majors as far as the LNG market and how important it is to them?

Michael Boyd: Yeah. I mean, I think a lot of the majors -- different majors have kind of picked their spots on where they want to be when it comes to hydrocarbons going forward, right? You have some of the European majors went very far onto the renewable side and made a lot of commitments to kind of transitioning away from fossil fuels to being primarily providers of renewable energy in 20 years. A lot of them have kind of stepped back from that. Shell being one of them. Shell has made a lot of commitments to natural gas and LNG in particular. BP is another that has a large presence in LNG and in natural gas. And then, the US majors have tended to lean a little bit more on the crude oil side by comparison. But in general, most majors have some sort of hand in the pot when it comes to natural gas and LNG.

Rob Williams: And so, when I look at, let's say, the biggest exporters from the United States, we have Cheniere. What can you tell us about them?

Michael Boyd: Yeah. I mean, Cheniere pioneered this business. When we talked about earlier about the first facility coming online in 2016, that was Cheniere with Sabine Pass. So, that's the benchmark, and they've been doing this a very, very long time, and they continue to invest heavily in this business. They have several projects in the pipe. I think they've spent over $45 billion cumulatively on investment so far on these plants, and that figure is only going to grow. They're looking to slowly transition away from a more leveraged model now and kind of transition towards lower debt, more cash that they'll be able to return to shareholders, that kind of model, which has kind of dominated the energy landscape post COVID, I would say, particularly. But they're definitely a very large player.

As I mentioned earlier, Exxon is getting involved directly on the LNG facility side. And then, even some of the big midstream pipeline companies also get involved. Energy Transfer is a name that many might be familiar with. And they have the Lake Charles project, which -- it's been caught up in a lot of controversy with the Department of Energy and the Biden administration, but they still remain committed to trying to get that facility off the ground. So, there's a lot of big players involved, and you kind of have to be a big player when you kind of think of the size and the cost of these facilities to get them off the ground. Usually, the smaller players have struggled. So, like, projects like Tellurian Driftwood can tend to die off and not really get off the ground.

Rob Williams: Yeah. Well, when I look at Cheniere stock, it bottomed during the pandemic like a lot of stocks did. It's tripled in price since then. But looking at its revenue, it's fairly volatile, too. What do you tell investors about that kind of lumpy revenue, let's say?

Michael Boyd: Well, a lot of these LNG facilities tend to contract out about between 75% to 90% of their capacity. And they save a little bit for themselves for the marketing side. So, when spreads are very, very tight, they don't really make a lot of money on that marketing business. But when they really blow out and get really wide, they can make a lot of money and kind of retain that for themselves. Because in general, most LNG facilities, they only get a fixed dollar amount per BTU processed, right? So, it doesn't really matter if Shell is making no money, negative money, or $20 per million BTUs once it leaves the facility. Cheniere is typically only making $3. That stays fixed. And that kind of ensures that they can meet their obligations on the financing side and on their debt payments. But that little marketing piece that they keep, that's when they can leverage it when prices spike like with the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Things blew out, and they were able to make a lot of money in that period. And things are starting to widen back out again.

Rob Williams: Yeah. Well, I mean, I look at Cheniere as kind of a pure play on the LNG marketplace. As far as the other major exporters, they're closely held, like Freeport LNG, privately held, Venture Global LNG. So, is there any opportunity for investors there, or what do you tell people as far as ways to invest?

Michael Boyd: I mean, I think the indirects are in a way -- a lot of ways direct way, right? The natural gas producers themselves, particularly those that are geographically located close to where these facilities will be built in Texas and Louisiana, they're going to be direct beneficiaries of that, right? So, all that feed gas that comes into these facilities that needs to be - undergo liquefaction and be exported, if you look at natural gas futures, they're expected to be above $4 per million BTUs in late 2025. So that's a 50%, 60% increase in prices from here. So, there's a lot of upside already built into futures as it stands today, but that's just predicated on all the demand that's expected to come down the pipe.

So, if you think about the three main natural gas producing regions in the United States, you have the Marcellus in Pennsylvania, but that's very -- obviously, it's not very geographically close to the major exporting facilities and...

Rob Williams: It's in Pennsylvania right?

Michael Boyd: Yeah. So -- and the regulatory environment up there is so unfriendly to pipeline infrastructure. So, generally, to get the gas from Pennsylvania down to the Gulf Coast, it needs to be piped. Mountain Valley Pipeline has been in the news quite a bit lately, and that project took many years longer than it was supposed to take, billions of dollars over budget, and the federal government had to intervene to get it across the finish line and actually start providing natural gas service, which just began recently. So that'll be the last pipeline built out of there, and Mountain Valley doesn't serve the Gulf Coast. So, anything that ends up from the Marcellus to the Gulf Coast comes through Transco. So, there's not going to be any opportunity for the Marcellus to provide that incremental natural gas that's needed to provide the feed gas. So, it's going to fall on the Permian Basin, which most -- should be a familiar name to most, and the Haynesville, which is a natural gas production play in mostly in Louisiana, but also kind of, like, leans into Texas.

Rob Williams: Well, let's see. Before we turn it over to Q&A, I just wanted to make sure we talked about a few other companies and some other ideas that you had. So, EQT, excuse me, EQT, what can you tell us about them?

Michael Boyd: So, they are a producer in the Marcellus. What makes them really interesting recently is they're buying out their old pipelines spin off, Equitrans. They're pulling it back into the company. So, they got a little bit lucky there. They spun it out. The Mountain Valley was a big project. The Equitrans stock price tanked. And now, they can buy it back in for much cheaper once the project is done. That pipeline guarantees them access out of the Marcellus to more premium hubs to sell natural gas. That guarantees them a much better price than what they can sell for in the basin. So, I think it's a great play. Even if it's not necessarily a significant LNG play, as a natural gas player and one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States, they are a major beneficiary of everything we've talked about with higher prices coming along.

Rob Williams: And Comstock?

Michael Boyd: Yeah. Comstock is a player in the Haynesville. The Haynesville is a very tough place to make money generally. The rock there tends to be very uneven, and you get very different results from wells even if they're geographically very close, and breakeven prices, so the price of natural gas that you need to recover all your costs tends to be much higher there than it would be in the Marcellus. But, once again, with theoretically higher natural gas prices on the horizon, I think the Haynesville has to play a role in LNG going forward because the industry can't rely on the Permian Basin to supply those needs because end of the day, that's oil-directed drilling. So, if oil prices fall to $40, $30, $20 a barrel, the producers there are going to stop drilling, and they won't be producing the natural gas that's needed for feed gas. So, LNG providers are going to want to contract with producers in the Haynesville to kind of ensure, I think, the industry term that has been floated around is "sanctity of supply." So, you never want to put your eggs all in one basket.

Rob Williams: Well, finally, are there any, I don't know, maybe a couple of key themes, like, you'd like to finish off with as far as big picture stuff or other things that people need to think about? And then, we'll, turn it over for questions.

Michael Boyd: Yeah, for sure. I mean, I think end of the day, like, I think the focus has been on crude oil, especially for the past few years. Obviously, prices there are very good. The oil producers are making a lot of money. The balance sheets are in great shape. You see mergers and acquisitions happening all over the place, right? So, I still think there's a lot of great oil picks out there, but I think natural gas has kind of, like, turned away from the spotlight, so to speak. I think it's an area of fossil fuels and hydrocarbons that investors need to take a look at. I don't think you necessarily need to be in a rush to get involved, because it will take time for prices to recover and for inventories to come back down. But it's an area that deserves some focus for energy investors as they position maybe late this year, early next year, and as prices improve.

Rob Williams: Yeah. Actually, I wanted to ask you, just to follow-up on that. So, how does the dynamic in oil drilling affect what happens with natural gas? Maybe you could elaborate on that.

Michael Boyd: Yeah. If you think about, like, the Permian Basin, right, if you go a few years ago, there was no natural gas pipeline infrastructure serving a lot of these wells, and producers were happy to just light it on fire, because they didn't care. They just flared the natural gas because oil prices were good enough, that they made tons of money, and they didn't really care about picking up the couple of pennies from the natural gas. They're happy to burn it. And that situation, to an extent, still exists today. I mean, obviously, the infrastructure is in place, and they can sell it, but when it comes to making oil-directed drilling decisions, what the price of crude oil is, is going to be the driving force end of the day.

Rob Williams: Okay. Alrighty. I see a few hands up. Let's see. Is there anyone out there to help you with the mic? Or do you want to come to -- yeah, please. Thanks.

Male Speaker: What does it cost basically -- like, the Cheniere, Sabine plant, what does it cost to liquefy natural gas versus the spot market now?

Michael Boyd: Yeah, sure. So, if you look at Cheniere's plant, right, if you were a marketer or buyer, Cheniere would charge you about $3 per million BTUs. And then, if you were to ship it to Europe, so that's your liquefaction fee, you got to put it on LNG vessel, you got to ship it across the ocean, you got to re-gasify it on the other side, so there has to be infrastructure on the other side to do it, and then, get in the pipelines over there. That's usually another -- if it's Europe, it's around like probably like $3.50 to $4 per million BTUs. If you're going to Asia, it's a little bit longer of a trek. So, you can generally add maybe, like, $0.50 to $0.75 in there as well. So, your breakeven today with natural gas, call it at $3, is about $6.50 in Europe. So, I think prices now in Europe are around -- I think they're around $11. So, you've got, like, $5 in margin there. So, there's a good amount of margin on the other side as it exists today.

Male Speaker: And the original contracts that Cheniere signed, how long did they run?

Michael Boyd: A lot of LNG contracts tend to run 20 years just because the facilities were so expensive. So, they had customers commit to 20-year contracts. It's a little bit harder nowadays to get customers to commit that long contracts, newer contracts, and in the last few years, it tend to be -- they tried to get closer to 15, but it kind of falls between 10 to 15 years. So, Cheniere has a lot of contracts that tend to roll over late in the 2030. So, if you think about most of those contracts are written 2016 to 2020. So, 2036 to 2040 is when you see a lot of rollover taking place at Cheniere.

Male Speaker: Thanks.

Michael Boyd: Yeah.

Rob Williams: See anyone else? Come on down.

Male Speaker: Can you comment on the significance of low methane and methane capture technologies in the production of liquid natural gas?

Michael Boyd: For sure. I mean, I think methane capture has been a big press in the industry. And I think that's an area where they're -- when you talk about Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and kind of cutting oil and gas's impact on the environment, methane is a very easy target...

Male Speaker: Sorry to interrupt you, but maybe you could explain what Scope 1, Scope 2, Scope 3 are?

Michael Boyd: So, like, scope -- like for emissions kind of looking at things, right, Scope 1 is anything that the company directly does itself, right? So, if I have a -- in my house, right, if I light my fireplace, right, then -- and the smoke is going out the chimney, right, that's something that is a Scope 1 emission. I'm directly impacting that. If I'm in my house and I turn on the AC, that's a Scope 2 emission because that's me making a decision, but the power company is the one that's directly responsible for the emissions. And then, Scope 3 emissions is kind of like the tougher thing, because that's where, say, I'm an oil and gas company, and then a consumer burns, they create emissions when they burn the gasoline and it comes out the tail pipe. So, that's all the way at the end of the scale, and that's something that's very hard for companies to control, and it's almost, in a way, out of their control. So, companies tend to focus, at least for now, on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, because those are the things that can directly change and impact themselves.

Reducing methane emissions in the oil and gas industry has tended to be extremely easy and extremely low cost. For, like, oil and gas producers, it just comes down to making sure that wells are capped properly and that all the -- everything at the wellhead, there's no leaks or anything like that. And if you go down the road to, like, the pipeline company, so it's pipe down the way to natural gas, like, processing centers and all the compression equipment, everything like that to move it to market. It's very, very low cost to kind of keep an eye on all those things and make sure there's no fugitive emissions. Same thing is in place in LNG facilities. So, just the same thing, making sure that any feed gas that is brought into the facility, there's nothing errant escaping. And costs have been very, very low, for Cheniere and for pretty much the entire industry. Most companies are only spending, if you're a large company, tens of millions of dollars to really kind of keep an eye on these things, which, in the grand scheme of things, doesn't really impact earnings or free cash flow that much, but it does have a drastic impact on the environment and how our emissions as a country, so.

Rob Williams: Oh, great. We have another question.

Male Speaker: Yeah, hi. I have a quick question regarding the Permian and the impact of new pipeline coming on board on Henry Hub. So, I think Matterhorn is supposed to come up later this year.

Michael Boyd: Right.

Male Speaker: What's your thought process on impact on Henry Hub from this -- there's one this year. I think there's another one scheduled for next year, and Waha has been negative this year.

Michael Boyd: Yeah. Waha is, for -- once again, like we were talking earlier, like, prices can vary widely in the United States from hub to hub, so, like, where natural gas is sold. And Waha Hub is a hub that's located directly in the Permian Basin. So, Waha has consistently had periods where pricing is zero or negative, because there's so much gas flowing into the area and there's not enough storage, it has nowhere to go. So, in some cases, producers have had to pay, basically for other parties to take their problem for them, because they have nothing to do. They have nowhere to take this gas.

The way that's solved, obviously, is creating better connects. So, pipelines like Matterhorn or any expansions that are being done on existing pipelines kind of solves that problem and it kind of brings it to market. So, you have Henry Hub, which is the predominant natural gas hub in the United States, but also there's a lot of hubs located closer to the Gulf Coast that are viewed as more like LNG benchmarks, like Katy and other hubs like that.

In my view, the Waha Hub problem is solvable. I think it's probably going to stay negative for the -- flirt with low prices or very large differentials probably for the better part of this year. I don't think that problem necessarily goes away right away. But there's a lot of Waha to Gulf Coast, Waha to Henry Hub pipelines on the way that hopefully should fix that problem. But there will need more -- there will -- more pipelines will be need to be built later this decade to make sure that that doesn't happen again with all the demand that's on the way.

Rob Williams: Okay. We have a couple of minutes left. Oh, yeah.

Female Speaker: Hi. We kind of touched on this before, but how do you think LNG as an investment long term, especially in light of the discussion of transitioning to net zero and then sustainably? And do you think political election outcomes, whether it's this year or the next four years would have an impact on, especially, the long-term value of investment in LNG? Thank you.

Michael Boyd: Yeah. I mean, once you -- like you said, I think it really does depend on political outcomes in a way. In my view, I think that LNG is a great investment, just simply because, to me, I think the cost to the consumer is going to drive political decisions in a lot of ways, and I think we're still years and years away from being able to say, we can wholly run our grid on solar or renewable energy in general. I think, you always see the headlines that pop in the news, like, oh, France's energy prices, I think, today briefly turned negative because renewables were so productive. But that's just a snapshot in time for a small window. That's hard to replicate over long periods of time. And I would hope that politicians focus on the importance of ensuring energy reliability, because we've had so many problems in the United States already. If you look at California, if you look at Texas, it's not just -- it's not a Democrat-Republican state thing, it's just energy reliability can be very difficult when heat waves come along or when the grid has issues. And energy and natural gas specifically can be a great way to solve those issues compared to other products and products that have availability outside of maybe, like nuclear, which is just probably the best, I guess, base load power source that you could probably have.

Rob Williams: Okay. Well, with that, thank you, Michael. This has been really informative, and thanks to all of you for attending.

Michael Boyd: Yeah.

