Introduction

After discussing some series of preferred shares issued by other companies I wanted to have a closer look at the preferred shares issued by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). I already have a long position in the Chatham and RLJ Lodging Trust preferred shares and I don’t mind exposure to the hospitality sector as long as I can rely on the (preferred) dividend income.

The hotel REIT’s performance is more than acceptable

Although the FFO and AFFO definitely are more important performance metrics for a REIT, I also wanted to have a look at Pebblestone’s income statement. I am always pleasantly surprised when I see the margins generated in the food and beverage subdivision as Pebblebrook generated about$20M in operating income on a $81M food & beverage revenue. That’s pretty good and it definitely helps the REIT to record a strong performance.

In the first quarter of this year, the REIT also reported a $198.1M revenue from the hotel rooms which is about $1.7M higher than in the first quarter of last year while the operating expenses in the room division decreased by in excess of 2%.

Another important piece of data we can gather from the income statement is the REIT’s interest expenses: those actually decreased – albeit very slightly – compared to the first quarter of last year.

But let’s have a look at what the FFO and AFFO result was in the first quarter. As you can see below, the total FFO was $17.8M, an increase of $0.36M compared to the first quarter of the preceding year. I personally like the AFFO metric more as it excludes some non-cash elements and non-recurring items and in the first quarter of the year, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust recorded $25M in AFFO. Note: this includes the $10.6M in preferred dividends (and an additional $1.2M in payments payable to unitholders).

The capex in the first quarter exceeded $30M and was not covered by the AFFO but let’s not forget the capex included the overhaul of two important results. The REIT remains on track to invest $85-90M in its assets this year which means the total capex will be lower in the next few quarters. The completion of the current investments means that all of Pebblebrook’s assets will have undergone renovation and updates in the recent past and the total capex in the next few years should be lower.

Meanwhile the total FFO and AFFO result should continue to increase. Due to the impact of seasonal effects, Pebblebrook’s first quarter is relatively weak while its third quarter is usually pretty strong.

That’s also clearly visible in the REIT’s full-year guidance. As you can see below, Pebblebrook is guiding for a full-year AFFO of $180.5-195.5M with $188M as its middle point. This means the total AFFO in the next three quarters will be $163M which makes the $25M in Q1 AFFO look pretty negligible.

That also means the AFFO will more than fully cover the $85-90M in capital expenditures for this year, and as the capex will decrease from next year on, I expect the AFFO minus capex to further increase in 2025 and 2026.

This also means I’m not too worried about the preferred dividend coverage ratio. The REIT will generate about $225M in AFFO before taking preferred dividends into consideration which means the $42M in annualized preferred dividend payments are well-covered.

Looking at the REIT’s balance sheet, we see Pebblebrook has about $5.7B in assets on the balance sheet. There is about $65M in cash and restricted cash while the gross debt level is approximately $2.2B.

The total amount of equity on the balance sheet is $2.73B and considering the REIT has 27.6M shares outstanding, the total principal value of the preferred equity is $690M. This means there is approximately $2.03B in common equity which ranks junior to the preferred shares and will absorb the first losses.

Also important, the $5.48B in hotel assets on the balance sheet includes $1.37B in accumulated depreciation.

A closer look at the preferred shares issued by Pebblebrook

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has four series of preferred shares outstanding.

The image below shows the respective share prices, as of the time of writing this article.

The yields are currently ranging from approximately 7.4% (the Series H) to 7.6% (the Series G). Surprisingly, that is slightly lower than for instance Chatham Lodging Trust’s (CLDT) preferred shares ( CLDT.PR.A) ( discussed in this article) and RLJ Lodging Trust’s preferred shares ( RLJ.PR.A) which I discussed in this article.

Investment thesis and Conclusion

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust could be an interesting diversification for investors that want to gain exposure to the hospitality sector. I think the preferred shares could be attractive on any correction but at this point I’m still preferring (pun intended) the Chatham Lodging Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s preferred shares in my income portfolio.