2 De-Risked 9% Yielding Picks That I Own In My Portfolio

The current interest rate environment has imposed a downward pressure on asset valuations across the board. This is a quite mathematical consequence, where higher risk-free rate increases the discount rate, which, in turn, decreases the result that stems from discounted future cash flows.

This dynamic has strongly played out for duration heavy asset classes such as fixed income, real estate and equities that exhibit relatively fixed income streams (e.g., that are backed by long contracts that limit a meaningful revenue growth potential, while the contract is in force).

As a result of this we can now find some really attractive opportunities in the equity REIT, MLP and fixed income space, where the yields are now at close to 10-year highs (adjusting for the temporary situation during the outbreak of COVID-19).

However, it is still difficult to find investments that offer yields that are materially above the inflation rate. For example, assets that yield 9% or above and have a de-risked credit profile coupled with a stable cash generation are very rare. Typically, it is quite straightforward to identify an investment case, which provides a 9% + yield, but when it comes to having a sound business profile in place as well, the things get truly challenging.

In this article below, I will elaborate on two deep-value plays that not only distribute juicy dividend streams, but also embody the necessary characteristics to render these cash distributions stable and predictable.

Both of these companies are also included in my portfolio, which is inherently a dividend-focused platform with an objective to generate abnormal income that is subject to a steady and predictable growth rate. While the income is clearly a primary objective, there are some investments that on top of distributing significant dividends and having sound capital structures offer a decent price appreciation potential as well. The two presented picks below have both - (a) juicy and predictable income, and (b) meaningful price appreciation potential.

Pick #1: British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

BTI has been out of favor for quite a long time due to the systematic and increasing uncertainty around its financial prospects in the context of tightened regulations. In fact, as we can see in the chart below, the market has consistently punished BTI over the past 5-year period by slowly but surely depressing the multiple further in the low single digit territory.

What this chart also indicates is that BTI trades at a P/FCF of 5.5x, which is typically associated with companies that are exposed to elevated financial risk and / or where it is likely that the future cash flows will plunge.

If we look at the underlying fundamentals, we will quickly notice that this is actually not the case. In fact, we could argue that BTI is in a position, where it can steadily expand its cash generation profile. Here, there three things that I would like to underscore.

First, during the same 5-year period, BTI has managed to grow its cash flows despite the fact that the stock price has suffered mainly through the multiple contraction. For example, in this period BTI has registered a 16% growth of its cash flows from operations. Plus, the Company has also repurchased ~ 2.7% of its shares, thus rendering the total effect of cash flow improvements even more pronounced.

Second, BTI carries an investment grade credit rating and has a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.6x. Also, a great portion of the outstanding debt has a fixed rate with distant maturity dates that help BTI mitigate the refinancing risk.

Third, the Management has communicated that it expects to achieve a positive cash flow growth in 2024 coupled with an execution of a more accelerated share buyback program (~ GBP 700 million in 2024 and ~ GBP 900 million in 2025). Even looking at the consensus estimate of BTI earnings growth in 2025 and 2026, we will notice a positive trajectory there.

Against the backdrop of the aforementioned elements, BTI's multiple of 5.5x seems just too low. Such a depressed multiple in combination with a resilient cash generation warrant an attractive yield of 9%.

Pick #2: Global Medical (NYSE:GMRE)

As opposed to BTI, GMRE does not face structural and regulatory headwinds. As a small-cap and medical office REIT with a focus on tertiary markets, it faces, however, a higher discount rate than average equity REIT out there, even though the sector is clearly exposed to favorable secular dynamics (e.g., aging population, durable demand for medical offices).

Another element that imposes a downward pressure on GMRE's valuation is the more restrictive interest rate environment. As it was previously mentioned, REITs in general are more sensitive to the changes in the interest rate levels as commonly their cash flows are relatively fixed, which increases the duration factor. In GMRE's case this dynamic is very pronounced because of its long-term net leases in conjunction with a back-end loaded lease expiration schedule.

All of this render a negative impact on the multiple. Currently, GMRE trades at a P/FFO of 10.7x, which mathematically facilitates higher yield (as of now, the TTM dividend yield is 9.5%).

An aspect that might seem a bit concerning is GMRE's aggressive AFFO distribution level, which on a TTM basis sits at 91%. This, theoretically, implies that there is a minimal margin of safety for GMRE accommodating this dividend in a sustainable fashion.

However, just as in BTI's case, let me underscore three distinct aspects why I think that GMRE is in a sound position and has decent prospects of delivering attractive price appreciation returns on top of its 9.5% dividend.

First, the underlying business model is defensive and exhibits no meaningful volatility in the cash generation. The weighted average lease term is 5.8 years with an embedded rent escalators of 2.2%. These leases are spread across 185 different buildings, where the combined tenant roster has a rent coverage of 4.8x.

Second, GMRE has a solid leverage ratio of 44%, which is at the conservative end compared to other comparable equity REITs that operate in the same segment. Roughly 84% of the debt is fixed and provides an interest rates predictability until 2026 when a more meaningful debt maturities start to kick in. This gives a plenty of time for GMRE to optimize more its balance sheet and find an optimal solution for rolling the forthcoming debt maturities further.

Third, over the past couple of quarters, GMRE has managed to crystalize some of the underlying value by selling minor parts of its portfolio at ~6% cap rates. As a result of these lucrative transactions, GMRE has accessed fresh liquidity that has been put at work in de-risking the balance sheet. Part of these proceeds have been also redirected towards M&A, where GMRE has already bought several properties at higher cap rates (around 8%). This way GMRE is able to offset the foregone income from the sold properties not only through savings on the debt service end, but also by capturing positive spreads in the cap rates.

The bottom line

The more restrictive interest rate environment has indeed created fresh opportunities for high yield seeking investors. Yet, finding assets that yield close to 10%, while preserving the defensive characteristics that are necessary for income stability and predictability is still difficult. It gets even more challenging if capturing price appreciation is also established as an objective.

The two picks presented in this article - British American Tobacco and Global Medical REIT - yield around 9% and exhibit defensive cash flow profiles. In both cases, the price appreciation potential is significant as the prevailing multiples are just too low in the context of the underlying fundamentals.