2 De-Risked 9% Yielding Picks That I Own In My Portfolio

Jun. 26, 2024 11:14 PM ETBTI, GMRE
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • The current interest rates levels enable more high yield opportunities.
  • Yet, to achieve close to double digit yields, in most cases, investors have to take excessive risk.
  • In this article I present two de-risked ~ 9% yielders, which I also own in my high yield seeking investment portfolio.

Stock Market And Finance Concept - Yellow Up Arrow Symbol Glowing Amid Black Arrow Symbols On Black Background

The current interest rate environment has imposed a downward pressure on asset valuations across the board. This is a quite mathematical consequence, where higher risk-free rate increases the discount rate, which, in turn, decreases the result that stems from discounted future cash flows.

