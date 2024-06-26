Tracking Lone Pine Capital Portfolio - Q1 2024 Update

Summary

  • Lone Pine Capital's 13F portfolio value increased to $12.67B with 26 holdings, top positions include Meta Platforms, Taiwan Semi, and Microsoft.
  • New stakes in Vistra Corp, Spotify Technology, AppLovin Corp, McKesson Corp, and Constellation Energy were established this quarter.
  • Stake disposals included UnitedHealth Group, HDFC Bank, Blackstone, General Electric, and stake increases in Microsoft Corporation, KKR & Company, Philip Morris Intl., Intuit Inc., and Block Inc.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Lone Pine Capital’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/15/2024. Please visit

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

