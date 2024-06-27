AeroVironment FY2024 Earnings: Switching Gears On Switchblade Demand

Jun. 27, 2024 12:51 AM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Stock1 Comment
Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
818 Followers

Summary

  • AeroVironment beat expectations with a surge in sales of Switchblade drones, driving revenue growth in their Loitering Munition Systems segment.
  • Margins and profitability significantly improved, with gross margins rising to ~40% and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 42%.
  • Despite strong demand, potential headwinds such as heightened competition and delays in contracts lead to a recommendation to hold the stock for now.

Predator Drone from above, flying over clouds and dessert

JoeLena/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Military drone maker AeroVironment (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AVAV) reported their full-year FY24 earnings results today, which beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company reported a huge surge in sales in their LMS segment

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
818 Followers
Uttam is an ex-Silicon Valley product manager & has led technology product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world. He focuses on investing in technology companies that are building long runways for robust, sustainable growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform. Uttam's newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist, often gets cited by publications, including the Wall Street Journal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AVAV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVAV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVAV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News