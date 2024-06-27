peterschreiber.media

Thesis overview

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) is a clinical stage biotech developing oral vaccines against various viral diseases, including COVID-19, norovirus gastroenteritis and influenza. VXRT has produced promising early stage clinical efficacy-safety results in all above indication. However, VXRT has been strugling financially resulting in multiple rounds of dilutive offerings (including $15M in June 2023, $10M in January 2024 and $40M in June 2024). Up until now Norovirus appeared to be VXRT's lead program. However, VXRT just announced close to half billion $ funding by BARDA for a 10,000-patients ph2b study comparing VXRT's oral COVID-19 vaccine construct against an approved mRNA vaccine. Despite positive initial reaction, the stock price ended up negative the next day following a $40M offering.

I believe this was an overreaction considering a potential interim readout from the ph2b study in Q1 2025 and cash runway into 2026. A positive readout from the ph2b trial in COVID-19 would force the market to revaluate VXRT, since a positive readout would not only mean considerable potential penetration of the multi-billion COVID-19 vaccine market, but would also validate VXRT's oral vaccine platform with potential for additional multi-billion $ indications, particularly norovirus gastroenteritis and flu.

However, risks should not be underestimated. Despite a guided runway into 2026 VXRT will need considerably more funds to advance the norovirus program to the next stages, as well as to further advance the rest of the pipeline. So everything will depend on the outcome of the ph2b COVID-19 trial. As will be discussed in detail below there are good reasons to be bullish but also very valid reasons to be bearish about the outcome of this trial. Nevertheless, I believe the risk-reward is worth a small speculative investment at current valuation of VXRT.

Funding by BARDA

On June 13 2024 VXRT announced "funding of up to $453M by BARDA to conduct a Phase 2b randomized controlled trial evaluating VXRT's oral pill COVID-19 vaccine candidate against an FDA-approved mRNA vaccine comparator". Specifically, VXRT is to receive an initial payement of approximately $65.7M million and will be entitled to additional funding up to approximately $387.2M million "if the Company and BARDA decide to continue with the Trial" (I don't see why the study wouldn't proceed). Notably, this represents "one of the largest BARDA-funded Project NextGen Awards to date" and "the only oral pill vaccine that's currently been contracted in the Project NextGen recipient".

The planned study will enrol 10,000 healthy adults ≥18 years old (at least 25% should be ≥ 65 years old) randomized 1:1 to VXRT's oral candidate or an FDA-approved MRNA vaccine. The primary outcome of the study will be the relative efficacy of VXRT's candinate vs an approved MRNA vaccine. An interim analysis will be performed when 255 events have been reached. Considering that breakthough infections occur in about 20% (higher in other studies) of fully vaccinated patients this number of events should be easily and quickly reached. VXRT anticipates an interim readout "as early as the first quarter of 2025".

Following the news VXRT stock price spiked by >130% during after hours trading, only to lose all gains and end-up negative (by >20%) the next day following announcement of a $40M offering.

Offering the same day as BARDA news

Very soon after announcing above news on BARDA funding VXRT announced an "offering of 50,000,000 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $0.80 per share", which was at "a premium to the last closing price of $0.75 per share" but considerably lower compared to the after-hours spike. The offering is not accompanied by any warrants. Proceeds from the offering were around $36.7M which are important to allow VXRT progress with the rest of the pipeline (BARDA funding is only for the COVID-19 trial).

Although I understand why investors were dissapointed by this offering so soon after BARDA news VXRT needed this extra cash (see "Financials" section later below).

Overview of VXRT's oral vaccine platform

VXRT's technology is called "VAAST™" = "Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology". It uses a replication deficient Adenovirus 5 ((Ad5)) vector which carries the genes that express the antigens. Ad5 vector also encodes an “adjuvant”, i.e. a molecule that helps enhance the immune response to the vaccine. Of note VXRT's platform is modular (Ad5 vector + gene encoding antigen + gene encoding adjuvant) and thus can be easily modified to target various infectious diseases.

VXRT's Ad5-based oral vaccine platform (Company presentation)

A concern that came to mind when first reading about VXRT's adenovirus-based delivery platfrom is potential interference by pre-existing immunity to adenoviruses, a big issue with systemic delivery of adenovirus-based therapeutics, such as oncolytic adenoviruses. However, with oral delivery this shouldn't be a problem. Indeed, based on data from the human influenza challenge study published in Lancet Inf Dis; "unlike injected adenovirus, pre existing immunity to adenovirus type-5 had no effect on the ability to elicit an antibody response to the transgene after oral immunisation".

Notably, VXRT has produced compelling proof-of-concept data in preclinical and early phase clinical studies for norovirus, COVID-19 and influenza, which will be discussed in more detail in subsequent sections. In summary these data suggest potential for;

Better protection from infection/transmission

Longer duration of protection

Protection of breastfed infants by vaccination of lactating mothers

Broader protection (IgA antibodies less affected by emerging strain variations)

Rationale for oral vaccination

Oral vaccination has multiple advantages over injectable vaccines;

It may improve vaccination coverage considering that injection fears can explain about 10% of vaccine hesitancy.

Even not accounting for injection fears patients prefer an oral vaccine which could further improve vaccination coverage, resulting in considerable economical benefits.

It can induce mucosal immunity (see next section).

A temperature stable vaccine pill considerably improves manufacturing and distribution logistics (see image below).

Of note there are already some examples of FDA-approved oral vaccines validating the potential (e.g. against rotavirus, cholera and typhoid fever).

Logistics advantages of oral vaccines (Company presentation)

Mucosal vs systemic immune response

The goal of mucosal vaccines is to induce mucosal IgA antibodies that can prevent pathogens from entering the host through mucosal sites, and thus may better protect from infection and reduce transmission. This is a major disadvantage of injectable vaccines, which induce strong serum immune responses but not much mucosal protection. As a result, parenteral vaccines are very good at protecting from severe infection but are not as effective at preventing infection and transmission. Additionally, mucosal IgA antibodies are multivalent and as a result more potent (e.g. "dimeric IgA has been shown to be 15 times more neutralizing than IgG against SARS-CoV-2")

As illustrated below, VXRT has shown durable and cross-reactive mucosal immune responses with all its vaccine constructs, including COVID-19, norovirus and flu. Additionally, VXRT has validated the ability of its vaccines to protect against infection in two human infection challenge models (flu and norovirus).

Summary of potential advantages of mucosal immunity (Company presentation)

IgG vs IgA responses (Company presentation)

Durable immune responses in all VXRT vaccine programs (Company presentation)

Cross-reactive responses induced by VXRT's oral SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (Copmany presentation)

Clinical proof-of-concept in 2 human challenge studies (Company presentation)

Overview of the data on VXRT's COVID-19 vaccine

Below is a summary of the main studies (and the main findings) that VXRT has completed using its SARS-CoV-2 mucosal vaccine constructs;

Two preclinical studies in non-human primates have demonstrated the following (1, 2) Oral/nasal vaccines can elicit a combination of immune responses against SARS-CoV-2; serum IgG, mucosal IgA and spike-specific T-cell responses. Importantly, above responses are robust, durable and cross-reactive (protective against SARS-CoV-2 variants as well as other coronaviruses). Even more importantly, vaccination achieved "significant reductions in viral load and infectious particle shedding in both the nasal passages and lower airways" after SARS-CoV-2 challenge.

A preclinical study in a hamster model validating that VXRT's mucosal vaccine has the potential to reduce transmission.

A phase 1 study using the VXA-CoV2-1 construct (expresses Wuhan spike protein + nucleocapsid). The study confirmed safety of the vaccine, ability to elicit mucosal IgA responses, as well as strong (stronger than mRNA vaccine) T-cell responses. However, serum IgG responses were suboptimal.

A phase 2a study using the VXA-CoV2-1.1-S (expresses only the Wuhan spike protein). The study showed much improved serum IgG responses compared to the the prior construct, as well as durable and cross-reacting IgA responses and T-cell responses.

When comparing above data to available injectable vaccines it is important to note the following:

Available injectable vaccines appear to be able to induce much stronger neutralizing IgG responses and thus have been very effective at preventing severe disease.

However, injectable vaccines cannot elicit mucosal IgA responses and thus have not been as effective at preventing infection and/or reducing transmission.

The efficacy of injectable vaccines is relatively short-lived, partly due to waning of immune responses, but most importantly due to the continuous emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants able to escape pre-existing immunity.

In sections below I will discuss these data in much more detail. But if you don't have much time you can skip to the next sections about flu and norovirus data.

Overview of the recently published study in Vaccines

In Februrary 2024 VXRT announced publication of a preclinical study in Vaccines. The study was conducted in non-human primates (NHP) and evaluated three rAd5 candidates: ED88 (Wuhan spike + nucleocapsid), ED90 (Wuhan spike), and ED94 (Beta spike). A 4th group was given an intramuscular injection of purified spike protein, followed by an intranasal boost of ED94 . I wouldn't pay much attention to immune responses elicited by the IM injection which was unadjuvanted and much less effective compared to currently available injectable vaccines. What matters for this 4th group is the potential of a mucosal vaccine to be used as a boost following prior intramuscular vaccination. A limitation was that the vaccine was administered by nasal inhalation (vs orally, which is the route of delivery that will be used in humans) "due to complexities involved in NHP oral tablet delivery". Nevertheless, efficacy in animal models should be similar comparing the oral to the nasal route of administration.

A detailed overview of the data is beyond the scopes of this coverage. The take-home message is:

VXRT vaccines elicited IgA responses that were much more robust than IgG responses (as expected from a mucosal vaccine).

IgA reponses appeared to be more durable than IgG responses (a limitation of injectable vaccines).

Both Wuhan-spike and Beta-spike vaccines elicited strong cross-reacting IgA antibodies to other variants (beta, delta and omicron) while IgG responses were not consistently cross-reactive against all variants. This is a major theoretical advantage over available mRNA-based vaccines which induce strong IgG responses, but short-lived and vulnerable to new variants able to escape existing immunity.

When assessing the functionality of these antibody responses cross-reacting neutralizing antibody responses were detected in both the serum and the nasal mucosa. However, despite cross-reacting antibody responses against omicron variant, these responses conferred little or no neutralizing activity (which was disappointing suggesting that cross-protection against new variants may not be as effective even with mucosal vaccines).

In addition to humoral immunity (antibodies) vaccination also elicited spike specific T-cell responses.

VXRT's vaccine was able to effectively boost prior IM vaccine. This is important because currently probably everyone has some pre-existing immunity against SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination and/or infection. Therefore, in the upcoming ph2b trial VXRT's oral vaccine candidate should be able to effectively boost this pre-existing immunity.

Most importantly, vaccination protected animals upon Beta variant SARS-CoV-2 challenge (significant reduction of viral loads and infectious particle shedding in both the nasal passages and lower airways). Notably, even the Wuhan-spike-based vaccines were protective against Beta-variant infection.

Comparing to similar (but not identical) studies of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna);

VXRT's candidates do not induce as high IgG responses (which is expected based on the mechanism of action). On the other hand VXRT's candidates induced strong mucosal IgA responses.

In NHP SARS-CoV-2 challenge models mRNA vaccines seem better at first glance (faster viral load reduction). However, indirect study comparison is likely not valid considering differences in the methodology (e.g. different animals, different doses of SARS-CoV-2, challenge with matched vs mismatched variants).

Finally, of interest is the following sentence from the relevant Vaccines publication: "As mRNA and protein vaccines are becoming more available for use in basic research, we are currently further investigating differential responses to a variety of injected vaccines compared to oral or intranasally administered rAd5." I wonder if we will get such data soon or if such data have already been shared with BARDA.

Hamster model data

VXRT validated in a hamster model study the potential of a mucosal vaccine to protect from transmission. Specifically, viral loads and disease severity was lower in unvaccinated animals that were exposed to vaccinated animals with breakthrough infections, compared to unvaccinated animals exposed to unvaccinated animals.

Mucosal vaccination elicits strong mucosal IgA and serum IgG responses and reduces infection severity and viral shedding upon infection challenge (World Vaccine Congress 2022)

Design of the transmission study (World Vaccine Congress 2022)

Vaccination can reduce viral and disease burden in unvacinated animals (World Vaccine Congress 2022)

Phase 1 results

This was a small study (n=35). Participants were vaccinated with the VXA-CoV2-1 construct which expresses both the Wuhan-spike protein as well as the nucleocapsid. The vaccine was well-tolerated and induced very robust (stronger than mRNA comparators) and cross-reactive T-cell responses, as well as well as serum, nasal and saliva IgA responses.

However, IgA responses of 1.5-fold or higher were observed in only about half of subjects. Nevertheless, these responses were cross-reactive to all coronaviruses tested and persisted (even increased) for 1 year. Additionally, it was shown that post-vaccination mucosal IgAs have a higher neutralizing ability. This means that VXRT's vaccine may be able to improve the quality of mucosal IgA responses (better protective efficacy).

Unfortunately, "no neutralizing antibody responses were found in the serum of any subject, and only 1 subject had a significant increase in IgG". This issue seems to have been resolved with the VXA-CoV2-1.1-S construct that was used in the ph2a study (next section).

Long-lasting and cross-reactive IgA responses (Society of Immunology presentation)

Vaccination improves the quality of mucosal IgA responses (Society of Immunology presentation)

Stronger T-cell responses compared to mRNA vaccines (Society of Mucosal Immunology presentation)

Phase 2A results

In this study the VXA-CoV2-1.1-S (Expresses only S) was used. The study demonstrated;

Better serum responses than VXA-CoV2-1 ((S+N)) construct.

Ability to boost mRNA vaccines. This is very important, because as explained above virtually everyone now has some pre-existing immunity, either due to vaccination and/or prior natural infection.

Induction of cross-reacting mucosal IgA antibodies.

Ability to boost mRNA vaccines (World Vaccine Congress 2022,)

Slide illustrating the cross-reactive potential of immune responses elicited by VXRT's oral COVID-19 vaccine (Company presentation)

Boosting in vaccinated individuals with low baseline titers (World Vaccine Congress 2022)

A dissapointing finding was that mucosal IgA responses were observed in just half of vaccinated participants. While this is a concern at first glance consider the following;

Mucosal responses in half the patients is better than no mucosal immunity by injectable vaccines

"All subjects who had a mucosal response to Wuhan S from VXA-CoV2-1.1-S (a Wuhan-based vaccine) also had mucosal immune responses that cross-reacted with the Omicron variants, including BA 4/5, as well as other coronaviruses."

This was a Wuhan-spike vaccine construct and subjects participating in the study have most likely already been exposed to natural infection, thus already probably had high levels of mucosal IgA. With the new construct being used for the ph2b responses could be even better (notably, IgA responses in animal models have been considerably higher).

As demonstrated by the phase 1 study, VXRT's vaccine may be able to improve the quality (neutralizing activity) of IgA responses. Therefore, lack of quantitative responses does not rule out better protective efficacy.

Norovirus vaccine commercial potential

Up until the huge BARDA funding for COVID-19, the reason I have been following VXRT is its norovirus vaccine candidate. Being a gastrointestinal pathogen I think it is an ideal target for a mucosal vaccine (see image below), as has been validated by approved oral Rotavirus vaccine ("significant correlation between IgA titers and rotavirus vaccine efficacy"). Indeed the protectiveness of IgA antibodies against norovirus has already been reported and now further validated by VXRT.

Mechanism of action of VXRT's oral vaccine against norovirus (Vaxart Norovirus KOL Presentation)

Norovirus gastroenteritis is associated with considerable clinical and epidemiological burden (see images below). Specifically, it is estimated that the disease is associated with $10bn+ annual U.S. disease burden and $60bn+ globally. Young children and older adults are at higher risk. VXRT estimates a market potential of $7B for pediatric (0-4 years old) patients in US and $2.7B for geriatric patients in the US (see images below for the assumption behind these estimates). This means that the largest market potential is children aged 0-4 years old. Unfortunately, VXRT has not yet produced any data in children. Nevertheless, VXRT has validated the potential of its oral vaccine to indirectly protect breastfed infants by vaccination of lactating mother (see next section). Furthermore, VXRT is working on an "infant formulation that can be mixed with food" that will be used in young children.

Norovirus burden (HilleVax company presentation)

US market opportunity for a norovirus vaccine (Vaxart Norovirus KOL Presentation)

Comparison with the rotavirus vaccine market (Vaxart Norovirus KOL Presentation)

Data on VXRT's norovirus vaccine

The summary of clinical studies that have been conducted by VXRT are summarized in the table below (as of March 2023).

Completed clinical trials as of March 2023. VXRT has also reported data from 3 more studies since then. (Vaxart Norovirus KOL Presentation)

In summary these studies have demonstrated the following;

The oral vaccine can induce strong immune responses, including mucosal-homing B Cells that are enriched for IgA production, serum IgA-IgG responses, BT50 responses (Histo-blood group antigen HBGA Assay) and fecal IgA.

"Rate of immune responses was >90% with the high dose".

A single dose is sufficient and results in durable responses; fecal IgA responses lasting 180 days, sustained serum IgA-IgG responses, BT50 responses and distal mucosal IgA responses for 200+ days in elderly patients.

Vaccine responses can be boosted after a year.

Immune responses by the bivalent vaccine (GI.1 and GII.4) are similar to the immune responses elicited by each monovalent vaccine alone which suggest potential to cover the most common Norovirus strains with a single dose of a single vaccine.

Immunogenicity is similar in elderly (the future target population of the pill vaccine) compared to younger patients.

Vaccines have been well tolerated in all clinical trials to date

For a more detailed overview of these data I refer interested readers to the relevant VXRT presentations (webcast available here). Below is a selection of what I consider the most important data;

The bivalent vaccine works as well as each of the monovalent vaccines (Vaxart Norovirus KOL Presentation)

Similar immunogenicity in elderly patients compared to younger adults. This is important because elderly will be the target population among adults. (Vaxart Norovirus KOL Presentation)

Mucosal IgA responses sustained for >200 days (Vaxart Norovirus KOL Presentation)

VXRT also reported preliminary results from an ongoing ph2 dose-finding study in July 2023. According to preliminary results increases in serum IgA, IgG, and BT50 were demonstrated for both the GII.4 and GI.1, similar to earlier studies. There was no statistically significant difference in responses comparing the mid (5×10^10 tablets; 1×10^11 IU/dose) to the high (1×10^11 tablets; 2×10^11 IU/dose) dose. Notably, responses appear to be stronger against GII.4, the dominant genotype (image below). According to ClinicalTrials.gov July 31, 2024 is the estimated study completion completion date.

IgA, IgG and BT50 responses in the dose-finding ph2 study (Vaxart PR)

Global epidemiology of Norovirus genotypes (HilleVax company presentation)

VXRT has also recently announced antibody rise induced by its bivalent vaccine in the breast milk of lactating women (study design in image below). Specifically, "antibodies to norovirus rose on average 4.0 fold for the G1.1 virus strain and 6.0 fold for the GII.4 virus strain in the breast milk of lactating mothers who received the Vaxart vaccine candidate in the high dose group" This means potential to protect breastfed infants by vaccinating lactating mothers. Importantly, following introduction of routine Rotavirus vaccination "norovirus has become the most common cause of gastroenteritis in children <5 years of age"

Design of the study in lactating women (Vaxart Norovirus KOL Presentation)

Norovirus challenge study

Perhaps the most important study so far in the Norovirus clinical development program is the norovirus challenge study, which validates the potential of the oral vaccine to protect against infection. Study design and main findings are summarized in the images below. In summary the study showed the following:

It confirmed the immunogenicity of the vaccine, in agreement with preceding studies. Specifically, immunogenicity was demonstrated across all measures, including serum IgA and IgG responses, HBGA blocking antibodies, IgA ASC, and nasal IgA responses.

VXRT's oral vaccine was protective, reducing norovirus infection by 29% (relative reduction) and norovirus illness (acute gastroenteritis) by 21%.

These number may not sound impressive but are pretty good for a challenge study. Notably, HilleVax's injectable vaccine candidate did not do better in a similar challenge study. Additionally, there are valid reasons to expect much better efficacy in real-life; The infection viral load is lower in real-life compared to a challenge study. Based on evidence for other vaccine real-life efficacy is 50-100% higher in real life compared to challenge studies. The study was conducted using the GI.1 norovirus genotype. However, in real-life GII.4 is the dominant genotype and the population has higher prior exposure. Additionally, GII.4 component is much more immunogenic that the GI.1 component.



Design of the Norovirus challenge study (Vaxart Norovirus KOL Presentation)

VXRT's oral vaccine was protective against both infection and acute gastroenteritis ((AGE)) illness (Company presentation)

Considerable reduction of viral shedding, suggesting potential to reduce transmission (Company presentation)

Lower viral shedding means lower risk of transmission. Vaccines that are better at preventing transmission are expected to have a much greater impact than vaccines (Company presentation)

Strong immunogenicity (Company presentation)

Potent mucosal response as measured by nasal IgA (Company presentation)

Efficacy comparable to that of the injectable vaccine being developed by HilleVax (Company presentation)

Valid reasons to expect much better real-life efficacy compared to the efficacy seen in infection challenge models (Company presentation)

Additional reasons to expect better real-life efficacy (Company presentation)

Comparison to HilleVax

HilleVax is a Takeda spinout developing a bivalent injectable Norovirus vaccine. This is by far the most advanced Norovirus vaccine in clinical development in US, having successfully completed a randomized ph2 trial in adults, with data expected for infants anytime.

A comparison of HilleVax to Vaxart is summarized in the table below:

HLVX VXRT Market cap $650M $122M Cash as of March 2024 $272M + $50M loan available $37.7M (+$37M from the recent offering +$65.7M by BARDA + remaining $387.2M from BARDA) Pipeline Only Norovirus COVID-19, Norovirus, Flu, HPV Stage of the pipeline Successful ph2b RCT in adults (readout in infants expected any time). Phase-3 ready. Ph2b ready for COVID-19 with potential readout in Q1 2025. Ph2 ready Norovirus program. Promising ph2 data for flu. Rest of the pipeline very early stage. Quant rating Hold (2.67) Hold (2.56) Click to enlarge

Both companies seem well funded for the next milestones, although VXRT will need a lot more cash eventually (see "Financials" section). Even though HLVX has produced much more data so far (see table below) it could face considerable competition long-term if VXRT's oral candidate is successful. Furthermore, VXRT has a potentially larger pipeline and the major advantage of oral route of delivery. Therefore, the discordance in the valuation of the two companies could easily change, especially if VXRT can produce positive data from the ph2b trial in COVID-19.

HLVX's norovirus clinical program (HilleVax company presentation)

Flu data

A very important study by Vaxart is the one published in Lancet Infectious Diseases. This was a placebo-controlled and active-controlled, phase 2 study comparing VXRT's monovalent tablet flu vaccine ((VXA-A1.1)) to an approved IM vaccine and placebo (see image below for the study design).

Desing of the study (Company presentation)

The main findings of the study are the following:

VXA-A1.1 significantly reduced laboratory-documented infection compared to placebo. VXA-A1.1 also reduced influenza illness compared to placebo, although the difference did not reach statistical significance.

Importantly VXA-A1.1 protective efficacy was numerically better compared to the approved IM vaccine, although the difference did not reach statistical significance.

Importantly for the platform, VXA-A1.1 was protective despite much lower serum antibody responses compared to the IM vaccine. Additionally, the best correlate of protection for VXA-A1.1 was induction of IgA-antibody-secreting cells specific to haemagglutinin (vs titres of HAI antibody for the IM vaccine). Notably, even though both vaccines induced IgA-antibody-secreting cells, the mucosal homing marker α4β7 was substantially higher with VXA-A1.1, which "suggests the oral vaccine activates B cells that home to respiratory mucosal tissues". These differences are very important when comparing the immune responses of the 2 platforms.

The vaccine was well tolerated.

Protection against infection vs Fluzone and placebo (Company presentation)

Protection against illness vs Fluzone and Placebo (Company presentation)

Oral flu vaccine protection is dependent on IgA rather than IgG responses! (Company presentation)

Despite these impressive results, VXRT has not to my knowledge progressed any further the oral flu vaccine. I can think of several reasons for this;

Considering financial constraints VXRT's clinical progress is dependent on external funding and apparently VXRT has not received more funding on this.

A mucosal flu vaccine (nasal spray) is already available.

The competitive environment justifies VXRT focusing its resources on Norovirus and COVID-19 rather than flu.

Above study was conducted with a monovalent oral flu vaccine. VXRT has not to my knowledge produced yet any data from a multivalent oral flu vaccine. Therefore, flu vaccine is not yet phase 2 ready.

Transient disapearance of flu during the first years after the COVID-19 pandemic may have played a role.

What is important is that above data (and Lancet publication) validate the potential of an oral vaccine to match (or even beat) the effectiveness of an injectable vaccine. The study also highlights the different correlate for protection (IgA vs IgG) compared to injectable vaccines. A very important point when comparing available data to similar data from injectable vaccines.

VXRT's competition- Just another COVID-19 vaccine?

With the exception of norovirus there are multiple already approved vaccines for both influenza and COVID-19, with combo vaccines under development. However, I expect that an oral vaccine with efficacy similar to injectable vaccines should be able to easily penetrate the market due to patient preference for oral route of administration. I need to emphasize here that for an oral vaccine to be commercially successful it only needs to show comparable efficacy/safety to injectable vaccines. It doesn't have to be better, although there are valid reasons to expect that efficacy may be better. Of note there is much room for improvement of efficacy of approved vaccines. For example. vaccine efficacy of influenza vaccines in 2023-2024 is estimated at about 60%, while efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines was about 50% the first to months post vaccination, falling to 39% for the next two months.

Beyond injectable vaccines competition (both approved and under development) there are also other companies developing oral vaccines, such as Oravax Medical, ios Bio. Investigator sponsored studies of oral vaccine formulations are also ongoing (e.g. UCLA). However, competition appears to be far behind VXRT in clinical development. Some companies are also developing vaccines for delivery as nasal spray, e.g. CanSino Biologics, Bharat Biotech and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy. Despite promising preclinical data, intranasal vaccines have not been as effective in human studies. One hypothesis is that pre-existing nasal IgA antibodies (due to prior exposure to coronaviruses) may interfere with response to nasal vaccines (a problem that is overcome by oral administration).

Lack of competition is both bullish and a concern. On the one hand it looks like VXRT has the potential to launch the first oral COVID-19 vaccine. On the other hand, lack of big pharma interest in oral COVID-19 vaccine is a concern, probably reflecting disbelief in the potential of oral vaccination for systemic infections. As explained above in detail I disagree and big pharma might have to re-evaluate if VXRT announces positive results from its ph2b trial.

To be honest, I would much prefer a similarly sized non-dilutive funding for VXRT to test its norovirus candidate in a late stage trial. There is much less competition and the rationale for an oral vaccine is more compelling for norovirus (infection limited to the gastrointestinal tract) than for COVID-19. Furthermore, there is no currently approved vaccine for norovirus gastroenteritis. The most advanced competitor in US is HilleVax. Beyond HilleVax I could find the following studies in ClinicalTrials.gov:

NCT05508178; Phase 1 study. Bivalent injectable vaccine. Sponsored by Icon Genetics GmbH. Phase 1. Recently published here.

NCT05916326; Phase 3 study. Bivalent injectable vaccine. Sponsored by National Vaccine and Serum Institute, China.

NCT05805618; Phase 1. Hexavalent injectable vaccine. Sponsored by Syneos Health.

NCT04563533; Phase 1/2. Quadrivalent injectable vaccine. Sponsored by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biologic Pharmacy Co., Ltd.

NCT05992935; Moderna is also conducting a phase 2 study of its multivalent injectable mRNA vaccine.

There doesn't seem to be a competitor developing an oral norovirus vaccine.

What are the chances for a successful ph2b trial with mRNA vaccine as a comparator

I think the outcome of the study is unpredictable at this point. There are good reasons to be bullish but also valid reasons to be skeptical.

Reasons to be bullish:

Strong preclinical and early-phase clinical data suggest that VXRT's oral vaccine platform can elicit potent, long-lasting and cross-reacting mucosal IgA responses (in contrast to traditional injectable vaccines that do cannot elicit mucosal immunity).

Despite suboptimal IgG responses VXRT's vaccine constructs may work fine due to induction of a combination of protective immune mechanisms including mucosal IgA antibodies (vs no such response by mRNA vaccines), T-cell responses and serum IgG responses.

VXRT's vaccine constructs may be able to elicit longer-lasting protection and more resistance to emergence of new variants (due to higher cross-reactivity of IgA vs IgG antibodies).

Influenza and norovirus challenge studies in humans confirm potential protective efficacy, despite lower serum IgG responses. Notably, VXRT's flu oral vaccine was at least as good (if not better) compared to an approved IM flu vaccine. However, similar challenge studies in humans for VXRT's COVID-19 vaccine are lucking.

The ph2b trial will enroll healthy (i.e low-risk) patients, which I believe are ideal candidates for an oral vaccine (see next paragraph for further explanation).

Currently virtually everyone has been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and has some pre-existing immunity, either due to natural infection and/or due to vaccination. Therefore, VXRT's vaccine will act as a booster to this pre-existing immunity, which may further improve chances of success.

The fact that BARDA agreed to fund VXRT with half a billion dollars for the study suggests that BARDA is convinced of the potential.

VXRT will use a new construct for its ph2b study. Notably, "recent preclinical data suggests our COVID-19 XBB construct has produced a more robust immunogenic response compared with our previous constructs. With these results, we are exploring whether certain changes we implemented in our XBB vaccine candidate will also be beneficial for other indications in our pipeline".

Despite impressive initial efficacy of available COVID-19 vaccines (as high as >90% in first randomized trials) continuous emergence of multiple new variants has resulted in much lower real life efficacy in subsequent years. For example, during the 2023-2024 season vaccine efficacy (VE) was 42% before the JN.1 lineage became dominant and 19% after, which highlights the major limitation of available vaccines. Furthermore, according to VISION and IVY Networks, VE against COVID-19–associated emergency department/ urgent care encounters was 51% during the first 2 months after an updated dose and 39% during the 3rd-4th months after an updated dose. VE estimates against COVID-19–associated hospitalization was 43-52%. These data further suggest there is considerable room for improvement both in terms of VE and in terms of duration of protection.

Reasons to be bearish:

As explained above, comparing VXRT's study in NHP to similar studies by Moderna and Pfizer results seem disappointing. However, these are indirect comparisons.

VXRT's oral platform does not seem to induce as strong neutralizing IgG responses compared to approved injectable vaccines. Therefore, while there is good pathophysiological rational to expect more effective reduction of infection and/or transmission by a mucosal vaccine, it may not be as effective in preventing severe disease if infection does happen. But I don't expect this to be a problem in low-risk patients that will be enrolled in the ph2b study. For high-risk patients there might be a role in the future for a combined approach, i.e. combination of an injectable vaccine (to induce neutralizing IgG responses that protect from severe disease) with a mucosal vaccine (to better protect from infection and transmission).

Financials

VXRT reported $37.7M cash, cash equivalents and investments as of March 31, 2024. Total operating expenses in Q1 2024 were $26M (R&D $19M, G&A $7.2M). VXRT had then guided a runway into late Q4 2024. Subsequently, as above-mentioned VXRT also announced a public offering with proceeds, before expenses, of $36.7M. Furthermore, expenses associated with the upcoming COVID-19 ph2b trial will be covered by BARDA funding, including $65.7 million available immediately. This brings the total cash to about $140M based on cash as of March 31, probably around $120M right now after subtracting Q2 operating expenses. According to the latest 10Q, short-term (within a year) liabilities are about $14M, while total liabilities are about $33M. In business update PR in June 17 VXRT has guided a runway into 2026.

Based on above cash, liabilities and operating expenses, and considering funding of COVID-19 trial by BARDA, as well as the fact that VXRT has no other ongoing major clinical trial right now (low R&D expenses going forward + funding of COVID-19 R&D expenses by BARDA), above estimated runway seems reasonable. Pending feedback from FDA in mid-2024 VXRT will consider "potential next steps, such as conducting a Phase 2b study and potentially a GII.4 challenge study", but the timing of starting these trials is not clear, yet very important for cash runway estimation. I doubt above cash runway accounts for a potential norovirus ph2b study, unless it is very small. Nevertheless, we can safely assume that cash runway should be more than enough for an interim readout from the COVID-19 ph2b trial (expected in Q1 2025), the next major catalyst.

The big risk is that VXRT will need loads more cash to support a late-stage clinical trial for Norovirus, as well as a ph3 COVID-19 trial. VXRT has also announced that it "continues to develop earlier stage programs, including seasonal influenza and human papillomavirus (HPV), and has begun efforts on avian flu in light of the recent bird flu outbreaks".

I presume VXRT will look for more government funding and/or partnerships to progress its pipeline to pivotal trials but the risk of further considerable dilution should not be underestimated. Personally, I believe the market will have to recognize more value to VXRT if not right now following the news of considerable (($450M)) BARDA support then after the interim readout in Q1 2025. This should help VXRT raise cash at more favorable terms.

Risks

An investment in VXRT is associated with considerable risks;

BARDA funding cannot yet be considered certain. Gritstone Bio has also been granted a similarly sized funding by BARDA but has failed to start the planned trial in time due to manufacturing delays. Therefore, until there is confirmation that the ph2b trial is proceeding as planned this is a risk to keep in mind.

VXRT's platform is not producing as strong serum immune responses as injectable vaccines. Of course, as has been shown in the flu challenge study, the correlate for protection is very different for a mucosal vs an injectable vaccine (IgA vs IgG). However, we don't know how well the vaccine will perform in a real life trial.

As explained above there is considerable uncertainty about the outcome of the upcoming ph2b COVID-19 trial. VXRT's oral vaccine may fail to match the efficacy of the mRNA comparator.

VXRT has no income. Therefore, as explained in the "Financials" section, VXRT will eventually need considerably more funds. Getting these funds if the ph2b COVID-19 trial fails will likely be detrimental for shareholders.

Conclusion

VXRT has just announced close to half-billion worth of funding from BARDA for a 10,000-patient ph2b randomized controlled of VXRT's oral COVID-19 vaccine. The study is to start this summer with a potential interim readout in Q1 2025. A positive readout would be a major achievement for VXRT, not only for COVID-19 indication, but for the whole oral vaccine platform in general. Furthermore, with a cash runway into 2026 the risk of further dilution before a readout from the above trial seems low. Moreover, VXRT's platform can target additional indication with multi-billion dollar market potential. However, as explained in the section above an investment in VXRT is associated with considerable risk and there is high uncertainty about the outcome of the upcoming ph2b COVID-19 trial.

