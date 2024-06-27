PM Images

In my investment career, I have never seen anything like Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS). Those who follow me know my style: investing in shipping and energy companies below NAV, as well as employing dividend-income strategies that mostly focus on commercial Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

So why focus on an unknown, loss-making nano-cap with a market cap of around $15 million, a weak balance sheet, and a non-existent track record in a space that doesn't really excite me (multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in North America)? The answer is simple: it has to do solely with the future and the CEO Robert Mattacchione's vision to deliver game-changing, non-dilutive financing. This financing is enough not only to recapitalize the company but also to transform it into something significant by securing attractively priced, long-term, transformational capital. This capital will be sufficient to eliminate all legacy debt, including the recent convertible note issued to Streeterville Capital with a maturity date of April 8, 2025, in the principal sum of $6.2 million. Additionally, it will fuel a series of acquisitions that will hopefully turn the company into a cash flow machine, supporting its vision to decentralize healthcare.

Because of this expectation, the share price shot up quite a bit over the past few weeks, given that there is a strong indication that one of the funding deals will close (more about the prospective transactions below).

At this point, it is important to note that focusing on the company's past performance is arguably of little value, given the annual cash burn of around $3 million based on my most recent calculations (down from $5 million on a trailing twelve-month basis), as well as a balance sheet that is insufficient to carry the company forward for more than a year or so. In other words, if the company doesn't secure any financing in the coming months, it will struggle to survive, all else being constant. This is purely a financing play.

So, let's cut to the chase. NVOS has announced that it is working towards closing three noteworthy transactions to raise non-dilutive funding, namely:

RC Consulting Consortium Group LLC transaction: agreed with RC on an unsecured 15-year $70 million promissory note for a lump sum debt funding of $57 million, less fees and expenses, with a non-compounding yield of 1.52% (zero coupon) per annum.

agreed with RC on an unsecured 15-year $70 million promissory note for a lump sum debt funding of $57 million, less fees and expenses, with a non-compounding yield of 1.52% (zero coupon) per annum. Ophir gem collection transaction: Purchase and Sale Agreement to acquire a certain collection of 43 gemstones, 42 of which are certified by the Gemological Institute of America, known as the 'Ophir Collection,' for $60 million, resulting in a significant cash surplus position following monetization. To fund this transaction, Novo has received a Standby Letter of Credit from HSBC and is projected to receive gross funding proceeds of approximately $78 million.

Purchase and Sale Agreement to acquire a certain collection of 43 gemstones, 42 of which are certified by the Gemological Institute of America, known as the 'Ophir Collection,' for $60 million, resulting in a significant cash surplus position following monetization. To fund this transaction, Novo has received a Standby Letter of Credit from HSBC and is projected to receive gross funding proceeds of approximately $78 million. Monetization of a one-billion dollar gold-backed bond: A one billion dollar master collateral transfer agreement with Blacksheep Trust for the purpose and general use of monetization by Novo for a period of up to 15 years.

Look at this differently. Should the company be successful in any of the aforementioned non-dilutive funding transactions, it will be a truly game-changing moment and will represent the ultimate solution to Novo's international hypergrowth plans. To put things into perspective, just the RC note alone is approximately five times the current market cap. Not only will the company be cash-rich, but it will also achieve this with a very attractive long-term maturity profile and miniscule annual debt obligations. This essentially means the company can take a long-term view on its projects without stressing too much about its annual cash flow needs. Truly game-changing.

Not only that, showing extreme confidence in the company's prospects, RC has agreed that if the company’s listed common stock closes over $15 per share for a period of five consecutive trading days, the company may prepay up to 50% of the outstanding RC note in restricted shares, at a value equal to 15% greater than the average closing price of the company’s common stock. This is almost 20 times the current share price, and a very accretive way to deleverage.

What's more, in another important sign of confidence in how undervalued the company's shares are—or phrasing it differently, in how confident the CEO is in closing these deals—the company's Board of Directors is considering expanding the existing $5 million share buyback program, which is expected to be funded with the proceeds from RC. The increased program is expected to amount to up to $10 million, with the incremental $5 million to be funded with the program to monetize a Standby Letter of Credit intended to complete the Ophir Collection acquisition, as discussed above. Again, to put things into perspective, should the company proceed with the $10 million share repurchase program, this equates to approximately 70% of the current market cap, all else constant.

So closing some of the financings is of paramount importance. But raising money just for the sake of raising money to retire debt and simply doing buybacks is just the start. Investors should also focus on how the capital will be allocated, which may include acquisitions as well as investments in the core business to pursue organic growth. Regarding acquisitions, it may be harder to assess in which direction the company would go. It could be a series of complementary, bolt-on acquisitions, or a strategic entry into other areas within the healthcare space. But investment in organic initiatives and the existing core business might be easier to project. At the moment, the company operates the following businesses and brands, which are complementary under Novo's ecosystem.

Novo Peak Health focuses on the eldercare industry and has been providing physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and assistive devices program services for over 20 years to long-term care and retirement homes, community wellness centres, and community clinics across Ontario, Canada.

Novo Healthnet Limited provides comprehensive patient care services throughout Canada. Whether through the company's 16 corporate-owned clinics or a contracted network of affiliate clinics, the company offers specialized primary health care services, including but not limited to chiropractic care, occupational therapy, massage therapy, acupuncture, kinesiology, women’s pelvic health programs, sports medicine therapy, and private personal training. In addition, the company owns several clinics under the brand "Back On Track," specializing in physiotherapy, sports injury management, and rehabilitation services, operating since 1994 in the greater Ottawa area in Canada.

On top of its network of clinics, the company also owns its own proprietary brands. Specifically, it owns IONOVO, an iodine oral spray for antiviral and antibacterial use for all ages and lifestyles, and ProDip, a dietary supplement pouch that delivers natural B vitamins, caffeine, beta-alanine, taurine, and vitamin C for hours of focused energy in a new hands-free, patent-pending oral delivery system.

Through acenzia, the company has manufacturing expertise, including offering services to clients such as contract manufacturing with turn-key services – from formulation to fulfillment – as well as R&D capabilities in areas ranging from oncology and diagnostics to nutraceuticals and functional foods.

The company has also integrated technology through its Novo Connect app, creating its own healthcare ecosystem by enabling several functions, including booking appointments at one of the company's clinics, booking virtual physician appointments (essentially telemedicine), or even purchasing its proprietary products. Additionally, through an exclusive licensing agreement with Cloud DX, the company offers best-in-class remote patient monitoring.

My expectation is that with the raised capital, the company will be able to invest in its existing core businesses, such as the ones outlined above, including expanding its network of clinics into new territories, as well as growing its proprietary brands like IONOVO internationally, similar to the recent expansion into Turkey. Acceleration of such initiatives will, in turn, enable economies of scale and increase cash flow generation, paving the way for sustained profitability.

The company has also hinted that any future M&A activity will focus on acquiring businesses delivering positive free cash flow. For example, deploying $30 million in acquisitions with a 10% free cash flow yield will essentially eliminate the company's annual cash burn, which I estimate to be around $3 million. Combining this with some organic growth will make the company profitable and, importantly, reduce reliance on the equity capital markets, allowing reinvestment of its operating cash flow into the business and achieving a compounding effect, or even returning additional capital to shareholders through repurchases or dividends. Of course, given the company's financing aspirations, should the firepower be north of $100-$150 million, and not simply $30 million as discussed above, this would suggest that the company will generate positive free cash flow of at least $10 million annually, all else being constant. In other words, the path to profitability on both a GAAP and cash flow positive basis, when considering a combination of both accretive acquisitions and organic growth, is quite visible, which in turn will generate tremendous shareholder value. But again, all this is subject to raising non-dilutive capital, which is the recurring theme of this article.

Now, let's examine the risk factors, which is necessary to do in detail, especially for companies in the nano and micro-cap space where risks are generally well above average and multifaceted. As discussed above, the company is at an important make-or-break moment. Looking at past performance, as mentioned previously, is of limited value in the sense that the pending financing transactions will completely transform the company into something different. Call it a new company, if you will. The ones who will benefit the most will be the shareholders, given the non-dilutive nature of the transactions. Kudos to the CEO who is on this noble mission, something you rarely find in the micro-cap space.

However, past financial performance does show us that the company has been consistently in cash-burning mode, as defined by negative cash from operations over the past few years. The bright spot is that, depending on growth aspirations, the magnitude of the annual cash burn is largely controlled by the company, given that cash from operations has fluctuated from -$0.4 million to -$5.9 million since 2019. So, in theory, with some cost-cutting initiatives or scaling back, the company may have a bit more staying power than some think. But ultimately, it will need to raise funds to retire the convertible note issued to Streeterville Capital in Q2 2025.

So, the focus goes back to the non-dilutive funding conversation. If the company doesn't secure any funding, then it is toast in my view. But if it does, then it is golden. I usually avoid binary plays, but this is pretty much one of them. In this regard, investors need to be super cautious. One criticism is that the company has announced many deals that have yet to materialize—not just the three aforementioned transactions but also other ones like a funding commitment for a direct investment in Novo of $40 million from Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al Thanayan, through his organization Gulf International Minerals and Energy Group, to fund the development of elder care and senior living community facilities in Canada. The delays have been criticized by many retail investors on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Stocktwits.

To conclude, this is a binary play. If one of the three key funding transactions successfully closes, I am very confident that the share price will skyrocket and rerate at much higher levels. For instance, just the RC deal alone will equate to approximately $3 per share in cash. Now, if the company is successful in retiring shares on the cheap through the share repurchase program, being mindful that with the intended buyback program you buy back pretty much the entire float, the cash position on a per share basis skyrockets.

I am also mindful that the CEO owns just under 10% of the company, and he has every incentive for this to work out. It goes without saying that with most nano and microcaps, CEOs dilute right, left, and center, and on many occasions, enrich themselves through inflated salaries or related party transactions. But Novo seems to be different. As always, time will tell, but we are running out of time. Either the RC note, the HSBC Standby Letter of Credit, or the gold bond—one of the three needs to come to fruition for this to be a multibagger situation. But let's be mindful of the risks as well and hope the CEO can finally deliver. There is a lot of fatigue, going back more than a year, since many of the transactions were first announced last year, and while progress has been made, it has not been at the pace investors want.

It seems that we are finally getting there, but again, there is too much fatigue from always trying to read between the lines. I am hopeful for the best and have a long position, but will not hesitate to reevaluate my position if the company cannot deliver what has already been announced. It's all about execution, and if the CEO gets the job done, he will be treated like a hero. As a friend says, it's a zero or hero moment. Let this be the fairy tail of gems and gold we have all been waiting for. But again, it's all about execution, and any more delays can have a negative impact on an already strained situation. In simple words, investors don't want to hear about how complex these fundings are and how they need to be completed in different phases, or about intentions to increase the buyback, which has not actually been implemented properly in the first place. They want to see deals close and funds being transferred into the company's account. In other words, they are in 'show me the money' mode, and rightfully so.

