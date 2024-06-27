IR_Stone

Despite Micron (NASDAQ:MU) reporting solid third fiscal quarter results on Wednesday, and beating earnings by a good margin, shares skidded 8% in after-hours trading. The memory maker benefits from accelerating demand for its AI memory products which are used to power artificial intelligence applications in Data Centers especially. Micron’s guidance for FQ4’24 revenues disappointed, although I feel that the company’s accomplishments, especially in terms of NAND/DRAM pricing strength and gross margins should have outweighed any concerns about the top line forecast for the next quarter. I believe Micron's strong revenue momentum and positive gross margin trend justify a rating up-grade in my opinion!

Previous rating

I rated shares of Micron a hold in October 2023 after the firm reduced its margin guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter. Since then, however, optimism has improved, mostly related to strong demand for the company's memory products that are increasingly geared towards AI applications. Micron also issued what I believe was a strong forecast for fourth fiscal quarter revenues and investors seem to be overreacting to the firm’s top line guidance.

Micron beats on the top and the bottom line

Micron easily beat consensus predictions for its revenues and its adjusted earnings on Wednesday. The memory maker reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per-share on revenues of $6.81B. Adjusted EPS came in $0.09 per-share above Wall Street expectations and Micron managed to beat top line estimates by a solid $140M as well.

Micron’s FQ3 results knock it out of the park

Despite the muted response to Micron’s third fiscal quarter earnings, the memory maker really did quite well. The company saw revenues of $6.8B, showing 82% year over year growth, driven by accelerating demand for the company’s memory products, especially NAND. DRAM product revenues increased 13% quarter over quarter to $4.7B while NAND-related revenues surged 32% to $2.1B. Also noteworthy: accelerating demand from the company's Data Center side of the business helped push gross margins, adjusted, to 28.1% in the most recent quarter, showing a margin expansion of 8.1 PP quarter over quarter.

This growing demand for memory products has been reflected in growing prices for AI products as well, as we have seen across the semiconductor market in recent quarters. In the case of Micron, NAND and DRAM prices increased in both cases ~20% Q/Q, driven by an improving demand situation and limited supply. Micron expects DRAM and NAND demand to outstrip supply in the current year which translates into gross margin tailwinds for the memory maker. Because of strong demand for Micron’s memory products, the company’s CEO has guided for persistent pricing strength and revenue upside for the remainder of FY 2024.

Growth driver and semiconductor memory market outlook

A growth driver for Micron is HBM which stands for high-bandwidth memory. Specifically, the company is ramping up the shipment of HBM3E, a high-bandwidth memory solution that is needed to power generative AI solutions and its prospects are therefore tied to the broader Data Center market that Nvidia (NVDA) really put on the map for investors with the launch for the H100 AI GPU. HBM3E has three core applications in generative AI, deep/machine learning and high-performance computing and Micron sells its HBM chips, not surprisingly, to companies like Nvidia.

HBM3E product shipments accelerated for Micron in the third fiscal quarter and the company generated more than $100M in revenues from this product group and Micron said, although didn't specify, that this ramp made a positive margin contribution as well. Micron's outlook for its HBM business is to grow to multiple billions in revenue by FY 2025.

The outlook for the semiconductor memory market is very favorable which essentially is related to the underlying drivers of accelerating AI adoption, especially in the hyper-scale sector. The semiconductor memory market, according to Precedence Research, is set to achieve sustained growth in the next decade with the size of the market expanding from $103.4B in FY 2023 to $202.5B in FY 2023. This calculates to an average annual growth rate of 7% and Micron is well-positioned to partake in this growth going forward.

Why the sell-off?

Shares of Micron dropped 8% after the earnings release which is a bit hard to understand given the general strength of the company’s earnings report. The drop related mainly to Micron’s guidance for the next quarter which implies that the memory maker will bring in $7.6B +/- $200M in revenues which implies a year over year growth rate of 90%, at the mid-point of guidance. What really knocked the guidance for me out of the park was the firm's gross margin guidance which calls for a gross margin of 34.5% which implies another sequential gross margin expansion of 6.4 PP.

Micron's guidance was hardly disappointing, in my opinion, and investors have been overreacting to the guidance. Given that Micron’s earnings report was quite strong in terms of top line growth, margins and average selling prices, I believe the 8% drop could be seen as an engagement opportunity.

Micron’s valuation

Micron is valued at a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7X compared to a 3-year average P/E ratio of 48.6X. The company's longer term P/E ratio has been skewed upwards due to the strong rebound in the semiconductor market in FY 2021 and 2022 which is when Micron went through an equally impressive revenue and gross margin ramp.

The most recent upsurge in the company’s valuation has been driven by excitement about broad-scale AI applications which require higher-capacity memory products that are manufactured my Micron. Valuation gains are also supported by the company seeing significant EPS upside revisions. With accelerating demand, especially from the Data Center side of Micron's business, the memory maker is seeing much improved EPS growth prospects as well. For the next year, analysts expect a massive 750% surge in EPS which is tied in large part to Micron's rapidly evolving HBM business.

Given the drastically changed EPS prospects for Micron, compared to last year, I am up-grading shares to buy and believe it is not entirely unreasonable for shares to trade at a 25X P/E ratio... in part because other companies operating in the Data Center market, to which Micron's growth prospects are attached, are valued at similar valuation multipliers. Super Micro Computer (SMCI), for example, is a trading at 25X forward earnings while AMD (AMD) is priced at a 28X P/E ratio and Nvidia at a 35.0X P/E. The industry group below, consisting of major chip makers and Data Center infrastructure companies, has an average P/E ratio of 24.0X. A fair value P/E ratio of 24-25X implies a fair value of $217-226, showing up to 59% upside revaluation potential.

Risks with Micron

The biggest for Micron, as I see it, relates to the sustainability of its currently elevated gross margins on accelerating HBM demand. The outlook for HBM revenues is clearly impressive and so are Micron's gross margin gains (and projected ones for FQ4'24). If Micron were to see falling average selling prices for its core DRAM and NAND products (or HBM), then the company would likely suffer a decline in gross margins as well... which in turn could pressure EPS estimates. Pricing strength of Micron's memory products and gross margins are therefore two metrics that are worth tracking going forward.

Final thoughts

Micron delivered a better than expected earnings sheet for its third fiscal quarter on Wednesday which caused shares to drop 8% in the after-hours market, quite undeservedly, if you asked me. I believe Micron’s value proposition has considerably improved and the current drop is a golden buying opportunity. The earnings sheet was solid with massive top line growth, a strong HBM revenue forecast (Micron is expecting to scale HBM3E revenues from $100M in FQ2'24 to billions by next year) and expanding gross margins. To top all of this off, Micron's shares are not necessarily expensive with a P/E ratio of less than 16X, most certainly not when compared to other chip makers or Data Center-oriented growth plays like SMCI.