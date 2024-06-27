Micron Knocks It Out Of The Park In Q3 (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 27, 2024 6:15 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.47K Followers

Summary

  • Micron beat earnings and revenue expectations for its FQ3, driven by strong demand for AI memory products.
  • Despite strong performance, shares dropped 8% in after-hours trading due to what some saw as a disappointing FQ4 revenue guidance.
  • Micron's growth is driven by increasing demand for memory products, particularly in the HBM business. The outlook is very positive.
  • Despite surging HBM sales and a massive upsurge in EPS, shares of Micron are still cheap and have a very attractive risk profile.

Modern server room, corridor in data centre with Supercomputer racks, neon lights and conditioners. 3D rendering illustration

IR_Stone

Despite Micron (NASDAQ:MU) reporting solid third fiscal quarter results on Wednesday, and beating earnings by a good margin, shares skidded 8% in after-hours trading. The memory maker benefits from accelerating demand for its AI memory products which are

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.47K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU, NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News