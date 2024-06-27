redmal

The Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) is a closed-end fund that investors can purchase as a method of obtaining a high level of income from the assets in their portfolio along with some exposure to global equities. I have discussed the importance of global equity exposure in a variety of previous articles, which most readers can likely remember. For example, this article was published a few years ago, but some of its points remain relevant today. The fact that this fund provides a high level of income is undoubtedly going to be appealing to any investor in common equities due to the fact that most equity indices have very low yields today. For example, consider the current yields of the following equity indices:

Index Current Yield Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) 2.16% Russell 2000 Index (IWM) 1.53% Nasdaq 100 Index (QQQ) 0.78% S&P 500 Index (SP500) 1.34% MSCI World Index (URTH) 1.54% MSCI All-Countries World Index (ACWI) 1.69% Click to enlarge

These yields are likely to be very unattractive to any investor who is searching for an attractive level of income. After all, a one-million-dollar portfolio invested in most of them would yield less than $20,000 in annual income, and that is nowhere near enough money to support the lifestyle of anyone who earned enough in their career to amass a million dollars of liquid assets. The Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund, on the other hand, manages to do much better than this, as its current yield is 9.66%. That should be sufficient to provide an acceptable level of income for most people, and it compares fairly well to the yields currently offered by the fund's peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Equity-Covered-Call Funds 9.66% BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) Equity-Covered-Call Funds 7.35% Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) Equity-Covered-Call Funds 10.11% Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) Equity-Covered-Call Funds 11.58% GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) Equity-Covered-Call Funds 6.64% Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) Equity-Covered-Call Funds 9.21% Click to enlarge

For the purposes of constructing the above chart, I attempted to include only those funds that invest in both domestic and foreign securities. I will admit though that not all of them are perfect peers. However, per my usual policy of using funds from multiple fund houses and including at least five funds in the peer comparison, I did the best that I could. There are surprisingly few covered call funds that explicitly use an option-writing strategy to generate income through premiums.

We can clearly see that the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund sits at roughly the median in terms of yield. There are three funds listed with lower yields and two funds with higher yields. This is generally a pretty reasonable position for a fund to occupy, as it suggests that the market believes that the distribution is sustainable while still providing a level of income that many investors would typically be happy with.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in late November 2023. The global equity market has been very strong since that time, in direct contrast to the bond market. While the media credits the market strength to expectations of interest rate cuts, it seems likely that some of the strength might also be due to expectations that high inflation could be a permanent fixture in the American economy going forward. As we have discussed in various past articles, equities are generally believed to rise in price with any increase in the price level in the broader economy. As such, we might expect that the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has delivered a pretty decent return since the date of the previous article's publication. This is indeed the case, as shares of the fund have risen 6.04% since that date. This is certainly not a terrible gain, but it is worse than the S&P 500 Index managed to deliver over the same period:

The fact that the fund delivered a disappointing return compared to the market index might be a turn-off to some investors. However, it still works out to 10.35% on an annualized basis, which is certainly not at all bad.

With that said, please consider what I pointed out in another recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund's price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include the distributions that the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund paid out to its investors over the past seven months or so, we get this alternative performance chart that shows how investors in this fund did overall:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see clearly here, investors in the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund realized an 11.95% total return since late November. That is a fairly reasonable return for a full-year period, let alone the seven months or so that actually passed. Thus, despite the fact that the fund did underperform the S&P 500 Index, investors should not be too disappointed with it.

My previous article on this fund was published on November 30, 2023. As such, nearly seven months have passed, so we can expect that a great many things have changed since that time. In particular, the fund has released an updated financial report that details its performance during the second half of 2023. We will pay special attention to that report in this article as we attempt to determine whether or not purchasing this fund still makes any sense today.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a combination of current income and gains. Unfortunately, the website does not provide any information on how the fund will achieve this goal. As regular readers are likely well aware, this is a common complaint that I have with Eaton Vance closed-end funds. In short, the sponsor's website does not provide the depth of information that the websites of many other fund sponsors do.

Fortunately, the fund's annual report provides the information that the fund's website is lacking. Here is how the annual report describes the strategy of the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund:

Under normal market conditions, the Fund's investment program consists primarily of (1) owning a diversified portfolio of common stocks, a segment of which holds stocks of U.S. issuers and a segment of which holds stocks of non-U.S. issuers, and (2) selling on a continuous basis call options on broad-based domestic stock indices on at least 80% of the value of the U.S. Segment and call options on broad-based foreign country and/or regional stock indices on at least 80% of the value of the International Segment. The U.S. Segment is expected to represent approximately 50% to 60% of the value of the Fund's stock portfolio and the International Segment is expected to represent approximately 40% to 50% of the Fund's stock portfolio. These percentages may vary significantly over time depending upon the Adviser's evaluation of market circumstances and other factors.

This description explicitly states that the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund works similarly to a covered call fund, but it is technically not one. According to the fund's first-quarter 2024 holdings report, the fund has written options positions on a few different foreign and domestic stock indices:

ETW Q1 2024 Holdings Report

We can see here call option positions on the Dow Jones Euro Stoxx 50 Index, the FTSE 100 Index, the NASDAQ 100 Index, the Nikkei 225 Index, the S&P 500 Index, and the SMI Index. These indices basically cover large-cap stocks in the United States, Japan, the European Union, and Switzerland. However, the fund does not actually hold any of these indices. This fund only has 284 positions, so that is obviously not sufficient to include all of the stocks in all of these indices.

That is, at its core, the biggest way that this fund differs from actual covered call funds such as the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI). This is also the biggest risk because there is no guarantee that the underlying portfolio will move identically to the indices. As such, the fund is technically writing naked calls, and the potential losses from a naked call-writing strategy can be unlimited.

With that said, the fund's management does hope that the portfolio will move similarly to the indices that it is writing call options against. To that end, the largest positions in the fund are pretty similar to the largest positions in the indices. Here are the largest positions in this fund as of April 30, 2024:

Eaton Vance

We see here that six of the largest ten positions in the portfolio are among the companies that comprise the so-called "Magnificent 7 stocks." These are, without question, the largest companies in the S&P 500 Index, and they have accounted for a significant portion of the total return of the index over the past year. For example, consider the following chart:

Seeking Alpha

The S&P 500 Index has delivered a 26.54% return over the past twelve months. With the exception of Apple (AAPL), every member of the "Magnificent 7" beat this return. Many of them beat it by quite a lot. For example, NVIDIA (NVDA) is up 211.08% over the past twelve months. The simple fact that these companies, which have a combined weight of 31.10% of the S&P 500 Index, beat the index as a whole means that the remaining 494 stocks must have underperformed the index.

As this fund is writing options on the S&P 500 Index, it seems like a requirement that it include these stocks in its own portfolio. After all, excluding a substantial proportion of the index that is responsible for much of its performance is a surefire way to underperform the index. We do not want the fund's portfolio to underperform the index because of the risk that could present for the options positions. The Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund does attempt to repurchase options that are likely to be exercised against it, but that still results in losses. It is probably best that the portfolio either tracks or outperforms the index for this reason.

Interestingly, though, the fund does not appear to be overweight to the "Magnificent 7" stocks. This table shows this quite clearly:

Company % in Portfolio % in Index % Difference Microsoft (MSFT) 4.76% 7.30% -2.54% Apple 4.23% 6.56% -2.33% NVIDIA 3.67% 6.75% -3.08% Amazon.com (AMZN) 2.98% 3.72% -0.74% Meta Platforms (META) 1.97% 2.44% -0.47% Alphabet (GOOGL) 1.62% 4.33%* -2.71% Click to enlarge

* Includes both Alphabet Class A and Alphabet Class C (GOOG) weightings. Class A alone is 2.35% of the index.

Thus, it appears that the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is more diversified than the S&P 500 Index itself. However, that is to be somewhat expected due to the fund's statement that it only invests 50% to 60% of its assets into American common stocks. The fact sheet states that the fund's domestic stock allocation is indeed in this range right now:

Fund Fact Sheet

Please note that this only specifies "North America" and not the United States specifically. It is quite likely that the fund's allocation to the United States alone is somewhere between 50% and 55% when we consider that most global funds have a 2% or so weighting to Canada. However, as this fund is not selling options on Canadian stock indices, it is not necessarily the case that the fund has much exposure to that particular nation.

The fund has made two significant changes to its portfolio since the last time that we discussed it. The most important of these changes is that it removed Tesla (TSLA) and Alphabet Class C (GOOG) from the largest positions in the fund. In their place, we have NVIDIA and Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF). I must admit that I like this change for a few reasons. First, Tesla has been a terrible performer year to date. The shares of the electric car manufacturer are down 20.97% since the start of the year, while NVIDIA's shares are up a whopping 155.24%:

Seeking Alpha

Thus, the fund essentially discarded a stock that was proving to be a drag on its performance in exchange for one of the best performers in the market this year. Depending on the price that it paid to acquire NVIDIA's shares, that was almost certainly a shrewd move that left investors better off than they would have been previously.

I also like the swapping of Alphabet's Class C shares for Allianz. One reason for this is that the change improves the fund's international diversification. After all, it replaced an American company with a German one. This might be one reason why the fund's North American exposure declined slightly (it was 57.37%) since our previous discussion on it. As regular readers are likely well aware, I have been fairly consistently stating the importance of improving international diversification in a portfolio, and this change supports that basic goal. Allianz also has a 5.43% yield at the current price, which is considerably higher than Alphabet's yield. Thus, the exchange of Alphabet for Allianz should have boosted the fund's income. That naturally means that it has more money that it can distribute to the shareholders, which we should all be able to appreciate.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objectives of the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund are to provide its investors with a very high level of current income and current gains. Current gains are typically distributed to investors on a regular basis, as opposed to simply coming in the form of share price gains. In accordance with these objectives, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0664 per share ($0.7968 per share annually), which gives it a 9.66% yield at the current share price.

Unfortunately, the fund has not been particularly consistent with respect to its distributions over the years:

CEF Connect

As I stated in the previous article:

This is not something that will appeal to those investors who are seeking to earn a safe and consistent level of income that they can use to pay their bills or finance their lifestyles. This is particularly true today as inflation has steadily reduced the purchasing power of the fund's distributions over the past two years, yet the fund has actually decreased its distribution.

The comments here are a bit outdated, as the fund did increase its distribution back in April, in a reversal of the steady decline in the distribution that occurred over the preceding ten years or so:

CEF Connect

However, it is worth noting that the new distribution of $0.0664 per share monthly is still lower than the $0.0727 that the fund was paying out monthly prior to November 2022. Thus, the comments about the purchasing power of the fund's distributions being lower than they were a few years ago remain valid. This is disappointing for those investors who are buried under the weight of inflation.

As mentioned earlier in this article, the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund released an updated financial report a few months ago that is newer than what was available the last time that we discussed it. As such, this report should be very useful at providing us with an updated analysis of how well the fund is covering its distributions.

For the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023, the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund received $20,113,092 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. The fund also received $1,024,427 in income from various other sources that are not directly named in the report. Overall, this gives it a total investment income of $21,137,519 for the full-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $10,438,714 available to shareholders. That was not sufficient to cover the $76,543,094 that the fund actually distributed over the full-year period.

Fortunately, the fund was able to cover the difference through capital gains. For the full-year period, the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund reported net realized gains of $34,763,784 along with $104,326,213 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund's net assets increased by $72,985,617 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period.

Overall, we can clearly see that the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund managed to fully cover its distributions over the course of 2023. However, the fund had to rely partially on its unrealized capital gains to accomplish this task. After all, the fund's net investment income plus net realized gains was only $45,202,498 for the period, which was not enough to fully cover the distributions.

As we all know, unrealized capital gains can be erased by a market correction, so there is no guarantee that this situation is sustainable. However, for now, it appears that everything is okay. This chart shows the fund's net asset value from December 29, 2023 (the final trading day of 2023 and the closing date of its most recent financial report) until today:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund's net asset value increased by 3.31% over the period. This means that the fund fully covered all of the distributions that it has paid out since the close of the financial reporting period. This is a good sign, as it suggests that the fund should be able to sustain its distribution unless the market corrects rather severely in the second half of 2024.

Valuation

Shares of the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund are currently trading at an 11.76% discount on net asset value. This is a pretty good discount, but it is not as attractive as the 12.81% discount that the fund has had on average over the past month. Thus, it might be possible to get a better price by waiting a bit, but the current price is not really too bad.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Eaton Vance Global Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund appears to have slightly increased its exposure to foreign markets at the expense of American exposure since last year. That is somewhat nice to see from a diversification perspective, as most American investors are too exposed to their own nation. This slight shift towards foreign markets does not appear to have hurt the fund though, as it was able to increase its distribution and appears to be able to sustain it. The current price is also quite attractive, so all in all, it looks like a very reasonable way to earn a high level of income right now.