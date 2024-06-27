Wall Street Breakfast: The Great Debate

The great debate

It's showtime! Joe Biden and Donald Trump will go head-to-head tonight in an American TV tradition that goes back to the 1960s. The presidential debate, hosted by CNN, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), will begin at 9 PM ET and last 90 minutes, including two commercial breaks. CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will be moderating, while some new rules will be implemented, such as muted microphones except when it is a respective candidate's turn to speak and no studio audience.



Big deal: More than half of the U.S. adult population will be watching the showdown, with "57% of the public saying they are extremely or very likely to tune into at least some of the debate or the follow-up commentary about it," according to a new poll from the AP and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. More than a third are also highly likely to listen to or watch the first of the two scheduled debates live, showing just how important the platform is to establish an edge in the high-stakes race.



Expect a range of topics, from immigration and foreign policy to fitness for a second term, but for investors, much of the focus will be on the economy. That includes things like the job market, taxes, the federal deficit, inflation and the general cost of living, which have many Americans watching their bank accounts and wallets. It also includes sector-related investments, such as environmental rules surrounding the oil and gas industry, or regulations that pertain to the healthcare market or real estate.



"Voters remember the pre-COVID Trump-era economy fondly and they are frustrated by the fact that price levels and interest rates remain high, even if the rate of inflation has come down. To the degree the debate is about the economy in their respective first terms, Trump wins," wrote Evercore ISI analysts Sarah Bianchi and Matthew Aks. "Biden's job is to avoid spending too much time focusing on macroeconomic defense of the economy and his record. He must pivot the conversation to the two competing visions for the future. Voters tend to support his ideas of 'having corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes.' To the degree Biden can also package and characterize the set of Trump ideas - from tariffs to tax cuts - as inflationary, he might be able to make some progress."



Bottom line: "When voters are this divided and polling this close, even small movements can have determinative outcomes." In terms of stocks, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) rose 58% since Trump was elected in 2016 through November 2020, compared to the 64% seen following the election of Biden (with four more months to go). When looking at the returns from when they took office, the S&P 500 (SPY) (IVV) (VOO) climbed 67% with Trump in the White House, compared to 44% under Biden (to date).

Stayin' alive

Large banks are well positioned to weather a severe recession, with all 31 banks subject to the Federal Reserve's stress test this year remaining above their minimum capital requirements during the hypothetical situation. "While the severity of this year's stress test is similar to last year's, the test resulted in higher losses because bank balance sheets are somewhat riskier and expenses are higher," said Fed Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr. Under the hypothetical scenario, the banks would have lost almost $685B. The scenario assumed a 40% decline in commercial real estate prices, a 36% decline in house prices and a 10% unemployment rate. (24 comments)

More appetizing

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) inched higher on Wednesday in its first trading session after a 50-for-1 stock split, which was one of the biggest in Wall Street history. Shareholders received 49 additional shares for each share held in the stock split, while a one-time equity grant was offered to general managers and long-serving staff. "We believe the stock split will make our stock more accessible to our employees as well as a broader range of investors," Chipotle CFO Jack Hartung said when the move was first announced. Interestingly, the restaurant chain has never fired off a stock split since going public in 2006. (3 comments)



The final frontier

Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPACE) has secured an $843M contract to develop a spacecraft that will deorbit the aging International Space Station after the lab is retired in 2030. NASA will take ownership after the spacecraft is built, and it is expected to destructively disintegrate along with the ISS by burning up in the Earth's atmosphere. The U.S., Japan, Canada, and participating European countries will operate the station through the end of the decade, while Russia will remain in the program through 2028. Elsewhere, SpaceX reportedly raised the pricing for its tender offer amid strong investor demand, valuing the company at a record $210B. (18 comments)