deliormanli

Thesis

Ardelyx (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ARDX) faces significant headwinds from the emerging GLP-1 weight loss drug market, which could reduce the patient pool for its key product, Xphozah. Also, recent insider selling activity raises questions about the company's future prospects. Considering these challenges, the company's high valuation looks unsustainable.

Introduction

Ardelyx is a smallcap biopharma company that develops and markets medications for gastrointestinal and more recently cardiorenal diseases. Currently, it has two products, IBSRELA, and XPHOZAH, for which Tenapanor molecule is used, and Tenapanor is the sole molecule developed/discovered by the company.

Ibsrela, a treatment for the irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults was approved by the FDA in 2019 and generated revenue of $28.4 million in Q1 2024.

Another treatment, Xphozah was approved by FDA in Oct’ 23 for hyperphosphatemia (high serum phosphorus) in adults with chronic Kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. It generated $15mn in sales during Q1 2024, thus bringing the company’s total revenue in Q1 to $46.02mn, an increase of over 3 times YoY from Q1 2023.

While this has led the company to beat consensus estimates, there are some developments in diabetes and weight loss drug market that could significantly impact Ardelyx core market. According to Bloomberg, these drugs could have a ripple effect on various industries, including the CKD market.

Impact From Weight Loss Drugs

The weight loss drug revolution represents a significant advancement for public health, but it may pose a potential roadblock for companies like Ardelyx, whose business is heavily dependent on drugs for kidney disease.

In October last year, Novo Nordisk(NVO) which manufactures Weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy said they were halting the phase 3 FLOW trial assessing effectiveness of its diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic (semaglutide) in treatment of kidney failure and CKD.

The report claims that it has already “met certain pre-specified criteria for stopping the trial early for efficacy” of the drug in kidney patients and expected to publish the final result in the first half of 2024.

On March 5 2024, Novo released additional data from the FLOW trial, it said semaglutide 1.0 mg, branded as Ozempic reduces the progression of kidney impairment, as well as lowered the risk of kidney and heart mortality by 24% in people with type 2 diabetes. Further trial data were presented at the 84th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association held from 21-24 june.

Obesity is a major risk factor for CKD, and consequently hyperphosphatemia, the condition Xphozah treats. As more people achieve and maintain significant weight loss through GLP-1 drugs, the incidence of obesity-related CKD could decline in the long term. KFF, a health research organization based on its recent survey said:

about one in eight adults (12%) say they have ever taken a GLP-1 agonist – an increasingly popular class of prescription drugs used for weight loss… including 6% who say they are currently taking such a drug... Public awareness of GLP-1 drugs has increased in past year, with about onethird (32%) of adults now saying they have heard “a lot” about these drugs, up from 19% in July 2023.

This trend could lead to a smaller pool of patients requiring dialysis and ultimately needing Xphozah, potentially hindering its long-term growth potential. Even if GLP-1 drugs don't entirely prevent CKD, they have already demonstrated their ability to delay its progression, impacting Xphozah's market.

According to Dr. Michael Radin, Novo Nordisk's executive medical director, the success of weight-loss drugs might shift healthcare practitioners focus towards preventive measures like obesity management. Rather than treating a specific complication like hyperphosphatemia, they could address both diabetes and kidney issues by prescribing a single GLP-1 drug.

This could also lead payers to prioritize reimbursement for weight-loss medications over expensive addon treatments like Xphozah, if they perceive that its target condition, hyperphosphatemia, could be reduced through widespread adoption of GLP-1s. This could force Ardelyx to lower Xphozah's price or offer substantial rebates to secure coverage, impacting its profitability.

Xphozah is an expensive drug which costs more than $36,000 annually (listing price) and according to the company, it only acts as an “add-on therapy” in a very specific kind of CKD patients on dialysis “who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders”. In comparison the weight loss drugs costs less than $15,000 annually, less than half the price of Xphozah and could treat multiple indications.

If GLP-1 drugs get approval for CKD treatment in the near future, it could significantly hamper Ardelyx's growth prospects. Novo plans to apply to EU and U.S. regulators this year to expand Ozempic’s label, and also Eli Lilly(LLY) is conducting trial to see if its drug, Mounjaro (tirzepatide), can help fight CKD. These developments could make these giant weight loss drug manufacturers its direct competitors.

Although Ardelyx has a net cash position, the company has a long history of operating losses since its "inception in October 2007", and will require significant investment to support commercialization of Xphozah. If Xphozah revenue fall short of expectations, the company might need to explore additional financing options, which could potentially impact shareholders value. Also, the perception of a shrinking market could negatively impact investor sentiment towards Ardelyx.

Insiders Selling Millions in Stock

While I mostly use fundamental analysis to evaluate my investments, there are times I also use some other indicators to provide supporting evidence. Analysis of Ardelyx’s SEC filings reveals an unusual upside trend in Form 144 filings this year. So, I thought to look deeper into the insider trading activity to see if it's material for the investors.

The SEC mandates Form 144 filings, which require key company personnel to disclose their trading activity. This disclosure is crucial because insiders have a better understanding of the company’s performance and its future growth prospects.

Data by YCharts

Ardelyx stock has performed very well since the Xphozah approval on 17th Oct 2023, increasing by ~77%. This raise has created an opportunity for the insiders to benefit from increased share price. While some insider selling is normal, recent surge is noteworthy.

Since the beginning of this quarter insiders have sold shares worth nearly $ 3.9 million till June 22, 2024. The selling occurred while the stock declined by over 17% in this quarter and ~9% in the past month alone. Year to date, they have sold more than 635K shares worth $5.23mn, which is significantly more than the 38k shares sold during the same period last year.

This selling activity is concerning because it involves not one or two executive officers but almost all of them.

Insider selliing activity (ARDX SEC filings, Authors Compilation)

Since the beginning of the year, CEO Michael Raab has sold shares worth more than $ 763k compared to only $81.8k worth of stocks in the prior period last year. He sold these shares at an average price of $7.11, which is around 16% more than its current price of $6.11.

The average price for CFO Justin Renz was also similar as he sold shares worth nearly $1.5 million in the last week of December.

Chief Medical officer Laura Williams has sold shares worth $1.37 million YTD, compared to less than $10k during the same period last year.

Similar trend is followed by other executives like Elizabeth Grammer and David Rosenbaum.

While insider selling alone should not be the sole basis for investment decisions, it can be used to support the broader thesis. In this case, it coincides with the emergence of competition from weight loss drugs.

Valuation

The excitement surrounding Xphozah approval has driven Ardelyx's valuation to potentially unsustainable levels. The company expects to generate over $1 billion in peak annual revenue for Ibsrela before its patent expiration in 2033, increased recently from an earlier estimate of $500 million annually. For a conservative estimate, let’s assume it could generate around $750 million in 2033.

To estimate Xphozah’s expected annual revenue, let’s do some math. According to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 550K patients with CKD are on Dialysis, nearly 80% of which requires treatment for hyperphosphatemia.

Xphozah potential market (Company Presentation)

Discounting that number by 50% due to the potential impact of GLP1 drugs on the CKD market leaves us with 220K patients.

Based on clinical trial, 5% of patients could potentially develop severe diarrhea , leading to discontinuation of Xphozah treatment, and finally assuming Xphozah captures 10% of the market share (as guided for Ibsrela), we are left with 21K patients taking Xphozah.

With a listing price of around $36,000 annually, Xphozah could bring peak revenue of over $756 million annually (21k x $36k) before its patent expiration in 2034.

Adding both figures results in potential annual sales of $1.5bn (756mn + 750mn) in 2033. Based on the Healthcare sector median P/S ratio of 3.53x, Ardelyx market cap could reach ~$5.3 billion. This represents a potential return of ~2.7x in 10 years or a CAGR of ~13.9%, which i don’t find attractive given the downward tilted risk to reward ratio due to the company's limited track record of earnings, heavy reliance on a single product molecule(Tenapanor), and uncertainty surrounding its growth prospect.

Additionally, Ardelyx is currently trading at a forward P/S ratio of 5.73x which is way more than the healthcare sector median P/S ratio of 3.53x. This suggests that Ardelyx is trading at a premium compared to its peers, therefore, I see a potential downside of over 30-35% in the stock.

Risk

My analysis is based on trials which are still in the early phases and it's important to note that the impact of GLP-1 drugs on CKD progression and prevention is still being studied. If further studies show less significant benefits like low efficacy or serious side effects compared to placebo, it could result in positive development for the company.

Additionally, Xphozah's effectiveness in patients who don't respond well to other treatments, could help it maintain its relevance even in a market influenced by GLP-1 drugs. In that case, Xphozah might find a stable niche in combination therapies or as a second-line treatment option.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardelyx faces a challenging future due to the impact of weight loss drugs on the CKD market. While it has shown promise with recent product launches and revenue growth, the potential challenges cannot be ignored as it poses a significant threat to its long-term prospects. Its overvaluation, coupled with concerning insider selling activity, further tilts its risk reward towards the downside. Hence, I have a Sell rating on the stock.