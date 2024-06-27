Aterian: Cheap, But Speculative Turnaround Play - Upgrade To Buy

Jun. 27, 2024 8:55 AM ETAterian, Inc. (ATER) Stock
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • After the close of Wednesday's regular session, e-commerce brand consolidator Aterian raised Q2 expectations for botth the top- and bottom line.
  • Following years of revenue declines and material cash burn, the company is finally showing signs of life.
  • At the high-end of the increased range, the company would break-even on an Adjusted EBITDA basis for the first time since Q3/2021.
  • With Adjusted EBITDA profitability targeted for the second half of the year,  a trade going into the company's second quarter earnings release and Q3 outlook in early August looks enticing.
  • As Aterian's business appears to have stabilized and Adjusted EBITDA profitability seemingly close at hand, I am upgrading my rating on Aterian's common shares from "Sell" to "Speculative Buy" with a price target of $4.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Online shopping with credit car or cash money

Abdullah Durmaz

Note:

I have covered Aterian, Inc. or "Aterian" (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ATER) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

After the close of Wednesday's regular session, e-commerce brand consolidator Aterian raised

Massively Outperform in Any Market

Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research. Even during turbulent market conditions, our long-only models have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 30% YTD.

We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 8-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
18.02K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ATER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ATER Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATER

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATER
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News