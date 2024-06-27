Maksim Labkouski

Introduction

Vista Outdoors (NYSE:VSTO) has been in the news recently due to what could be considered a bidding war between two parties that are looking to acquire it. One party is interested in acquiring its Kinetic Group business segment, the other is looking to acquire the whole company for what is considered to be a very good deal. I will briefly discuss the current two offers that VSTO has to consider that will truly be the best outcome for the shareholders. There may be some arbitrage opportunity here for anyone who dares to start a position at this price, or current shareholders may take the opportunity to get out of the company for a decent run-up in price since the end of January, and essentially sell the rumor of a whole acquisition if you don’t think it is going to happen. I am remaining on the fence and very curious to see how this whole drama unfolds over the next while.

The Two Current Offers

Sale of the Kinetic Group

The sale of the Kinetic Group has been floating around since October of last year. The company to acquire this segment is Czechoslovak Group or CSG for short, which is headquartered in Prague. The group has recently raised its bid price to $2B for the business, which will be distributed to current shareholders of VSTO by way of $18 a share owned and one share of Revelyst, the company’s outdoor business segment.

Many investors are not fond of this route. With these sorts of deals that involve a foreign company outside of the US, regulatory hurdles may slow down everything and shareholders may experience a lot of volatility in their holdings because there may be some hiccups in the approval process or an outright denial of sale. In this case, the two companies need to go through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or the CFIUS. This committee focuses on national security risks associated with foreign ownership investment of US businesses. National security concerns have been a big focal point for many shareholders who believe this deal is going to be bad for the country.

Well, the good news for this deal is that CFIUS has cleared CSG’s planned acquisition of the Kinetic Group and determined that “there are no unresolved national security concerns.” Is that enough to convince the shareholders to accept the deal? To me, the statement sounds more like “At first glance, we see no issues with this deal” but there could be many more hurdles once the process of investigation begins, which may uncover unforeseen issues that slow down the process. There may be some hurdles in terms of antitrust. The antitrust reviews need to ensure that the acquisition doesn’t create an unfair market monopoly. State-level approvals or international trade regulations may also find something that may slow down this process. The statement from the CFIUS sounds like it’s only the beginning of a long process. It’s a good start for the deal, but we don’t know how long it’ll last.

Is CSG a good fit for the Kinetic Group? The committee thinks so, citing “We believe the end result supports our view that CSG—which has deep expertise in supply chain excellence and ammunition manufacturing and strong support for NATO and allied nations—will be an excellent owner of The Kinetic Group,” said Michael Callahan, Chairman of the Board of Directors.”

MNC Capital All-Cash offer upped

Just this morning (June 26th) MNC Capital Partners L.P. announced that they have increased their final offer to $42 a share, which is equivalent to $3.2B for the whole company. MNC Capital is also saying that this is its final offer and “it cannot see any possible basis or reason to further raise it”. This is a very generous offer from the investment firm and represents quite a premium on top for the whole company, which seems to be of interest to the shareholders. Not that much anymore, when at one point this offer would have been 55% premium, while right now it’s around 14% as of the close of today, which saw the company’s share price pop to almost $37 a share.

If the company decides to go this route, which to me seems very straightforward, MNC Capital is ready to offer it all in cash, and since it is buying the whole company there will be no regulatory issues and will not be subject to any financing conditions, according to MNC.

What do we know about MNC Capital Partners L.P.? Is MNC Capital the same entity as MNC Capital Partners L.P. that upped the bid for VSTO? MNC Capital is headquartered in Canada and is run by its founder Gerald Abelson. MNC Capital Partners L.P. on the other hand is cited to be run by Bain & Company’s Mark Gottfredson, who back in January resigned as a member of the board of directors of VSTO. There is also a separate website for MNC Capital LP, and Mr. Gottfredson is based in Dallas, TX. I couldn’t find concrete evidence that the two entities are the same, so I would appreciate it if someone could confirm this.

So, if the company is based out of Canada, the regulatory scene would still be full of hurdles, although, not as much as with the European sale of the segment, given the proximity of Canada, but if indeed these two are separate entities and Mr. Gottfredson is running MNC Capital Partners in Dallas, then there are no issues at all.

Is MNC Capital Partners L.P. a good fit for the whole company? Well, there isn’t much known about the company as you can see. The good thing going for it is that Mr. Gottfredson was a member of the board of VSTO and may have a good amount of knowledge of how to run the company. He has been a Partner at Bain & Company for 33 years.

MNC Capital out of Quebec focuses on healthcare, consumer products, chemicals, and food and ingredient industries. Ammunition is considered a consumer product but is not covered under the Consumer Product Safety Commission. That job goes to the ATF, so, in a way, the company does have some expertise in that sense too.

It Is All Up In the Air

The above two offers are where it is all standing currently. As of writing the update, there haven’t been any counteroffers from CSG and VSTO has not responded to the $42 a share offer from MNC. The company needs to look at both of these offers and decide which one is the best concerning shareholder value. MNC Capital has said that they expect “the Vista Board will move forward expeditiously to sign a merger agreement on the terms proposed. MNC believes a definitive agreement can be executed in a matter of days.”

Should you Buy the company at this time?

There is going to be a lot of volatility for the next while due to the uncertainty of how this all is going to unfold. The two offers seem to be decent, but I believe shareholders would be leaning toward an all-cash buyout right now that MNC Capital is offering. I am leaning more towards this solution also. It seems much more straightforward, which will please many shareholders. It is a very generous offer in my opinion, and if the company decides not to sell, current shareholders will be quite mad, and the share price will certainly come down to below $30 once again.

If you believe VSTO will sell to MNC Capital, there is a possibility to gain some quick returns (relatively quick, compared to the regulatory hurdles of the other deal). Currently, the company is trading at around $37 a share, which means if it does go through, you are looking at a quick 14% return if you were to buy right now and hold until the deal is done. Now, it is even larger returns if you were holding for much longer, and let’s say you bought at the end of January when the share price was below $30 a share. I think a lot of people would take such a quick turnaround and sell for a decent return and move on to another company.

As a person who has no capital in this drama, I am going to wait and see how it all develops over the next while, to see whether the VSTO will sell to MNC Capital or CSG and become a much leaner company of Outdoor products, which by the way didn’t sport very good margins. Therefore, I am going to be on the fence and reiterating a hold rating. I don’t think anyone should be selling their shares right now unless you don’t think that MNC will win the deal and sell now before losing all those gains.