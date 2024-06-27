krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Endeavor Group Investment Thesis

A year ago, in June 2023, I wrote an article about the upcoming merger of Endeavor Group's (NYSE:EDR), UFC and the WWE to form the new TKO Group (TKO). And I think TKO is a really interesting company that has great potential to be a strong long-term compounder, which is why Endeavor was interesting to me because they own about 51% of TKO. The growth potential for TKO's revenues from the reallocation of the broadcast rights could be enormous.

Unfortunately, Endeavor was trading at a lower multiple than desired, so Silver Lake wants to take Endeavor private for $27.50 per share. And this deal would value the company at $13 billion, which some see as a bargain. TD Cowen and Bank of America had been expecting the price to be more in the $30+ range. And Handelsbanken, a Swedish bank, also thinks the price is too low, according to this Reuters article.

Data by YCharts

But if we look at the current share price of ~$26.8, we can see that the market is pricing in a high probability of success for this deal, as the arbitrage opportunity is very small. In early April, when the deal was announced, the gap between price and target was still large enough for a nice return, but the gap closed relatively quickly. But with the deal expected to close in Q1/2025, there is still some time to go, and perhaps the gap will widen again.

If the merger is not completed, there will be a termination fee of $288.5 million. And the SportBusinessJournal speculates that there could be some asset sales when the take-private is completed, as the bonus incentives for Endeavors COO Mark Shapiro show that he will receive $20 million for every $1 billion in assets sold.

Endeavor's Assets

Endeavor 10-K

Endeavor's crown jewel is clearly TKO, as the UFC and WWE both have a very dominant standing in the mixed martial arts and wrestling entertainment industry. And especially in the social media department, perhaps with the help of Endeavor's expertise in the talent agency business, both have achieved phenomenal follower numbers. WWE's YouTube channel has 100 million subscribers, and they have a total of 360 million followers across all social media platforms, while the UFC has 260 million followers. This is a huge reach, which can be seen in the success of stars such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson or Connor McGregor.

Endeavor 10-Q Q1/24

WWE's additional revenue is also evident as the 'owned sports properties', under which TKO falls, have received a huge boost year over year. But also the other assets like WME, which made Joe Burrow the highest-paid NFL player, and the roster of highly sought after stars they manage are highly desirable.

And the synergy effects of managing the stars of the WWE and UFC to help them get more exposure is a win-win situation for all parties involved.

But I could see Saudi Arabia being a potential buyer of TKO in the future, as they are very involved in the fight business right now with their Riyad Season boxing events and also the UFC cards. In my opinion, their financial strength and willingness to give the fans the fights they want to see would help make the UFC even bigger.

But in the near term, I do not think Endeavor is going to sell TKO because I think this asset has a lot of room to grow, and I think the market will recognize that in the future and TKO could become a solid compounder. But I think the cooperation with the sports department of Saudi Arabia could be strengthened as many of the UFC stars have a big fan base in that region, like Khamzat Chimaev, Islam Makhachev or Sharaputdin Magomedov.

Endeavor's Valuation

Revenue in 2023 was $5.9 billion, and in Q1/2024 revenue was $1.8 billion thanks to the WWE revenue boost. So I think in FY24, sales between $7 billion and $8 billion could be realistic. At a valuation of $13 billion, this would imply a sales multiple of between 1.6x and 1.85x.

But companies such as Endeavor, which have a larger number of assets, tend to trade at a discount in the public marketplace.

Data by YCharts

And here we can see by comparison that the holdings that the market perceives as the highest quality are trading at 4x multiples and Endeavor is in the middle of the multiples at ~2x currently. LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) and Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSXF) have a stronger portfolio in my opinion, so I think the higher multiple is justified. And even a company like Exor NV (OTCPK:EXXRF), which has one of the best luxury assets in Ferrari (RACE) and Christian Louboutin, trades at a very large discount to NAV.

As a result, it is sometimes difficult for holding companies to realize their NAV on the stock market, and going private may sometimes be the best way for the company to realize its value by selling its assets privately at higher multiples and not being publicly traded.

Conclusion

Endeavor has a strong portfolio with brands such as WME, IMG, TKO or events such as New York Fashion Week and the Miami and Madrid Open in the tennis circuit. And I am particularly interested in the TKO Group because I am a huge MMA fan and I know that the UFC is still the biggest and most dominant in the sport. Competitors like the PFL only play a small role at the moment and the big talents almost always end up in the UFC.

Since it is very likely that Endeavor will be privatized in the first quarter of 2025, I am of course sad to see such an interesting company with very strong assets taken off the market, but since TKO is still tradable, Endeavor's most interesting asset remains publicly tradable.

However if the share price declines in the coming months and arbitrage opportunities arise, this could be interesting depending on the reasons for the decline. Because the downside is that if the deal does not go through, then you get Endeavor with its fantastic assets, which is still a good situation.