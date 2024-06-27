Market Breadth Will Improve As The Soft Landing Comes Into View

Iryna Drozd

The major market averages finished higher at the end of the day on a rally in you guessed it — tech stocks! Amazon rose to a new all-time high, eclipsing a market cap of $2 trillion, fueled by the potential benefits its cloud computing business will garner from the AI craze. Micron may lead us to give back some of those gains, as its strong quarterly results were overshadowed with guidance that was only in line with expectations after the close. Expectations are becoming an ever higher bar for the technology sector, which is why I think investors should be looking elsewhere for outsized gains during the second half of this year rather than chase the momentum.

Finviz

Undoubtedly, market breadth has not improved during the first six months of 2024, as larger has been better with our preeminent tech names being viewed as impervious to higher interest rates. Still, the rest of the market has not performed poorly. The percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 that are trading above their 200-day moving average stands at 68%, while 9 of the 11 sectors are showing year-to-date gains. Larger may be better so far this year, but the catalyst for change is right in front of us.

Bloomberg

Tomorrow’s update to the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index for May could start the ignition for performance rotation from larger to smaller names. Investors want to have more confidence that a rate-cut cycle will begin soon, and I think a 2.5% core PCE will do it. The expectation is to see the core rate, which excludes food and energy, fall to 2.6% on an annual basis, which is close. The beginning of an easing cycle will be a tailwind for smaller companies that rely on financing more so than the largest ones. There is an even more important catalyst, which should also ignite during the third quarter of this year. Profit growth for the largest companies (Magnificent 7) is expected to fall sharply in terms of annualized growth compared to the rest of the S&P 500, which is expected to return to profit growth. This rate of change favors smaller over the largest.

Bloomberg

Perhaps this is why corporate insiders have been busy buying their own shares more recently, which bodes well for the broad market over the coming 6-12 months. SentimenTrader’s Corporate Insider Velocity indicator subtracts the four-week rate of change for sales from buys to determine a level that is then watched for extremes. When the level crosses back above the extreme of -20, as it just did, the S&P 500 has been higher over the following 6- and 12-month periods in all ten occurrences since 2010. I think that also supports an improvement in breadth during the second half of the year, as a soft landing for the economy comes into view.

SentimenTrader

