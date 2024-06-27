Fed Update: The Fed Has A Mortgage-Backed Securities Problem

Jun. 27, 2024 9:21 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SP500, DJI, TLTSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, NDX, INDU, RTY1 Comment
Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
976 Followers

Summary

  • The Fed implemented QE in response to the 2008 GFC, intended to be temporary.
  • Policy Normalization Plan included raising interest rates, reducing balance sheet, and transforming asset holdings.
  • The Fed is facing challenges in returning to pre-GFC asset composition, particularly with MBS holdings.

MBS - Mortgage backed securities.

MattZ90

When the Fed implemented Quantitative Easing ("QE") in response to the Great Financial Crisis ("GFC") of 2008, it was always intended to be temporary.

In 2014, the Fed developed a Policy Normalization Plan to reverse the QE measures. This plan

This article was written by

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
976 Followers
Michael Gray has devoted his career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets. He founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments. Michael has an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
SP500
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News