MattZ90

When the Fed implemented Quantitative Easing ("QE") in response to the Great Financial Crisis ("GFC") of 2008, it was always intended to be temporary.

In 2014, the Fed developed a Policy Normalization Plan to reverse the QE measures. This plan had three key steps:

Begin increases in short-term market interest rates. Reduce the size of the balance sheet, more commonly known as Quantitative Tightening ("QT.") Transform the Fed’s asset holdings to a composition similar to the pre-GFC times. This transformation would include reducing the average maturity of the assets and returning to a portfolio comprised of mainly US Treasury securities.

In December 2021, to combat a spike in inflation, the Fed decided it was time to enact Policy Normalization.

Step One began when the Fed first raised the Fed Funds rate in March 2022 by 25 basis points to a range of 0.25 – 0.50%. This was followed by 10 subsequent rate hikes, for a total of an additional 500 basis points of tightening. This raised the target Fed Funds range to 5.25-5.50%, where it has stood since July 2023.

Step Two began in June 2022 when the Fed started executing QT through a series of security runoffs. After an initial three-month phase in period, the Fed began allowing Treasury Securities to runoff subject to a $60 billion cap per month, and for MBS to runoff subject to a $35 billion cap per month.

The QT program has now been in place for 24 months. Over this period, the Fed has reduced the size of their balance sheet from just under $9 trillion to the current $7.3 trillion.

FRED

So far, so good.

The final step, unfortunately, has been a bit more difficult, particularly the part about returning to a portfolio comprised of mainly Treasury securities. This means that the Fed wants to get out of the Mortgage-Backed Securities ("MBS") business. The Fed is learning, however, that this is easier said than done.

Historical Context

Before the GFC, the Fed had never purchased MBS. Their System Open Market Account ("SOMA") always consisted of short-term government securities, mainly Treasury Bills and some Treasury Notes. The Fed employed this strategy because, as a conservative institution and the nation’s Central Bank, they wanted to own safe securities. Short Treasuries didn’t have any credit risk or interest rate risk.

During the GFC, our financial markets were in danger of a complete breakdown, and the Fed, as the lender of last resort during a crisis, stepped in to save the economy.

The GFC came into being because the economy was experiencing a meltdown in the real estate market.

A period of low interest rates led to a growing economy and rising home prices. The securitized mortgage market took off. Because of the appreciation in home prices, financial firms encouraged homeowners to tap their newfound equity. Cheap credit led to predatory lending, which targeted low-income borrowers. Financial innovation led to the creation of new financial instruments tied to MBS. Derivative securities based on leverage dramatically increased the risk exposure of large financial institutions.

When the housing market bubble popped in 2008, it caused severe damage to many large financial institutions. Home values plummeted, causing many homeowners to have “upside-down mortgages,” which meant that the value of their home was below the amount they owed to the bank on their mortgage. Instead of continuing to pay their mortgage, homeowners simply gave their keys to the bank servicer and walked away from the home.

Many of these mortgages had been pooled and securitized to create MBS, so as homeowners defaulted, the value of the MBS plunged.

The systemic risk to our financial infrastructure became apparent. Culminating with the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, the Federal Reserve stepped in.

They realized that the potential losses were so huge that the entire financial system, as we know it, was at risk of collapsing.

How the Fed Became the World’s Largest Owner of MBS

Initially, the Fed used their most effective monetary policy tool and cut the Fed Funds rate to almost zero. However, more support was necessary so they turned to more unconventional methods.

Using Open Market Operations, the Fed embarked on a series of Large-Scale Asset purchases, more commonly known as QE, to try to stimulate the economy and add liquidity to the system. This resulted in a massive expansion of their balance sheet.

For the first time ever, the Fed purchased MBS as part of their SOMA holdings. They were attempting to improve the liquidity of banks by removing these illiquid assets, which were partially responsible for the onset of the financial crisis, from the banks' balance sheets. In doing so, they transferred the risk to their own balance sheet.

Despite having no institutional knowledge or experience with MBS, the Fed soon owned a lot of them.

From zero in 2008, within one year the Fed owned over $1.0 trillion in MBS, which represented 13.4% of the entire MBS market. Over the next twelve years of QE, the Fed purchased an additional $1.7 trillion of MBS, cornering 24.3% of the MBS market. They became the largest individual owner of MBS in the world.

Bloomberg

Interestingly, between 2008 and 2022, while the Fed was accumulating their $2.7 trillion MBS position, the entire MBS market grew by $3.0 trillion. In effect, then, the Fed bought 90% of all MBS issuance during the QE period.

The Problem With Mortgage-Backed Securities

MBS are quite different from most bonds, and the Fed seems to have taken a long time to fully understand the uniqueness of these securities. This became apparent when the Fed began their QT Program.

Most bonds, like Treasuries, pay interest semi-annually and return the full principal amount to the bondholder at maturity. The stream of cash flows is fixed and known in advance.

Not so with MBS.

MBS are amortizing instruments, that pay principal and interest monthly. While they have a final maturity, which typically is 30 years from the origination date, only a tiny fraction of the original principal is returned at maturity, as principal is paid monthly over a 30-year period.

In addition, MBS have a prepayment option that accrues to the mortgage holder. What this means is that the homeowner who took out the mortgage, has the ability, at their discretion, to prepay the mortgage, either in whole, or in part, at anytime before the maturity date.

Mortgage holders usually prepay for one of two reasons. The first reason is that they are selling their home, and use the proceeds from the sale to prepay their mortgage to the bank servicer. The second reason one prepays is to refinance their mortgage, usually at a lower mortgage rate.

The owner of the MBS has no control over, or knowledge of, the prepayment desire of the mortgage holder.

In addition, prepayments usually work against the owner of the MBS. For example, if one owns an MBS with an underlying coupon rate of 6%, that means that they would earn a 6% interest rate over the life the mortgage is outstanding. If mortgage rates fall dramatically, let’s say to 3%, the homeowner can refinance into a new mortgage at a lower interest rate, and thereby save a significant amount of money paying on the new mortgage at a lower rate. That means that the MBS owner loses out on their 6% MBS coupon in a 3% rate environment for the remaining maturity of the mortgage due to the prepayment.

Conversely, if mortgage rates rise, let’s say in our example from 3% to 6%, the homeowner most likely wants to keep their lower cost mortgage, rather than pay the new higher mortgage rate if they were to move to a new home. That means they might stay in their current home longer than they otherwise would, because of their cost savings. The owner of the MBS with the 3% coupon would earn the below market rate for a longer period of time.

The prepayment option is a risk that works against the owner of the MBS. There is tremendous uncertainty about what the cash flows look like, unlike with Treasury securities. Consequently, to take on this additional risk the buyer of the MBS would want to be compensated, up front, in terms of the price they will pay for the security. This typically is reflected in the spread they require to own the MBS.

This second case is precisely what is happening now in the marketplace. Because mortgage rates have risen, homeowners are not prepaying and are staying longer in their homes to lock in their low mortgage rates.

The Fed has come to realize this effect, belatedly, regarding their MBS positions.

How The Fed Has Been Impacted By The MBS Prepayment Option

When the Fed decided to implement their Policy Normalization Program and had to set the cap they wanted to allow for security runoffs to reduce their MBS positions, they looked at the recent results of their MBS cash flows.

The time was early 2022, and mortgage rates were just above 3%. They looked at the cash flow history of their MBS holdings over the previous year. What they saw was that from their $2.7 trillion MBS position, they were receiving, on average, $72 billion in monthly cash flows.

With this information, they set a cap of $35 billion per month that they would allow to run off each month. They felt that this was an achievable level. However, while the cap was set early in the year, QT didn’t go into effect until June 2022. By that time, 30-year mortgage rates had risen by 200 basis points, to just over 5.0%, which significantly impacted the monthly MBS cash flows.

Bloomberg

The phenomena we are now experiencing, of people being locked into their 3% mortgages, dramatically affected the Fed’s MBS cash flows.

What the Fed didn’t realize, or didn’t consider properly, is that a significant portion of their $72 billion monthly cash flow was due to prepayments. In the new 5%+ mortgage rate environment, no one was prepaying to refinance, and few people were moving. As a result, their monthly MBS cash flows were reduced significantly to amortization of principal only.

Since QT has been in place, the Fed has only received an average of $15 - $17 billion per month in MBS cash flows, which is almost entirely regularly scheduled principal amortization. They have not once come close to reaching their $35 billion monthly target. Over the entire almost 2-year period of QT, the Fed has only reduced their MBS position through runoffs by $353 billion, which is less than 50% of their target.

Federal Reserve

Of course, this shortfall in hitting their MBS target runoff, has had exactly the opposite effect of the Fed reaching their desired third step of eventually eliminating their MBS position. Instead of their MBS position shrinking as a portion of the entire SOMA portfolio, it has been increasing.

From when QT began, the MBS position has increased from 31.5% of the SOMA Portfolio to 34.6%.

Federal Reserve

FOMC Member Remarks About The Fed’s MBS Holdings

Not a lot has been said about the Fed’s MBS position since the Fed announced their $35 billion monthly MBS runoff cap, at the commencement of QT.

Until recently.

Early this year, the Fed began hinting at reducing the pace of QT. Their stated desire was to prevent the type of liquidity problem that ended their initial attempt at QT in 2019. The focus, though, has been on reducing the runoff cap for Treasury securities, from $60 billion per month.

The first mention of MBS was by Fed Governor Christopher Waller at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business Monetary Policy Forum in early March 2024, when he said he “would like to see the Fed’s MBS holdings go to zero.”

While this view is consistent with Step Three of Policy Normalization, it is merely aspirational. Because the Fed’s current runoff rate is now $15 billion per month for their MBS holdings, it will take more than 13 years to eliminate the Fed’s $2.4 trillion of remaining MBS securities.

This was followed by Fed Chairman Powell’s comments after the May 2024 FOMC meeting, when it was announced that the Fed would, in fact, cut their monthly Treasury runoff cap from $60 billion to $25 billion. He also announced that the monthly runoff cap for MBS would remain unchanged at $35 billion.

He did, however, make a subtle change in the reinvestment policy of maturing MBS above the cap. Instead of stating, as in the past, that maturities exceeding the cap would be reinvested in MBS, he announced that maturities above the cap would now be reinvested in Treasury securities. This was consistent with Governor Waller’s comment, and with the Normalization Policy of returning the Fed’s holdings to all Treasuries.

The machinations of making this policy change, however, are somewhat disingenuous because as mentioned above, the Fed’s MBS maturities have never even come close to reaching the cap, never mind exceeding it.

Clearly, though, the Fed is ruminating about the final step of their Normalization Policy.

This was hammered home this past Monday when Cleveland Fed President Loretta Meester made the bold statement that the Fed should be open to outright sales of MBS in its ongoing effort to reduce its balance sheet.

This is shocking because the Fed, in its entire discussion of reducing the size of the balance sheet since Policy Normalization was announced in 2014, has only talked about maturity runoffs. To sell securities outright would open a whole new can of worms because the Fed would incur a significant loss.

As I have written about often, the Fed has a large unrealized loss on their balance sheet because the bulk of the securities they purchased during QE were at significantly lower interest rates than today’s levels. Since their bond holdings are carried on their balance sheet at amortized cost, the losses on their holdings are unrealized.

The Fed would be forced to record a loss if they sold the securities outright. Currently, the unrealized loss on the Fed’s balance sheet for their MBS holdings is $411 billion. That is almost 10 times the Fed’s total capital of $43 billion.

Federal Reserve

This would compound the operating loss problem the Fed is also dealing with. Again, as I’ve written about previously, due to the Fed’s asset/liability mismatch, they have recorded an operating loss for six consecutive quarters.

Federal Reserve

For a detailed analysis, please see my Seeking Alpha article “Fed Update: Fed Reports Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Loss in Q! 2024.”

Adding to these operating losses would be very consequential.

Perhaps Loretta Mester felt more emboldened to speak openly about selling MBS and incurring a loss because she is retiring at the end of the June.

Conclusion

The Fed began implementing their Policy Normalization Plan in early 2022.

While they have executed Step One and Step Two, because of the complexities of MBS, that were not fully understood when they were acquired, the Fed is confronting significant challenges in completing Step Three. Returning the SOMA portfolio to the safe and riskless position of being comprised of mainly short Treasury securities has been extremely difficult.

The Fed is now recognizing the risk they took on when they deviated from historical practice with their acquisition of MBS. Mortgage-Backed Securities have been a problem for the Fed.