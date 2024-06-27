Dmitri Zelenevski/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares in blue jean retailer, Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), were down about 16% in the after- and pre-market trading hours following the release of its Q2 results that underwhelmed investors with a mixed revenue report and stagnant guidance despite a strong earnings beat.

The post-release decline follows a nearly 40% YTD run-up in the share price. Prior to the selloff, the stock was also up about 45% since my last update on the stock, where I continued to view shares as a “buy” even after the double-digit gains that had occurred since my previous two updates.

Seeking Alpha - YTD Share Price Performance Of LEVI

I am more neutral on Levi today due to its higher valuation and the potential uncertainties surrounding the announced strategic shift in its distribution efforts. This change involves transitioning to third-party distribution networks instead of using their owned and operated facilities.

In the near term, this shift is expected to weigh on earnings, though the impact is anticipated to be temporary. The reaffirmed guidance was primarily due to this headwind and an unfavorable foreign currency outlook.

These temporary effects likely do not justify the steep selloff in the shares. However, given the current trading value and the period of transitional change in the distribution efforts, I believe it is best to remain on hold. Here's what else to know about Levi's Q2 results.

Levi Q2 Topline Results Recap

Levi’s results were mixed, with a strong beat on earnings but a miss on revenues. On a constant currency basis, overall net revenues were up 9%. The growth, however, was primarily due to a favorable comparable environment relative to the same period last year when Levi reported declining sales as a result of shifting wholesale shipments as part of their ERP implementation and the exit of their Denizen business. Excluding these one-time factors, constant currency net revenues would have been up just 2%.

Levi reported strength in their largest market, the Americas, with constant currency revenues up 16%. This came on continuing strength in the Levi’s women’s business. In her conference call remarks, CEO Michelle Gass noted that the women’s denim bottoms brand is now #1 in the U.S. With this in mind, I expect continuing strength in the region in the periods to come.

Among channels, Levi reported another quarter of comp growth in DTC. Constant-currency sales were up 11% on 19% growth in e-commerce and a 12% and 7% increase in the U.S. and Europe, respectively. On a similar basis, revenues from wholesale were also up 8%, though results in this channel were impacted by one-time prior year events. Excluding these events, wholesale revenues would have been down 4%.

Growing Free Cash Flow Supports Dividend Increase

A more favorable working capital position has contributed to the generation of significant free cash flow (“FCF”). During the quarter, Levi generated +$223M in FCF, bringing their YTD total to just shy of +$440M. This provides the company with the flexibility to repurchase shares and support their quarterly dividend. Alongside the release, Levi announced an 8% increase to the quarterly payout. It was the first increase since July 2022.

Seeking Alpha - Levi Dividend Payout History

Reaffirmation Of Guidance Despite Earnings Strength

Levi is also making notable strides in their strategic plan dubbed Project Fuel, a key initiative surrounding brand expansion and increasing profitability. In the current fiscal year, Gass noted that cumulative actions taken thus far in the plan will support +$100M in savings. To an extent, these savings could be seen in the company’s quarterly results.

Gross margins, for example, came in at a record 60.5%. This also represented a 180-basis point (“bps”) increase over the prior year. This, in addition to growing sales, contributed to a 360 bps increase in adjusted EBIT margins. The increasing margins also follow greater leverage realized from declining SG&A as a percentage of sales.

Levi Q2 Earnings Release - Adjusted EBIT Summary

Despite the strong earnings and surpassing expectations, Levi reaffirmed their existing guidance. This decision was influenced by temporary factors, including the impacts of a strategic shift in their distribution efforts and foreign currency effects. Nonetheless, the reaffirmation was not well-received by investors following the release, as evidenced by the post-release selloff in the shares.

Is Levi Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

I have previously maintained a bullish posture on Levi in prior coverage. At present, I am more neutral following a more than 40% run-up in the shares since my last update at the beginning of the 2024 calendar year.

The post earnings selloff could perhaps be overdone. After all, Levi did demonstrate strength in their DTC channel, a key strategic priority for the company. The blue jean retailer also reported increasing profitability, a sign that Project Fuel is progressing as intended. Furthermore, growing free cash flow enabled an 8% increase in the dividend, evidence that Levi remains committed to returning excess cash to shareholders despite ongoing investments in their strategic priorities.

Though the developments are positive, they were overshadowed by Levi’s reaffirmation of earnings guidance despite its strong beat in the metric, as well as the company’s lighter than expected growth at the top line. The latter likely came as a larger surprise, given the current consumer trends surrounding denim and the generally easier comparative environment this year from a results perspective.

Shares were trading at about 18x forward earnings leading into its earnings release, above the five-year average of about 14.3x. The elevated valuation was one prime factor in the neutral view held by the consensus in the SA author community, as well as in the quant ratings.

The double-digit percentage pullback provides existing shareholders an opportunity to average down on their current holdings. It may also offer new investors an entry point to a retailer that is likely to make further progress in its ongoing strategic priorities. However, given the still-elevated trading value and the potential uncertainties surrounding the shift to third-party distribution networks and its transitory impact to earnings, I believe it is best to keep shares on hold to better assess the impacts of these changes as they materialize.