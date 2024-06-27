Trump Media & Technology Group: Don't Buy, Trade It (Technical Analysis Upgrade)

James Foord
Summary

  • Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stock rallied over 20% due to a potential $247 million cash injection from exercised warrants, seen as a bullish signal.
  • Stock warrants give the right to buy company stock at a specific price, can be bullish if exercised at a below-market price.
  • Technical analysis suggests potential long opportunity at the current support level, with resistance near $50 for potential shorting opportunity.
Person Wears Donald Trump Mask At Atlanta Halloween Parade

BluIz60/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) staged another impressive rally on Monday, June 24th, following news that the company could receive as much as $247 million from the exercise of its stock

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade.

