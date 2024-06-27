New Highs For Home Prices In 13 Of 20 Cities

Summary

  • At the national level, home prices hit another all-time high in April.
  • In late 2022/early 2023, we saw a pullback in home prices following an initial post-COVID surge in 2020 and 2021.
  • Since just before COVID hit in February 2020, home prices are currently up about 50% nationally.

France, still life on housing topic.

Philippe TURPIN

The latest monthly data on home prices from S&P CoreLogic's Case-Shiller indices was released yesterday. These indices track home prices in 20 major cities/regions around the US.

At the national level, home prices hit another all-time high in April (the

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
47.16K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

