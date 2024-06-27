Those who follow my work may know I am generally critical of call-option-oriented ETFs, such as those managed by YieldMax and others. This is not because these funds lack efficacy or that there is an issuer with the manager, but that investors often
CONY: Lose-Lose Positioning, As Crypto Market Appears Likely To Soar Or Crash
Summary
- Call-option-oriented ETFs may not be suitable for generating sustainable and predictable income because premiums decline with stock prices and are capital returns, not dividends.
- CONY's strategy does not offer significant protection against downside risk but provides a small return regardless of COIN's performance.
- CONY's current option positioning gives it more significant appreciation potential than is typical in covered call strategies but lower returns, given no rise in COIN's value.
- Assuming full distribution reinvestment, CONY performs best compared to COIN immediately after periods of high volatility and poorly during bull market rallies.
- I expect the cryptocurrency rally will either hit a blow-off point or crash. CONY's positioning is ill-suited in either case, whereas long options may be better in current market conditions.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.