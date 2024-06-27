DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Immunovant's Listing & The Rise & Fall Of Batoclimab

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) joined the Nasdaq back in 2019, via a merger with the Health Services Acquisition's Company, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") set up and listed publicly purely for the purpose of acquiring a biotech or medtech company.

Among the investors in HSAC were biotech focused VCs RTW Investments, BVF Partners, Adage Capital Management, and Roivant Sciences (ROIV), which remains the majority owner of Immunovant stock, Immunovant being one of a "family" of "Vant" companies which develop drugs for a variety of distinct disease areas and indications. The success of this approach was underlined last year when Swiss Pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) paid ~$7bn to acquire Televant, and its auto-immune drug RVT-3101.

Immunovant was initially focused on developing its own lead candidate, IMVT-1401, otherwise known as batoclimab - a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody that targets the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor (“FcRn”). In its fiscal year 2024 annual report / 10K submission, released at the end of last month, Immunovant states:

The physiologic function of FcRn is to prevent the degradation of immunoglobulin G (“IgG”) antibodies. High levels of pathogenic IgG antibodies drive a variety of autoimmune diseases. Inhibition of FcRn, such as through the use of an anti-FcRn antibody, has been shown to reduce levels of total IgG and pathogenic IgG antibodies.

Batoclimab had been in clinical studies in patients with the autoimmune conditions myasthenia gravis ("MG"), thyroid eye disease ("TED") and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia ("WAIHA"), generating some strong efficacy data in a 15-patient MG study, for example, which helped Immunovant stock jump from a post-listing price of $10, to ~$50 per share at the beginning of 2021.

Then, disaster struck for the company as it announced it had voluntarily paused a study of batoclimab in patients with TED after observing "elevated total cholesterol and LDL levels" in treated patients. It quickly became apparent that sudden increases in cholesterol were also occurring in patients in other studies, including the MG study, and Immunovant's Chief Medical Officer departed shortly after this news, in June 2021.

By this time, Immunovant stock had fallen to a value of <$10, and one year on, to <$5, despite a $200m cash injection from parent company Roivant. It was now evident that batoclimab, despite its promising efficacy, was falling short on the safety side.

The Emergence Of IMVT-1402 - Batoclimab Without The Safety Glitch

Luckily for Immunovant, the company, through the same partnership with HanAll Biopharma that had produced batoclimab, was able to develop a second candidate, IMVT-1402, another anti-FcRn antibody administered via subcutaneous injection. According to Immunovant's 10K submission:

In early studies of batoclimab, elevated LDL cholesterol levels were observed in some trial subjects. In a program-wide review, observed increases in LDL cholesterol in multiple studies were determined to be consistent and dose-related, appeared to be driven by reductions in albumin levels, and were reversible upon cessation of dosing. These observations informed the selection and characterization of IMVT-1402 as the second anti-FcRn product candidate that we identified and brought forward under our HanAll alliance. In non-clinical PK/PD studies in cynomolgus monkeys, IMVT-1402 demonstrated similarly deep IgG reduction as batoclimab and had minimal or no impact on levels of albumin and LDL cholesterol at doses well above the anticipated human effective dose. Further, x-ray crystallographic structures of FcRn complexes with each of IMVT-1402 and batoclimab corroborated that IMVT-1402 orients differently from batoclimab when bound to FcRn. These encouraging data, suggesting a potential best-in-class profile, led us to move IMVT-1402 into the clinic and prioritize it as our lead anti-FcRn asset.

In short, Immunovant claims to have solved the cholesterol issue for IMVT-1402 that undermined the strong efficacy produced by batoclimab. The focus now appears to be mainly on IMVT-1402 - as per the 10K submission:

Following a recently completed Type B meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), we are on track to initiate four to five potentially registrational programs for IMVT-1402 in several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology and neurology, by March 31, 2025. Inclusive of these programs, by March 31, 2026, we plan to have initiated clinical trials of IMVT-1402 in a total of ten indications. The current development program for batoclimab remains important, in particular for accelerating and optimizing the registrational development program of IMVT-1402

The idea seems to be to move forward with IMVT-1402, but to use the later stage batoclimab data to try to optimise study designs for the newer drug. The emergence of IMVT-1402 has certainly re-ignited the market's interest in Immunovant.

When the company released data from a Phase 1 study of IMVT-1402 in September 2023, showing dose-dependent reductions of immunoglobulin G (IgG), and no dose-related changes in serum albumin or low-density lipoprotein cholesterol ("LDL-C"), its share price jumped >100%, reaching a value of $38 per share.

In it's annual report, Immunovant suggests that it could "transition our registrational development program for MG and TED from batoclimab to IMVT-1402", and the same goes for its chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (“CIDP”). Management says it plans to share an "overview of our development program for IMVT-1402 in Graves Disease ("GD")" this fall.

Looking Ahead - Complex Catalysts, Competition, Commercial

As we can see below, in a recent investor presentation, Immunovant outlines its development plans for its two-drug portfolio:

Immunovant milestones (presentation)

At present, it seems as though Immunovant still plans to complete its late stage studies of batoclimab in Graves Disease, myasthenia gravis, CIPD, and TED, which have patient populations of ~50-60k, 50-115k, ~16k, and ~8-16k, Immunovant's research indicates.

It seems possible that Immunovant would still push for approval of batoclimab in certain indications. In Graves Disease, my suspicion would be the company would use the Phase 2 data due this fall, if positive, to accelerate the approval pathway for IMVT-1402, and potentially do the same with the Phase 3 MG data which will arrive in Q1 2025, and CIPD, when Phase 2b data arrives, while potentially trying to secure an approval for batoclimab itself in TED.

All of this will require complex negotiations with the FDA, who may not be as willing as Immunovant to substitute in a new drug based on results relating to a different drug, albeit one with a very similar mechanism of action ("MoA"). I am not aware of many precedents for this kind of approach, so it is hard to speculate.

Meanwhile, Immunovant is not the only company working with FcRn-inhibitors. Argenx has secured approval for efgartigimod, marketing and selling the drug under the brand name Vyvgart in the indication of myasthenia gravis, and likely to secure approval in CIPD this year. The drug earned revenues of ~$400m in Q1 2024, and some analysts believe Vyvgart's peak revenues will be in the double-digit billions, although a couple of recent study misses have dampened expectations somewhat.

Johnson & Johnson's nipocalimab looks likely to secure approval in generalised myasthenia gravis ("gMG"), having met endpoints in a Phase 3 study, and UCB's Rystiggo has also been approved in this indication. To have four drugs approved in the same market with the same mechanism of action may impact the earning potential of all four drugs, which will also compete against the likes of AstraZeneca's ultomiris / soliris products, with target the complement system protein C5, and which earned nearly $6bn of revenues last year.

For Immunovant, the key to unlocking a "blockbuster" (>$1bn revenues per annum) opportunity for its own drugs will be, in my view, demonstrating an edge on efficacy and safety in clinical studies, which will in turn lead to more approvals across a wider range of disease indications than its rivals. As such, the efficacy data from batoclimab's studies will be highly relevant, and likely generate stock price volatility.

Within the TED market, Amgen's (AMGN) Tepezza (Amgen acquired the drug via its $27bn takeout of Horizon Therapeutics last year), which earned ~$467m of revenues in Q4 2023, has recently had a warning added to its label by the FDA highlighting cases of severe, and potentially permanent hearing loss caused by the therapy.

As such, Immunovant would doubtless be keen to pitch batoclimab, which has demonstrated early signs of efficacy in a Phase 2b study, with a 43% proptosis responder rate at week 5 (at the highest dose), into the TED market as quickly as possible pending positive Phase 3 data, where the market opportunity would likely be well in excess of $1bn.

Concluding Thoughts - IMVT-1402 To The Rescue, Or Too Many Rivals In This Field? The Investment Case For Immunovant Is Polarising

Immunovant stock today trades at a >35% discount to its value shortly after the positive Phase 1 IMVT-1402 were shared, in December 2023, and at a near 50% discount to it's all time high price of $50 per share.

In summary, the failure of batoclimab from a safety perspective nearly destroyed all of the value of Immunovant, but the emergence of IMVT-1402 has given it renewed hope of securing approvals in lucrative markets.

I'd stop short of calling a market such as gMG "underserved", as there may be three separate FcRn-inhibiting drugs commercially available to treat the disease by the middle of next year, therefore it seems imperative that IMVT-1402 established itself as the superior therapy, which will not be easy against three strong competitors in efgartigimod, nipocalimab, and nipocalimab (Rystiggo).

Another important set of developments to monitor will be how easily Immunovant can transition IMVT-1402 into the later stage batoclimab programs, and whether the company can reach agreement with the FDA on how this may be done.

Time to approval is clearly important in a competitive market and the delays caused by batoclimab and its cholesterol raising issues have impacted progress, which is why I suspect it is fair that shares remain substantially discounted from the post-listing period, when batoclimab's path to approval seemed potentially short and straightforward.

Immunovant made a net loss of $(75.3m) in Q4 2023, versus a loss of $(59.4m) in the prior year period, and an overall net loss of $(259m) in fiscal year 2024, versus $(211m) in 2023, however the company has a healthy cash position of ~$635m, so there is plenty of funding remaining to complete studies, initiate pivotal studies, and complete regulatory submissions, without tapping the market for additional funds for two more years at least.

Immunovant management will no doubt be delighted that they have resurrected the business with IMVT-1402, and we shouldn't forget the >$7bn deal completed by Televant last year with Roche for its late-stage autoimmune candidate. Roivant's strength is deal making, and it is tempting to wonder if the parent company will push to try and sell a valuable asset rather than bring it to market themselves.

In such a scenario, I could see Immunovant commanding a fee of >$5bn, however, we should also bear in mind that IMVT-1402 still has much to prove in the clinic. Safety data has checked out to date, but will be tested more in future studies, and the risk that it has unwanted side-effects, as batoclimab had, cannot be fully discounted until more data has been collected.

Ultimately, when considering the bull and bear theses in relation to Immunovant, my decision would be to remain on the sidelines for the time being until there is more clarity over three things.

Firstly, whether, and how IMVT-1402 can be transitioned into late stage batoclimab studies. Secondly, the safety and efficacy profile of IMVT-1402 and how it compares to rivals with the same moa, and thirdly, how those rivals are themselves performing, and what this may mean for the ranking of IMVT-1402 in the FcRn-inhibitor space.

The pace of biotech development is rapid, and I can therefore understand why an investor with an appetite for risk may buy Immunovant stock ahead of several intriguing upcoming data catalysts, and an update on IMVT-1402 development program from management in the fall.

When I look at the losses the company suffered when it looked as though batoclimab was compromised due to its safety profile, however, and the current $4bn market cap valuation of the company, which appears to be baking in regulatory approvals and competitive sales, despite a confused overall picture as discussed above I conclude the risk of heavy losses remains high.