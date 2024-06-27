Just_Super

Topline Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) is a targeted therapy-focused biotech currently focused on developing a next-generation inhibitor of EGFR, which is one of the most important targets in cancer research. They have encouraging early data in lung cancer, as well as key data readouts anticipated through 2024 and early 2025. Meanwhile, they are not receiving a lot of market hype at this time. For these reasons, BDTX looks to me like a worthy contender for your portfolio, but read on to learn about the risks and potential rewards.

Pipeline Overview

BDTX-1535

The most advanced clinical stage product that BDTX is currently working on is BDTX-1535, a small molecule inhibitor of EGFR, the well-characterized receptor tyrosine kinase at the heart of treatment for malignancies like colon cancer and a subset of non-small cell lung cancer.

BDTX is calling this a "fourth-generation" tyrosine kinase inhibitor, building on the legacy of agents that have been used in the clinic to date that includes AstraZeneca's osimertinib, the current sole contender among the third generation of inhibitors. First- and second-generation inhibitors, including erlotinib, gefitinib, and afatinib, have notably poor brain penetrance and challenges with resistance-driving mutations in EGFR, which has made them fall out of favor in the lung cancer space. Osimertinib is the current standard of care for EGFR-positive NSCLC.

It is no surprise, therefore, that BDTX's main shot on goal is EGFR-mutated NSCLC. In particular, the company is focused on targeting "non-classical" EGFR mutations that activate the protein but are not as well targeted by available tyrosine kinase inhibitors. The C797S mutation is one they are most interested in, since this is a known driver of resistance to osimertinib.

BDTX-1535 has demonstrated encouraging activity against classically mutated EGFR, as well as non-classical mutations, including C797S. This has translated into early signs of efficacy in a phase 1 clinical trial, leading to the opening of a phase 2 trial enrolling patients with advanced NSCLC, either in the previously treated disease setting (if expressing a classical EGFR mutation along with C797S) or any line of treatment (for non-classical EGFR mutations).

A first look at the data readout for this phase 2 study is arguably the biggest potential clinical catalyst for BDTX, and this is anticipated in two tranches. The first-line "non-classical" setting is expected in the first quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, BDTX continues to affirm guidance that data for the use of BDTX-1535 in second- or third-line treatment should be available in the third quarter 2024.

BDTX-1535 was also the subject of the company's only scientific presentations at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting. These presentations focused on the potential use of the EGFR inhibitor in patients with different forms of brain cancer. Most notably, their phase 1 trial in recurrent glioblastoma showing evidence of disease stabilization and achievement of a partial response in one patient. This is a notoriously tough cancer to treat, so any little bit of hope tends to get the field excited.

BDTX-4933

The only other clinical project BDTX has on deck at this time is a brain-penetrant inhibitor of BRAF, which is currently being evaluated in a phase 1 dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumors harboring alterations in MAPK genes like KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF. No clinical data have been presented to date, but the company anticipates a first look in late 2024.

Financial Overview

As of their latest quarterly filing, BDTX held $118.8 million in current assets, including $25.4 million in cash and another $89.8 million in investments. Their operating expenses for the quarter reached $20.2 million, and after recognizing interest and other forms of income (the latter related to subleases and gains/losses from foreign currency transactions, according to their filing), the net loss for the quarter reached $18.2 million.

At this cash burn rate, the implied cash runway is between 6 and 7 quarters. This is consistent with corporate guidance that they have sufficient funding to continue through the third quarter of 2025.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - EGFR is a bona fide target with important unmet needs

The field of lung cancer management is fixated on EGFR because it is an important, relatively common, target for the disease (especially among patients of Asian descent, where the rates of EGFR mutation can exceed 50%). And despite the landmark achievements we've made in the 20 years since EGFR was recognized as an important target, resistance remains a stubborn problem that is an unmet need.

A molecule that can safely tackle C797S mutations and other means of activating EGFR would be a big step forward for the field, and BDTX's early data are showing signals that they have just that on their hands, while sparing wildtype EGFR. This should help to minimize toxicity.

In addition, as osimertinib continues to move along the treatment continuum to earlier stages of EGFR-positive NSCLC (most recently into stage III disease with the readout of the LAURA trial), there will continue to be opportunities and needs after progression. BDTX-1535 has an opportunity to be the option of choice here.

Risk - Moving the needle in EGFR-positive cancers is tough, given the strong standard of care

That said, it's important to be cautious when talking about new targeted agents, that the story can get pretty muddy when the rubber hits the road. BDTX has an excellent base of support to study their agent as the big answer for specific drivers of resistance. However, these are challenging settings precisely because they defeat a whole host of other targeted therapies.

The odds that a new agent comes along and addresses these concerns while maintaining safety are relatively low. That's not to say that I see any reason to be unconfident, other than the way that targeted therapy tends to escalate is that addressing specific challenges like these gets harder and harder over time. I will not be surprised if BDTX-1535 ultimately fails to move the needle, just like a lot of EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors have fallen in the past.

Risk - Cash position will need to be addressed relatively soon

While BDTX has funding sufficient to push through to important catalysts (most notably their phase 2 trial readouts), the company is certainly relying on these to develop the position of strength they need to more definitively address their cash challenges. The results could come out and not appear to be a slam dunk, and then BDTX would suddenly find itself in trouble. This is fuel for a lot of volatility, and that should be counted among the risks for would-be investors.

Bottom-Line Summary

BDTX is a company whose fortunes ride on a single drug tackling a single specific challenge within lung cancer, at least at this time. Addressing specific classes of mutation in NSCLC has been a sticky challenge for years now, with numerous promising candidates trying and failing to make an impact. This is a high-risk proposition at its face, but BDTX has demonstrated some encouraging initial activity.

The fact that they have very near-term catalysts means that the wait won't be terribly long to get a sense of how encouraging the picture looks. And as I write this, the company sits at a market cap of approximately $250 million, indicating to me that the market is not pricing in a high likelihood of success for their EGFR-targeted therapy.

This presents a near- and long-term opportunity for those willing to take on the risk, and the company has sufficient resources to get to those key catalysts without necessarily needing to raise funds from a position of weakness. For these reasons, my sentiment on BDTX at this time is a tentative "Buy," but definitely be wary of the risks involved here.