Big Opportunity At Bargain Prices, 2 REITs Yield Up To 8.5%

Real Estate is often touted as the number one means of generating passive income. Its rise in popularity can be traced back to the post-World War II era, when Americans began buying homes for investment and ownership. In the 1970s, REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) were formally established, allowing investors to buy shares in large-scale real estate portfolios to tap into rental income without direct property ownership and maintenance. Post the Global Financial Crisis, flipping homes became a trendy pursuit, popularized by TV shows and blogs. The modern era has bloggers, podcasters, and online forums highlighting house hacking as a viable strategy for new real estate investors. Additionally, the idea of listing an investment property or a portion of one's house on Airbnb (ABNB) has transformed the approach to drawing income from real estate.

Owning tangible assets has tremendous benefits. Yet, owning physical property has several challenges that one must consider before diving in:

It is an illiquid investment that involves high costs to buy, set up, maintain, and sell. Moreover, depending on market conditions, you may not be able to sell at a desired price within a desired timeframe.

Property maintenance isn't everyone's cup of tea. Hiring a property manager significantly reduces your margins and could result in high costs and compromised quality of repairs. After all, a third party isn't going to look after your house as you would.

Labor laws are complicated and subject to legislative changes. Evicting a difficult (or even non-paying) tenant can be quite difficult. Even the largest landlords struggle when tenants file for bankruptcy. If you choose to only invest in properties of your home state (or province) due to better familiarity with local laws, you are setting yourself up for a geographically concentrated portfolio.

Putting it all together, the investment isn't as passive as it sounds. This is why I am a bigger proponent of REITs. These investment vehicles offer investors the benefits of real estate investment, including regular dividend income, transparency, liquidity, inflation protection, and portfolio diversification.

U.S. REITs continue to navigate the environment of quantitative tightening from a position of strength. As of Q1 2024, 89.6% of public REIT debt carried fixed rates with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a 6.5-year term to maturity. 60% of them beat FFO/share estimates and over two-thirds reported YoY growth in NOI, with the average annual rise being 2.8%.

REIT fundamentals remain strong, and we are optimistic about the sector valuation upside with rate cuts. Let us now look at two bargain picks from this income-focused sector.

Pick #1: CCI - Yield 6.5%

We have discussed extensively the moat and inelastic demand enjoyed by the U.S. telecom sector, which includes industry leaders like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). In this rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, individuals will be using a growing number of internet-connected devices, guzzling more data each year. This makes the infrastructure supporting broadband and wireless networks extremely vital for the digital future. The U.S. is particularly a terrific market for telecom operators due to the trifecta of high population (with tech penetration), high data consumption, and high ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) compared to other countries.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is a telecom infrastructure REIT that owns, operates, and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and ~90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. CCI's largest tenants are T-Mobile (TMUS), AT&T, and Verizon Wireless, which collectively accounted for ~75% of its FY 2023 consolidated site rental revenues. Tower REITs are highly profitable since they can rent the same infrastructure to all the telecom companies at the same time. Source

While this is normally a terrific benefit, it has its certain rare drawbacks. The TMUS - Sprint merger has been a headwind for CCI, since the combined company is rationalizing its network footprint. When they were separate companies, they were tenants of CCI separately, leasing the tower infrastructure. But with the consultation, they don't need to rent the same infrastructure twice, and CCI expects ~$200 million of revenue to come off their books by 2025. The market has reacted very negatively to this event-driven headwind, with CCI's valuation deflating from the 25x FFO in 2022 to half that multiple currently.

We anticipate that this consolidation will result in approximately $200 million in Towers non-renewals in 2025. We expect an additional impact of $35 million in Fiber non-renewals, with $10 million impacting results in 2024 and the remainder in 2025. Excluding the anticipated impact from the T-Mobile and Sprint network consolidation, we expect each of towers and small cell non-renewals to remain in line with our historical range of 1 to 2% of their respective annual site rental revenues. - 10-K

CCI recently announced operational changes to enhance returns in fiber solutions and small cells. As part of these changes, the company expects lowered Capex on lower-return opportunities in 2024 by $275 - $325 million while maintaining expectations for revenue growth across towers, small cells, and fiber solutions in the years ahead. The company also announced efforts to reduce over 10% of its staff in the fiber business and updated its FY 2024 outlook. The most notable adjustment is the upward revision of AFFO per share, between $6.91 - 7.02/share and higher adj. EBITDA of ~$4.1 billion. CCI pays a $1.565/share quarterly dividend, a 6.5% annualized yield. This dividend is placed at a ~90% payout ratio, based on the midpoint of the revised AFFO estimate. Source

CCI maintains a five-year dividend CAGR of 7.6%, and its most recent payment hike was by 6.5% in October 2022. The telecom infrastructure REIT maintains a strong balance sheet with investment-grade ratings from leading credit agencies. During Q1, CCI increased the percentage of its fixed-rate debt from 68% to 90% and extended its weighted average maturity term from five to seven years. The REIT also decreased the percentage of secured debt from 47% to 6%. CCI's staggered debt maturity schedule has ~$2. billion maturing between now and the end of 2025. With over $6 billion in liquidity from its credit facility, CCI is well-positioned to tackle upcoming maturities.

Telecom infrastructure is a highly regulated sector with very few players controlling the market share. CCI trades at a 13.8x Price/FFO ratio, placing it in the undervalued territory when compared with 16x for SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) and 18x for American Tower Corporation (AMT), its closest (and only) significant peers. CCI is the fifth-highest-yielding component of the S&P 500 and a significant holding in Bill Gates' investment portfolio, generating ~$9 million in annual dividend income.

We have a second pick that makes a good fit for those seeking a higher degree of diversification in REIT investing.

Pick #2: RQI - Yield 8.5%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) presents an attractive way to invest in REITs and get paid to wait. The CEF (Closed-End Fund) has 196 holdings with 81% / 19% split of REIT common stock and preferred equity. RQI's top ten holdings are some of the largest, most prominent REIT leaders in their respective domains, representing ~52% of the CEF's assets. Source

RQI Fact Sheet

RQI operates with ~30% leverage, with 81% of the debt fixed at an eye-popping 1.6% with a weighted average duration of 2.37 years. As we near the end of QT, REITs are well-positioned to experience valuation improvements, and RQI in turn will see NAV improvements. The leverage will provide tailwinds for this, allowing the CEF to naturally deleverage or optimize its debt at favorable terms.

The power of active management and steady distributions is evident in RQI's consistent outperformance (without any distribution reinvestment) against the benchmark Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) over the past year.

…the past five years….

…and the past ten years.

For your tax considerations, over the past 4 years, distributions from RQI have been primarily capital gains, averaging ~58% of the payments. About 23% was categorized as ordinary income, with ~8% being qualified. An average of 19% of the distributions have been eligible for the 199A deduction, and there has been zero ROC.

RQI has done well maintaining its NAV through a volatile interest-rate environment while paying $0.96/share to investors, a +8% return.

RQI trades at a 7% discount to NAV, making your dollar buy more of its quality REIT assets. The CEF pays $0.08/share every month, calculating to a healthy 8.5% annualized yield.

Conclusion

REITs offer investors the benefits of real estate investment along with the liquidity, ease, and affordability of transactions via the public markets. REITs have historically provided investors with consistent dividend income, competitive market performance, inflation protection, and portfolio diversification. High-quality REITs have experienced management teams to oversee the day-to-day operations, management, and maintenance of the properties. Regulations stipulate that these organizations must distribute 90% of their earnings to shareholders, ensuring steady income for shareholders.

Amidst higher borrowing costs, REITs are deeply undervalued, and the market is underestimating their balance sheet health and growth potential. Investing in REITs is an excellent way to expand into real estate without any of the hassles of owning and managing a property yourself. CCI is an attractive way to draw income from the moat and indispensable nature of communication infrastructure, while RQI provides more diversified access to leading operators of data centers, storage, industrial, healthcare, and retail properties.

REITs are an essential asset class in our investment philosophy. We maintain a comprehensive portfolio spanning several income-oriented sectors, targeting a +9% overall yield. We get paid for our time in the market, so we never need to time the market for our retirement needs. This is the essence of income investing.