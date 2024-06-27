Flywire Corporation: Strong Secular Tailwind And Visibility To Margin Expansion

dednuel images

Investment summary

My recommendation for Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is a buy rating. FLYW's largest targeted market has very strong secular tailwinds ahead that I expect to support its growth outlook. Importantly, FLYW scale advantage and presence should enable us to continue winning clients (and students), which will drive transaction growth. Improving profitability is a major catalyst for valuation to rerate higher, and the good news is that FLYW has been expanding margins, with 1Q24 incremental margin trending at 30%.

Business Overview

FLYW provides payment software solutions to a few industries, namely: education, healthcare, travel, and B2B segments. Of the four, education carries the biggest weight at around 74% of FY23 revenue and is also the fastest-growing segment of all (42% y/y growth in FY23). As such, my focus is on this segment. The FLY solution enables clients’ customers (for example, students in the education vertical) to pay using familiar online channels in their preferred local currencies. A differentiating aspect of FLYW is that it goes one step beyond payments by offering an integrated accounts receivable solution, including personalized engagement and a customized payment plan, to customers that require.

Education vertical is the key growth driver

FLYW FLYW

Among all the markets that FLYW addresses, education is the largest and the biggest growth driver for FLYW. Of which, FLYW merely captures a very small fragment of the market today (FY23 education revenue is ~$280 million), suggesting plenty of room to grow ahead. The reason why I believe FLYW will benefit from this macro trend is that education is the largest is because this is where FLYW started, and they have built a strong presence in this space that gives me confidence that it can continue growing at a very healthy pace in the coming years. Within education, Flywire services tertiary education institutes, primarily in developed countries such as the USA, Europe, Canada, etc., and processes out-of-pocket payments (i.e., payments that don’t go through a student loan) for international and domestic students. These payments can go towards tuition, housing, books and materials, and any other incidental expenses students incur on campus.

Having scale and a large presence (2,000 institutions as clients) is a major advantage for FLYW on multiple fronts. Firstly, having so many clients, which include the University of Virginia, Harvard University, Cornell University, and Hult International Business School, lends strong credence to FLYW's reputation because it shows other schools and institutions that FLYW works. The thought is that “since Harvard trusts FLYW, FLYW is trustworthy." Reputation is particularly important because FLYW deals with payments. Secondly, with sufficient scale globally, FLYW is able to offer cross-border payments to more countries, which enables it to capture more international students (a key growth driver as discussed below) as it leverages its network to offer local currency payments. Thirdly, a large scale (customer base) also gives FLYW more flexibility in payment terms (the cost of doing so can be amortized across a large customer base). Specifically, this enables FLYW to win share in the domestic student base. Unlike international payments, domestic payments aren’t as complex for local students capable of writing a check or ACH payment. FLYW's differentiating factor is that it offers domestic students the choice to spread a large payment into small chunks to be paid over time.

Holon IQ

The key growth catalyst is more international students, as it translates to more cross-border payment occasions. While economics will vary based on currency pairs and consumer payment preferences, FLYW will generally benefit from an overall increase in international students studying in the US. If we look at the data from Holon IQ, the growth trend has been pretty steady since 2020 (more international students coming into the US every year). While COVID has impacted this growth, the recovery has been sharp (just 2 years to get back to 2020 levels). The underlying reason why I expect this trend to remain is because the US has the best universities in the world in my view. Per Holon IQ estimates, the base case estimate is ~5% CAGR growth ahead through 2034, and the bull case is 9.5%.

As such, I am very confident that FLYW is going to continue seeing a strong growth tailwind ahead.

Solid track record

FLYW

FLYW's solid track record further instills confidence that it can continue to deliver my expected growth. As per the latest available data (Aug 2023 investor presentation), FLYW has a strong track record of adding new clients to its platform across all verticals, with total clients growing consistently every single year since 2011 (from 50 to >3.5k). I believe FLYW will be able to continue to attract new clients as it scales, which gives it a better reputation and more financial capacity to invest in sales and marketing, which, in turn, can help drive the effects of the FLYW flywheel.

Redfox Capital Ideas

The addition of clients has translated very positively into transaction volume growth, and more importantly, there was no major deterioration in unit economics as the monetization rate stayed relatively the same. This suggests that FLYW is not using discounts or promotional methods to win shares. While there seems to be a declining growth trend, note that intra-quarter volatility has been a prominent trend throughout the past few quarters. As such, I would not extrapolate this decline permanently forward (4Q22 growth was down 2 consecutive quarters from 63% in 2Q22 to 37% in 3Q22 to 34% in 4Q22, but growth accelerated back up to 55% in 2Q23, which was followed by a dip to 36% in 3Q23, then, back up to 46% in 4Q23 again).

There is another growth lever that FLYW can pull to support 30% growth: I believe FLYW will be able to increase its share of customer wallets through the expansion of its offerings and then cross-sell additional solutions. This can be well seen from FLYW’s ability to grow with existing clients, where the annual dollar-based net retention rate stayed at 120+ over the past 5 years (excluding the COVID period in FY20/21).

Redfox Capital Ideas

FLYW has also shown significant improvement regarding expanding adj. EBITDA and driving incremental profitability, which I expect to continue going forward as FLY continues to grow, and that 1Q24 1-year incremental EBITDA margin is pointing to 30%. As such, I think it is very possible that FLYW will see stronger EBITDA growth than top-line over the next few years.

Valuation

FLYW Redfox Capital Ideas

I model FLYW using a forward EBITDA approach, and using my assumptions, I believe FLYW is worth $20. Strong secular tailwinds and execution should enable FLYW to grow as guided (28% for FY24). For reference, management revenue guidance has been accurate so far (only missing 1 quarter’s guidance in 3Q23). I also expect the adj. EBITDA margin to expand by 300bps each year (FY24, as guided) and FY25 to follow the same momentum. I think 300 bps is doable given that the incremental margin is trending in the ~30% range. Strong growth and margin expansion should justify FLYW trading higher than 15x forward EBITDA. Paymentus Holdings (PAY) (a peer of FLYW) is trading at 24x forward EBITDA despite having the same growth expectation as FLYW. That said, I do acknowledge that Paymentus Holdings is more profitable today (29% adjusted EBITDA margin in 1Q24). As such, the catalyst for FLYW multiples to go up is probably margin expansion. I assume multiples will go up to 18x (the midpoint of the FLYW multiple today and the low end of its past 1-year valuation range).

Risk

Delays in deployments could hurt near-term growth performance (which has happened before in FY23). Especially for hospitals and education systems that are usually more risk-averse and slower in adopting modern technology, an elongated sales cycle could hamper FLYW efforts to add more clients, thereby impacting growth. The markets in which FLYW competes are highly fragmented, with point solution providers that may be better than FLYW (depending on how customers perceive it). Industry consolidation could result in a narrowing of the solution gap, especially if larger rivals or partners choose to do so.

Conclusion

My view for FLYW is a buy rating. FLYW's scale and strong presence well-position it to capture more share of international students. Importantly, it has demonstrated a solid track record of client growth, revenue growth, and margin expansion. This gives me confidence that management can deliver my expected growth. In particular, as margin expands, I expect it to be a positive driver for valuation re-rating.