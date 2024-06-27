JLGutierrez

The iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP), like most other fixed income REITs, are not a slam dunk in an environment where it looks like it's going to be higher for longer. While indexed to inflation, there's no net progress made if nominal rates also rise, which they have over this last rate hiking cycle. While we aren't necessarily worried about stagflation yet, which would be another case in which TIP might be appropriate, we do think TIP could be a decent play on a catalyst like a credit event in commercial real estate, which are big markets in the US that have a lot of reflexive impact on the stability of the US financial system. But outside of a pretty narrow range of scenarios, we would not move on TIP.

Briefly on TIP

It's an asset class that most would be familiar with: inflation indexed Treasuries. So no credit risk (in theory) and no direct inflation risk, as the face value is indexed to inflation, therefore indexing the coupon paid to inflation. In other words, the coupon is a real coupon. However, real coupons will still become uncompetitive if prevailing real yields rise, causing the price of those older TIPS to decline. That is what has happened in the last three years, which has caused a more than modest decline in an otherwise sleepy asset class. TIP has an effective duration of 6.61 years, which gives some clue about sensitivity to changes in real rates. Expense ratios are quite low at 0.19% because TIPS are a liquid asset class, easy for Blackrock (BLK) to manage and fund with.

Cases in which Real Yields Fall

In terms of price appreciation nominally for the TIPS instruments, a good case scenario is something like stagflation, where inflation is high, but employment is falling, which in principle would merit some stimulation with lower rates - although maybe not if you look at the oil crisis in the US. Lower nominal rates and higher inflation would mean higher nominal inflation indexed coupons at a rate higher than the prevailing market.

Is stagflation going to happen? Without a major supply/structural distortion, no it shouldn't. Currently, we simply have a bit too much inflation, with employment too high, inflation expectations propagating more above-policy inflation, and economic activity too hot. Employment is strong. It's barely moving, going down slightly, but not enough to trigger Sahm's law and bring on some kind of recession. If a recession were to happen, absent supply distortions, Phillips Curve logic should kick in and inflation should also start to fall. Currently, there's been no demonstration of a failure of Phillips Curve logic. Although, the Phillips Curve hasn't been useful over the decade long new normal period between 2008-2019, possibly because excess cash was going into asset markets rather than consumer markets. That effect is not likely to reverse in a recession because even if sold off asset markets, cash would probably go under the mattress for a while.

Supply chains have become more conservative. There can be more issues that niggle commodity markets, things like the Houthis or perhaps some Russian economic retaliation with their resources, but the big issue that we foresee could come from the financial system.

The matter of commercial real estate is something that the Fed is paying specific attention to with regard to its rate policy. They absolutely should. There is a lot of concern around the issue of commercial real estate crashing, and causing lenders to have major problems, many of them important regional banks. The issue is that a crash of the office real estate market in particular from the demand side, both due to financing but also simply due to lack of demanded square footage, would also impact full-service national banks, who own meaningful real estate portfolios, let alone the ailing regional banks that are both overexposed to CRE in their credit portfolios but also with direct RE investment. This is the reason why institutions with connections to the financial system, like the national banks, are being especially pushy with getting employees back into the office. Goldman Sachs (GS) has around 7% of its market cap covered by book value real estate, Wells Fargo (WFC) around 10%, JPMorgan (JPM) is less at around 2.5%. Smaller bancorps can easily have around 10% of their market caps. These are not loan exposures, where they all of course have a lot of credit extended to commercial real estate, like Citi (C) at 10% of their credit exposures, this is owned real estate.

The functioning of the markets on which they depend, at least for a while, could be in jeopardy if employees stay home and render expensive Manhattan real estate, for example, much less worthwhile. If national banks made the more obvious economic decision of cutting leases, that would devalue their own investment properties, and it would put at risk their own financial positions, often themselves being general lenders, and lenders to commercial real estate, which could freeze up their whole operating businesses as well. This is a doomsday scenario, but these highly reflexive considerations need to be taken into account because they have exponential and networked effects.

Commercial real estate crashes would warrant immediate macroprudential action as well as immediate Fed action to lower rates. Inflation might not fall in this disruptive instance, if the government responses are swift, targeted and effective, which they probably would be since the CRE risk is easy to foresee. However, if it starts to cause some major economic problems that affect employment, inflation may fall as a consequence of that. Nonetheless, we think that credit events on the CRE side may end up being an alright moment for TIP. It would require Fed action on the growth part of its mandate, and the action would have to be immediate and of high magnitude, while also not necessarily having an impact on the current wheel of consumption, which is spinning with a lot of inertia at a 3% rate, reinforced by the same rate on a 5-year basis.

Bottom Line

Defensively, TIPS won't be that good because while inflation is flat, higher rates may be coming which would mean higher real yields. Higher rates are likely to come as consumption stays too resilient, inflation expectations anchor at above the policy rate and maturity walls that could have derailed the economy get broken down. The Fed will likely err on the side of caution and nominal rates would likely stay high while inflation falls, raising real rates. TIPS would perform worse than unindexed bonds in this period.