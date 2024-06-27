ktsimage

Shares of targeted oncology biotech Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) rallied over 400% post-merger news and have subsequently fallen back over 60% as enthusiasm garnered from asset acquisitions has waned. Although new CEO Clay Siegall has drawn plenty of attention to his company since taking over in October 2023, it only has one asset – recently acquired AL102 – undergoing clinical evaluation. With Phase 3 results for the desmoid tumor candidate due in 2H25 and two assets entering the clinic in early 2025, Siegall’s recent buying into an impending news vacuum merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) is a Bothell, Washington clinical-stage biotechnology concern focused on the development of targeted oncology therapeutics. The clinical-stage descriptor was made possible after it acquired desmoid tumor candidate AL102 from Ayala Pharmaceuticals in March 2024. AL102 is undergoing evaluation in a registrational trial that fully enrolled in February 2024 with results due 2H25. The company also has a collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV) and is prepping three preclinical assets for human trials. Immunome was formed in 2006 and went public in 2020, raising net proceeds of $41.7 million at $12 per share. Its stock trades for just over $12.00 per share, translating to an approximate market cap of $720 million.

May 2024 Company Presentation

AL102

The company has been a hotbed of activity since October 2023, when it reversed merged with privately held Morphimmune. That said, this report will jump ahead to its one clinical asset and then return to other noteworthy activity.

May 2024 Company Presentation

AL102 is a once-daily oral gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) undergoing evaluation for the treatment of desmoid tumors, which are benign soft tissue tumors that often cause severe pain and disfigurement. Approximately 1,650 Americans are diagnosed annually with ~5,500 to ~7,000 actively managed patients out of a total population of 30,000+. Until November 2023, there were no FDA approved medications for desmoid tumors, with hormonal, targeted, and chemo therapies prescribed off label as an alternative or complement to surgery. At that time, SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) received a green light for its twice-daily oral GSI dubbed Ogsiveo (nirogacestat) in the treatment of adults with progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment.

May 2024 Company Presentation

That said, Immunome believes its newly onboarded asset is superior based on clinical data so far. In the Phase 2 (Part A) portion of a Phase 2/3 trial (RINGSIDE), AL102’s Phase 3 dose demonstrated objective response rates (ORR) of 75% (evaluable, n=12) and 64% (intent-to-treat, n=14) versus 44% (n=66) and 41% (n=70) (respectively) for Ogsiveo. Furthermore, median best tumor volume decline registered 88% (n=12) for AL102 as compared to 59% (n=51) for Ogsiveo. The Phase 3 (Part B) portion of RINGSIDE is fully enrolled, with data anticipated in 2H25. The primary endpoint is progression free survival. For reference, Ogsiveo, with a median follow up of 15.9 months, demonstrated a 71% reduction in disease progression or death versus placebo in its pivotal trial.

May 2024 Company Presentation

For this late-stage clinical asset and another mid-stage candidate (AL101, which produced tepid Phase 2 results treating adenoid cystic carcinoma), Immunome paid out cash of $20 million and 2.175 million shares of common stock valued at $50.6 million on the acquisition date. Ayala is also eligible to receive milestone payments up to $37.5 million. Immunome is also potentially obliged to pay Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) development and regulatory milestones up to $142 million plus commercial milestones up to $50 million for each product developed. If either asset is commercialized, Bristol-Myers would also receive high single-digit to low teen royalties.

AL102 has been granted both Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for progressing desmoid tumors from the FDA.

After the initial announcement of the AL101 and AL102 purchases (February 6, 2024), shares of IMNM surged 27% to $23.11 in the subsequent trading session on their way to a three-year high of $30.96 a month later.

Other Activity

However, that asset purchase is only one of many market-moving events executed by Immunome that actuated with the announcement in late June 2023 of its intention to merge with Morphimmune with the combination receiving concurrent $125 million PIPE financing. The deal joined the former’s B-cell platform with the latter’s effector cell platform to birth immunotherapeutics, targeting effector cell treatments, radioligand therapies (RLTs), and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

It also occasioned the onboarding of Clay Siegall as the CEO of the combined entity. Before Morphimmune, he was the CEO of Seagen – acquired by Pfizer (PFE) for $43 billion in December 2023 – until his abrupt departure in May 2022 after being arrested on domestic abuse allegations. Those charges were subsequently dropped. From a professional perspective, he lent a patina of credibility once the deal closed in October 2023. Just before the merger announcement in June 2023, Immunome’s stock was at $5.91 a share.

Once installed, Siegall wasted little time, announcing the company’s intention to acquire the rights to 28 antibodies from Atreca (OTC:BCEL) in December 2023. The deal finally closed on May 20, 2024, with Immunome paying upfront cash of $5.5 million and potential development milestones totaling $7.0 million. The company then in-licensed preclinical ROR1 ADC asset ZPC-21 (now IM-1021) and the underlying ADC linker-payload technology from Zentalis (ZNTL) for upfront cash and stock totaling $38.4 million in January 2024. That was followed by the February announcement of its intention to acquire AL102 and AL101. The positive market reaction to this flurry of activity provided an opportunity to raise capital at favorable prices.

Immunome now anticipates submitting INDs for IM-1021, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein-targeted RLT, in 1Q25. If IM-1021 successfully navigates the clinic, Immunome would be obligated on $150 million of development and regulatory milestones, as well as mid-to-high single digit royalties to Zentalis.

B-Cell Platform

IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy preclinical program that was initiated based on data from the company’s B cell hybridoma screen technology, is also expected to enter the clinic at a to-be-determined date. The output from Immunome’s B-cell platform is the result of isolating memory B-cells from hundreds of cancer patients and generating several hundred thousand clones (known as hybridomas) that each produce a single antibody. From this approach, Immunome has discovered more than 1,000 individual antibodies, of which over 70 are potentially novel cancer targets. In addition to IM-4320, the company’s B cell technology attracted the attention of AbbVie.

AbbVie Collaboration

Inked in January 2023, AbbVie (ABBV) has the option to purchase the worldwide rights for up to ten novel target-antibody pairs (known as VTPs (validated target pairs)) spawned by Immunome’s B-cell platform encompassing three yet-to-be-disclosed tumor types. In return, Immunome received $30 million upfront and could garner another $70 million in what are termed platform access payments related to its discovery work. Each time AbbVie exercises an option on a VTP, Immunome will receive a low single digit millions payment. Immunome is then eligible to receive $120 million in development and first commercial sales milestones for each VTP, as well as $150 million in additional commercial milestones and low single-digit royalties per VTP. This option agreement merits watching, with B-cell therapeutics now potentially a game-changer for autoimmune diseases. It is unclear from the collaboration if it covers strictly oncology indications. That said, no payment-triggering activity has transpired since the deal was announced.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

With all the positivity generated from Immunome’s deal making, it was able to raise net proceeds of $215.4 million at $20 a share in a February 2024 secondary. After this bounty, the company held cash and marketable securities of $309.7 million on March 31, 2024, providing an operating runway into 2026.

With the onboarding of Siegall and the secondary offering, the number of analysts covering Immunome has jumped from two to seven, all of whom are constructive, featuring four buy and three outperform ratings and a median price objective of $31.50.

Siegall continues to be an unabashed buyer of his company’s stock, using the recent pullback to acquire 100,000 shares at an average price of $13.88 on May 20-21, 2024. He was joined by board member Jean Jacques Bienaime, who purchased 2,000 shares at $13.57 on May 21st.

Verdict:

The active CEO has also restocked the c-suite, onboarding a new CFO, CTO, and CBO in 2024. These hires will not likely be responsible for advancing any asset into the clinic and testing it on sick patients – something Immunome has not accomplished since going public, save its recent acquisition of a fully enrolled Phase 3 program.

It is too early to tell whether AL102 is going to move the needle in desmoid tumors – partially because the true market size is unknown. In its first full quarter on the market, Ogsiveo, with its $29,000 a month price tag and no specified appropriate duration of treatment, generated net product revenue of $21.0 million. The duration of treatment is likely to be truncated due to significant ovarian dysfunction and less significant GI issues. AL102’s safety and tolerability profile in the Part A portion of RINGSIDE was relatively similar to Ogsiveo – a bit better on ovarian dysfunction, but too small a sample size to make conclusions.

Either way, unless CEO Siegall can generate further interest through transactions after the stock’s 424% rally and subsequent over 60% retreat, Immunome, Inc. is entering a significant news vacuum, with the only known events over the next twelve months being the entries of IM-1021 and IM-3050 into clinical studies – not exactly needle movers. News from AbbVie could certainly change that narrative one way or another, but with another capital raise likely by mid-2025, a market value of ~$410 million net of cash is more than fair at this point, making Immunome a wait-and-see stock.