The Greenback Consolidates While Sustaining A Break Against The Yen

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.44K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar is sporting a softer profile today against all the G10 currencies except the Swedish krona.
  • Most emerging market currencies are also firmer, with the notable exception of Türkiye and South Africa.
  • All the large bourses fell in the Asia-Pacific region but India. The losses were led by a 2% slide in the Hang Seng and a nearly 2.4% drop in the index of mainland shares that trade there.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is off for a third consecutive session - which, if sustained, matches the longest losing streak of the year.
  • US index futures are trading lower.

US 100 Dollar and Japanese 10000 Yen Banknotes Closeup - Currency Exchange

Kenneth Cheung

Overview

The dollar (DXY, USDOLLAR) is sporting a softer profile today against all the G10 currencies but the Swedish krona. The Riksbank sounded more dovish than previously, signaling the possibility of a cut in each of the

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.44K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About DXY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
STOXX
--
SPX
--
US10Y
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News