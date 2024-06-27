JHVEPhoto

The last time I mentioned Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), we discussed how it became one of the highest-flying large-cap stocks on Wall St. and likely needed some time to cool off. Micron's stock surged from around $60 to nearly $160 due to AI optimism and better-than-expected earnings during the past year. However, Micron hit a blowoff top recently, and the stock has been retreating ever since.

Moreover, Micron reported solid earnings on June 26th, but the stock sold off because the guidance was mostly in line and not much better than expected. Nonetheless, Micron is in our $125-135 buy-in zone and likely represents an excellent buying opportunity. Micron remains in a favorable position. It should continue growing profitability and revenues, and its stock could continue moving significantly higher in the coming years.

The Technical Image - A Solid Buying Opportunity

MU (stockcharts.com)

Micron has had an excellent run-up, but momentum stocks need correcting, and we're seeing the pullback now. Micron fell to a low of about $127 in extended trade, bringing the share price down by a textbook 20% from the recent high, providing a buying opportunity. The $125-130 support zone also coincides with the 50-day MA support, which has served as a solid support area for Micron's stock.

Earnings - Excellent Despite The Selloff

Micron reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of 62 cents, a nine-cent beat. Micron's revenue was $6.81B, a $140M beat, and a solid increase of 81.6% YoY. The Q4 outlook is $7.6B vs the $7.58B estimate, and the EPS guidance is $1.08 vs. the $1.04 consensus estimate figure.

While the Q3 results were excellent, the market wanted more robust Q4 guidance. The Q4 outlook is slightly higher than the consensus estimates and may not justify the recent run-up in the stock. Therefore, the market is reacting with some selling pressure post-earnings here. We should consider that earnings should continue increasing in 2025. Thus, Micron should resume its uptrend after a transitory consolidation period.

Crucial To Look Forward To 2025

Looking forward to 2025, it's crucial to understand Micron's future earnings potential, particularly its AI-related demand. This demand has been a significant driver, responsible for 50% of its sequential growth in the lucrative data center segment. Micron is also gaining share in high-margin products like High-Bandwidth Memory ("HBM"). The company's data center SSD revenue has hit a record high, a clear demonstration of the strength of its AI product portfolio across DRAM and NAND.

Micron should deliver a significant revenue record in 2025, and its stock could appreciate considerably over the next 12 months and longer term. While Micron expects to earn between $1 and $1.16 in EPS, with revenue of $7.6B, plus or minus $200M in fiscal Q4, Micron could be sandbagging and may beat its relatively modest sales and EPS guidance. Furthermore, estimates for 2025 and other future estimates may increase as Micron continues to outperform.

Valuation Perspective - Micron Is Cheap

EPS vs. estimates (seekingalpha.com )

We can disregard the recent earnings dip into negative territory due to Micron's cyclical slowdown. Now that Micron is in expansion mode, we should see earnings rise considerably, and we may see significant earnings growth in future years due to the new cycle, increasing AI demand, and other constructive factors.

Despite the transitory downturn, Micron has demonstrated remarkable resilience by significantly outperforming EPS estimates in the TTM. The consensus TTM loss was $1.90, yet Micron delivered a loss of just $1.04, an outperformance rate of about 45%.

Micron could deliver around $12 in EPS, roughly a 30% outperformance rate over the consensus estimates. Micron recently traded down to the $125-130 range and may be priced at only around 10-12 times forward EPS estimates.

EPS To Increase Considerably

EPS estimates (seekingalpha.com)

EPS could rise substantially in future years, and the uptrend could continue longer than anticipated due to increased AI demand and other favorable tailwinds for Micron. The fiscal 2026 higher-end estimate range goes up to around $15-18, implying that Micron may be trading well below a ten P/E multiple here on a forward basis.

Where Micron stock could be in future years

Year (fiscal) 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $42 $50 $59 $68 $76 $83 Revenue growth 68% 19% 18% 15% 12% 9% EPS $12 $16 $19 $22 $25 $28 EPS growth 900% 33% 20% 16% 15% 12% Forward P/E 12 14 15 15 14 13 Stock price $192 $266 $330 $375 $392 $415 Click to enlarge

Source: The Financial Prophet

Due to the improvement in the image relative to Micron, considerable AI potential, and other elements, I've increased my estimates for Micron from my previous analysis. Micron's sales and earnings could increase substantially due to its leading position in the memory chip market, increased AI demand, improved AI-related efficiency, and other favorable factors. Micron could also undergo a multiple expansion process where its P/E multiple increases to 15 or higher. This dynamic could enable Micron's stock to increase substantially in future years.

Please Consider The Risks of Owning Micron

Despite my bullish assessment, Micron faces risks due to competition from Chinese alternatives, geopolitical risks, and other variables. Micron may also experience turbulence due to a slowing global economy or a "higher interest rate for longer" regime. Micron's business is also highly cyclical, and its products can go through pricing declines due to oversupply and other issues.

This dynamic may impact sales and profitability negatively, impacting my projections for future years. Micron may not achieve the level of growth my estimates imply, and its profitability may not expand as rapidly as expected. Micron can also go through multiple contractions during down cycles, leading to a lower P/E and decreased stock price. Investors should consider these and other risks before investing in Micron.